Big Game Big Give Charity Event Announces J.J. Watt, Gavin DeGraw And Other Celeb Talent

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | People Lifestyle

What’s better than getting together for the Big Game? Getting together with NFL greats, musical superstars and social elite for a good cause.

The Giving Back Fund is set to celebrate 25 years of helping athletes, celebrities and others give back to their communities with a star-studded charity event on Saturday, Feb. 11. It’s called the Big Game Big Give, and it’s coming to a private estate in Paradise Valley, AZ, with a host of heroes.

See also: Celeb Chefs And NFL Legends Come Together For 9th Annual Culinary Kickoff Fundraiser

Recently retired NFL defensive lineman J.J. Watt will co-host the event. Former Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers player Cedric Ceballos will serve as official master of ceremonies, and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw will perform a string of his most beloved hits.

Beyond celebrities and entertainment, there’s a lot of good to be done by attending. A portion of the proceeds raised will go toward the co-host’s Justin J. Watt Foundation, which provides essential after-school opportunities for middle schoolers via athletic programs that build strong character in safe environments.

“I am honored that The Giving Back Fund has chosen the Justin J. Watt Foundation as one of the beneficiaries for this great event,” Watt says. “While I am very much looking forward to the evening, I’m even more excited about the way we’re going to utilize these funds to help kids in under-funded areas all across the country.”

On top of that great mission, the Big Game Big Give also supports and honors The Vincere Foundation, which works to aid the prevention, early detections and treatment of cancer in Firefighters and First Responders who put their lives on the line to help and serve others.

In order to raise awareness for this great cause, the evening will fit a theme of “Fire and Elements.”

“I’m excited to go back to Arizona for the Big Game Big Give event to perform,” DeGraw says, who’s scheduled to perform his songs "I Don't Want to Be,” "Chariot" and "Follow Through.”

“The Giving Back Fund and Vincere Foundation support two things close to my heart, cancer research and helping firefighters,” DeGraw continues. “This is a good cause. Let’s raise some money!”

NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutomno is also to be honored at the prestigious event, not only for his athletic legacy but for his exceptional work as a humanitarian and renowned sense of giving.

Mutomno will receive The Giving Back Fund’s Award for Extraordinary Philanthropic Achievement, presented by Ray lewis. The basketball great is sadly undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, so Shaquille O’Neal has been invited to his humbly accept the award on his behalf.

The celebration comes to life with a live and silent auction, food stations, cocktail bars, a tea experience, a salt healing room, crystal art by Gaea Rare, Shiralign sound bowls, an underwater art experience by Christy Lee Rogers, flaming metal sculptures by Sean T French, a fashion show honoring Arizona firefighters curated by ArtxShanna and much more.

Dr. Pablo Prichard will host the event on his five-acre private estate in Paradise Valley, Arizona. The Big Game Big Give begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Visit givingback.org/bgbg2023 to learn more.