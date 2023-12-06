Beyoncé Dazzles In Thom Browne For London 'Renaissance' Premiere

By: Denise Warner
December 6, 2023
Culture, Entertainment,
Remain calm, Beyonce is on the red carpet again.
The superstar debuted a Thom Browne look at the London premiere of her Renaissace tour film, complete with platinum blonde hair—which she also showed off at the Los Angeles premiere.
A-listers also came out to support the "Cuff It" singer, including Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Will.i.am.
Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is in theaters now.
See the full look below:
Photography by: Kevin Mazur, WireImage for Parkwood