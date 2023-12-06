Fashion Icon Betsey Johnson Teams Up With Parade For Exclusive Y2K Capsule Collection

People, Style & Beauty,

Iconic fashion designer Betsey Johnson joined forces with the intimates brand Parade for a colorful and fun capsule collection that’s bringing a bit of ’90s grunge.

The collection, which consists of 22 pieces inspired by Johnson’s Fall 1999 show with all its flannel and frills, dropped last Friday and is now available.

This colorful collaboration commemorates Johnson and Parade’s mutual adoration for fun, self-expression and Y2K nostalgia. With retail prices ranging from $12 to $72, the collection offers a wide array of affordable yet trendy options for lovers of turn-of-the-century looks and Johnson’s iconic style.

Satin corset tops, slip dresses and lacy pajama sets aim to reinvent Johnson’s classic prints on Parade’s most vibrant styles and create a sense of nostalgia while infusing an edgy twist.

The collection is full of leopard print, classic Betsey Johnson roses, a colorful plaid palette, and a red and black houndstooth pattern. With size-inclusivity as a part of the brand’s mission, Parade offers every piece in a size range of XS to 3XL.

"I never imagined that the collections I designed in the ’90s would still be inspiring forward-thinking brands like Parade,” Johnson is quoted in a press release. “When I look at my earlier pieces, they were so straightforward, so pure and established me right off the bat—filled with an uncompromising commitment to sexy skin-baring looks for women of all shapes and sizes to feel comfortable and true to themselves.”

The Betsey Johnson x Parade collection is available to shop online at betseyjohnson.com and yourparade.com. Be sure to grab these limited edition pieces celebrating the essence of Johnson's iconic fashion era before they’re gone.