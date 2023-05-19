Tiffany & Co Is The Official Jeweler For Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour

The iconic house was named the official jeweler for Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour.
The superstar sported a 4.5-carat Tiffany white diamond earpiece during opening night in Stockholm, Sweden.
Throughout her engagements, Beyoncé will wear more custom designs — including collaborations with global designers — as well as pieces from the Tiffany HardWear and Elsa Peretti lines.
"Tiffany’s role as the official jeweler of the Renaissance World Tour represents a natural evolution of the House’s 2022 “Lose Yourself In Love” campaign starring Beyoncé," a press release for the jeweler stated.