By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Food & Drink Feature Guide Shop List - Restaurants List - Bars Restaurants wine

Sparkling wine at Eataly Las Vegas inside of Park MGM

Outstanding Las Vegas wine programs, tours and experiences are abundant. From sommelier-guided educational tastings to vast wine collections and pairings, enjoy fine wines during summertime with these establishments.

See Also: 11 Best Summer Outdoor Activities In Las Vegas

Ada's Food + Wine

Ada's Food + Wine is in the Italian-inspired mixed-use development center of Tivoli Village. Lead sommelier Kat Thomas pairs wines with sharable plates for guests to encourage social dining with friends and family. www.adaslv.com | 702-462-2795

Brezza

Brezza wine wall

Brezza at Resorts World Las Vegas prioritizes Italian dining and wine pairings. The large climate-controlled wine wall displays and stores a broad selection of wines. www.brezzaitalian.com | 702-676-6014

Eataly

Barolo wines for Discover Piemonte at Eataly Las Vegas

Shop the collection of over 350 wines originating from all regions of Italy and attend wine education classes to deepen your knowledge at Eataly Las Vegas. Sip & Savor at Chef's Table is a monthly wine class led by a wine expert.

On July 14, attend the All About Dessert Wines class for a closer look at sweet Italian sparkling variations paired with various pastries. On August 18, the Discover Piemonte class explores the rich flavors and bold aromas with cheese and salumi pairings. www.eataly.com | 702-730-7617

Joël Robuchon

Joël Robuchon at MGM Grand - Lounge

Sommelier of Joël Robuchon, Troy Ashbaugh, informs, "Joël Robuchon offers three different tiers of wine pairings…each features eight wines served alongside the restaurant's Degustation Tasting Menu…Joël Robuchon utilizes wine preservation systems such as Coravin to allow us to offer rare and fine wines in small tasting portions." www.mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com | 702-891-7925

La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway

The cellar and the patio that overlooks the Wynn Las Vegas gardens and pool are intimate settings to enjoy wine at La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway. Order small plates to share and wines to pair with the culinary preparations from chef Billy DeMarco. www.wynnlasvegas.com | 702-770-7375

RPM Italian

RPM Italian at The Forum Shops at Caesars offers an extensive wine program developed by 40 Under 40 Tastemakers award winner and RPM beverage director Richard Hanauer. Wine director Allison Curatolo leads a two-hour-long sommelier experience Tuesday through Friday each week for parties of up to eight. Limited edition wines are paired with specially curated dinners to enhance each of the five courses. www.rpmrestaurants.com | 702-860-2225

Vegas Valley Winery

Outstanding Las Vegas wine programs, tours and experiences are abundant. From sommelier-guided educational tastings to vast wine collections and pairings, enjoy fine wines during summertime with these establishments. www.vegasvalleywinery.com | 702-823-4065

Wally's Wine Las Vegas

Charcuterie platter and wine at Wally's Wine

Wally's Wine at Resorts World Las Vegas offers tastings, brunch, dinner and wines by the glass or bottle to tailor each wine experience to the specific needs of each party. Private dining is available in the cellar below the restaurant for more intimate events. www.lasvegas.wallywine.com | 702-676-6966