Tiffany & Co Is The Official Jeweler For Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Watches & Jewelry People Style & Beauty Celebrity Entertainment

Tiffany diamonds and Beyoncé are both flawless.

See More: Beyoncé May Have Just Made It Harder To Get A Telfar Bag

The iconic house was named the official jeweler for Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour.

The superstar sported a 4.5-carat Tiffany white diamond earpiece during opening night in Stockholm, Sweden.

Throughout her engagements, Beyoncé will wear more custom designs — including collaborations with global designers — as well as pieces from the Tiffany HardWear and Elsa Peretti lines.

"Tiffany’s role as the official jeweler of the Renaissance World Tour represents a natural evolution of the House’s 2022 “Lose Yourself In Love” campaign starring Beyoncé," a press release for the jeweler stated.

See More: See Beyoncé Dripping In Iconic Tiffany & Co. Jewelry In New Film

Beyonce's tour, which kicked off on May 10, will end in New Orleans on September 27.