Ring The Alarm: Beyoncé Announces 2023 Renaissance World Tour

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Beyoncé announced on Instagram Wednesday morning (Feb. 1) that her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour is set to kick off later this year. With 40 tour dates across Europe and North America, the tour will start off in Europe with a performance in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10.
From there, the diva will move to North America on July 7 in Toronto, with the last set in New Orleans on September 27h. The tour will feature a mix of stadium and arena shows and will be an incredible opportunity to witness the greatness of Bey’s Billboard chart-topping album, which was released to wide acclaim last July . Ticket sales will commence with a Live-Nation sponsored Verified Fan Registration for North American tour dates beginning Feb. 6. Additionally there are pre-sales through Citi and Version Up.
The Renaissance World Tour is set to take this summer by storm, so be sure to check out the tour dates and locations below.
2023 Renaissance European dates:
May 10 — Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
May 14 — Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium
May 17 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20 — Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23 — Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
May 26 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France
May 29 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 8 — Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium
June 11 — Marseille, FR @ Orange Velodrome
June 15 — Cologne, DE @ Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
June 21 — Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
June 24 — Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
June 27 — Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
2023 Renaissance North American dates:
July 7 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre
July 8 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre
July 12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
July 15 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
July 17 — Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium
July 20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
July 26 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
July 29 — East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium
July 30 — East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium
August 1 — Boston, MA @ Gillete Stadium
August 3 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
August 5 — Washington, DC @ Fedex Field
August 9 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium
August 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
August 16 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
August 18 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
August 21 — St. Louis, MI @ Dome at America’s Center
August 24 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
August 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
August 30 — San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 2 — Inglewood, CA @ Sofi Stadium
Sept. 11 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
Sept. 13 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
Sept. 18 — Kansas City, KS @ Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
Sept. 27 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome
