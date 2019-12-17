At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Billy Carson Looks To Social Media To Raise Money For The People Of Texas

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 8, 2021 | People Sponsored Post

For many people, their ultimate goal is to make more money. However, being rich can’t be meaningful if you don’t give back to your community. Billy Carson is a financial expert and TV host, and he has recently taken to social media to spread the wealth to the people of Texas.

VEGAS_MAG_Billy_Carson.jpg

The freeze disaster in Texas has caused a large amount of food instability in the state. Because people didn’t have power, they couldn’t keep any non-shelf stable foods. Carson saw this enormous need in the Texas community and decided to do what he could to improve the situation. He decided to raise money for the Central Texas Food Bank. This organization helps over 200,000 people on a regular month, and this number has undoubtedly risen since the freeze. “I wanted to help, but I didn’t know the best way to raise awareness. Then I realized that I had my social media followers, who shared my vision and wanted to help out,” he explains.

Carson has over 187,000 followers on Instagram, more than enough to make an impact. He used Instagram badges to raise money on Instagram Live talks. “Instagram matches badge donations, and then I double that amount. I would take questions for paid badges during IG Live shows, and that’s how I raised the money,” he explains. Carson, along with his amazing followers, raised a total of $2,000. “It feels great to give back. I want other people to have the same luxuries I’ve found. I don’t want anyone to be hungry,” he adds.

Carson is the founder of 4biddenknowledge TV, a television streaming network. He is the host of dozens of shows about science, astrophysics, and ancient civilizations. He recently earned the Certificate of Science at MIT, emphasizing neuroscience, and is the CEO of First Class Space Agency in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. First Class Space Agency is involved in developing alternative propulsion systems and zero-point energy devices.

Not afraid to spin multiple plates, Carson is also a bestselling author of two books. His first book, “Compendium of the Emerald Tablets,” talks about ancient alien theory. The other is “Woke Doesn’t Mean Broke,” a new age text about how to make money. “I might have unconventional approaches, but I know that they work. If you’re looking to make more money, you just need to open your mind and ask the universe for help,” he says.

When asked for money advice, Carson said, “Don’t wait for the right time to make your move. My book can be read at any time, now or in the future. It is applicable in so many different situations. Meditating and engaging with yourself can have amazing results,” he shares.

While money can make you more comfortable, it can’t buy happiness. Carson is donating time and money to help people while also instructing them on gaining wealth with his book “Woke Doesn’t Mean Broke.” If you’re having money issues due to Texas's freeze or the COVID-19 pandemic, Billy Carson’s teachings can inspire you.


