Beyonce Taps Offset, Ice Spice, Coco Princess And More For New Ivy Park x Adidas Collab

By: Kat Bein | People Style & Beauty

Ice Spice

You may not have as many Grammys as Beyoncé, but you can blaze your own trail in style, thanks to the “Break My Soul” singer’s latest fashion drop.

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park athleisure company just launched a fresh Adidas collaborative collection. It’s called Park Trail, and it’s all about getting you out on the streets and into nature.

Because Queen Bey is well connected, the Park Trail campaign is a sight in itself. The looks are modeled by rapper Offset and his son Kodi; supermodel and actress Devon Aoki; up-and-coming rap star Ice Spice; Japanese fashion icon Coco Princess; NFL LA Ram’s safety Jordan Fuller; NCAA artistic gymnast Nia Dennis; USA soccer star Dani Weatherholt; and pro skater Diego Nájera.

Offset and Kodi

All these celebs showcase the collection’s ability to add style to athletics and sidewalk serves alike, fitting professionals out with the comfort and design they need to bring home trophies, while looking good for the Gram and turning heads on stage.

In line with that ethos, the looks are a mix between athletic styles and hip-hop silhouettes. The camp is partnered with two bright oranges named Sol Ange (after Beyoncé’s sister) and Mojave, Lake-Her indigo, Denali Green in pine hues, Yosemite purple, White Sands cream, Pynes lime, and a signature Canyon camo.

That camo is the mood from head to toe, coming to life in cotton canvas, cotton twill, sequins, faux fur, nylon and stretch woven fabrics. Matched with the bright oranges, these pieces are certainly made to make a statement, and they’re built to get you out into the world for real.

Utilitarianism is a big part of the collection. Many of the pieces feature layered pockets for form and functionality. Accessories include built-in carabiners, a reversible bucket hat, convertible backpacks and more.

Devon Aoki and children

Park Trail packs a whopping 56 new apparel styles, 12 accessories and 3 pieces of fresh footwear that are meant to inspire adventure. You can rock these looks all season long, day-in and day-out, and never repeat your styling.

Everyone and anyone can step into these fits. In line with previous Ivy Park and Adidas collections, the whole series is gender neutral and designed for bodies ranging from XXXS to XXXL.

There’s even a special mini collection for kids, featuring 12 looks, four accessories and an original shoe.

This fashion release comes just days after Beyoncé’s recent Grammy wins, in which the artist took home four new golden gramophones for her work on recent album Renaissance, including Best Dance Recording and Best Dance/Electronica Album. Those only added to her overall count of 32 wins and 88 nominations. She already took the crown as winningest woman in Grammys history when she took home a trophy for her Megan Thee Stallion collab in 2021.

Park Trail is available in adidas stores and online at adidas.com today, as well as select partner stores around the globe starting Friday, Feb. 10. See more of the collection below, and shop all the looks at adidas.com.

