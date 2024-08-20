Beyoncé Teams With LVMH On New American Whisky

Culture, Food & Drink,

After a year during which Beyoncé has already released a haircare line, Cécred, and a new album, Cowboy Carter, the multihyphenate star has made her entry into the spirits game.

In partnership with Moėt Hennessy, a subsidiary of LVMH, Beyoncé has debuted SirDavis.

“I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” said Knowles-Carter. “When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy. In partnering with Moët Hennessy, we have crafted a delicious American whisky that respects tradition but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category.”

SirDavis was helmed by Dr. Bill Lumsden, the master distiller behind the likes of Glenmorangie and Ardbeg. He used Moët Hennessy’s bespoke mash bill, which is composed of 51 % rye and 49% malted barley, as the foundation, and then coalesced traditional whisky-making techniques to showcase the standard robust flavors of classic American rye while still offering the elegant mouthfeel of Japanese and Scotch whiskies.

“The distinctive grain selection and unusual secondary maturation in sherry casks helped us achieve a signature profile completely unique to SirDavis, one of bold sophistication,” Lumsden shared.

As Cowboy Carter has done, SirDavis honors Beyoncé’s Texas heritage in all facets. The ribbed-glass bottle gleams with a black medallion that features a bronzed horse. Meanwhile, the whiskey itself is blended and bottled in Texas right where the brand is headquartered. This marks the first time a Moët Hennessy spirits brand was developed entirely by Moët Hennessy in the United States.

Already, SirDavis has earned critical acclaim. It was anonymously submitted to the 2023 SIP Awards where it won Best In Class for American Whiskey, beating out more than 100 others.

You’ll be able to try it out for yourself starting in September. It retails for $89 and will be available in stores across the U.S., select airports and stores in London, Paris and Tokyo.

