By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Watches & Jewelry Style & Beauty

Pharrell's Billionaire Boys Club—the luxury streetwear brand—is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special collaboration.

BBC and ICECREAM, the brand's skate label, teamed up with G-Shock for two limited-edition watches—the BBC x G-SHOCK DW-690 and the ICECREAM x G-SHOCK DW-5600, which feature the BBC Starfield logo and IceCream Waffle and Drip artwork respectively.

See More: Pharrell Williams' Billionaire Boys Club Unveils Todd James Capsule Collection For Art Basel

Each watch comes with its own collector box with BBC iconography.

Both watches will be available at BBC ICECREAM shops and BBCIceCream.com on June 17.

See more photos below:

BBC x G-SHOCK DW-6900

ICECREAM x G-SHOCK DW-5600