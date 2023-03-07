Palate Wanderlust: 7 Whiskies To Try From Around The World

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Food & Drink

The United States and Scotland are rightfully synonymous with whiskey production as the world’s top producers. However, as you expand your bar cart, make your collection global. In addition to the high-end whisky that comes out of Japan, you can find the spirit in countries as distinct as India from Australia and beyond. Read on for seven whiskies to try from around the world.

Kavalan Distillery- Taiwan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kavalan Single Malt Whisky (@kavalanwhisky)

Website

Since 2005, Kavalan Distillery in Taiwan has cultivated a reputation for its whiskey process that relies on a combination of intense heat, humidity and sea and mountain breezes. The highly decorated whiskey institution has a number of offerings, but we suggest checking out the well-regarded Kavalan Oloroso Sherry Oak. Smooth to drink, the single malt whiskey features layers of dried fruit, spices and nuttiness.

Starward Whisky- Australia

Website

Another big industry winner (see Two-Fold, Nova and Solera), this Melbourne distillery’s process is craft brew-inspired and flavor packed. Using red wine barrels to mature its spirits, each ingredient comes from somewhere within a day’s drive.

Rampur Asava- India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rampursinglemalt (@rampursinglemalt)

Website

Honored by Whisky Advocate as the No.7 spirit of 2021, Rampur Distillery found inspiration in the ancient Indus trading route to concoct its single malt whiskey. Rampur Asava is aged in American bourbon barrels and finished in Indian cabernet sauvignon casks, resulting in notes of apricot, blackberry and plum and hints of tobacco and spices on the nose, followed by manuka honey sweetness enlivened by spicy oak, vanilla and the dryness from Indian red wine.

Forty Creek Confederation Oak Reserve Whisky- Canada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Unique Toronto Luxury Hub & Bar (@thetopshelfspirit)

Website

You’re solid to peruse through Forty Creek’s bottle lineup, but we think it's worth setting sights on the Confederation Oak Reserve because it's both a 10-time award winner and the distillery itself deems it as its most impactful expression. It features flavors of vanilla, butter cream and pepper spice framed by smoke, oak and walnut.

Hardenberg Club Straight Wheat- Germany

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Volvo & Mazda - Autohaus Blessin (@autohaus_blessin_goettingen)

Website

Made in northwest Germany, Hardenberg Distilley’s Club Straight Wheat is distilled in Napoleon oak and Port barrels, leading to notes of fresh oak, vanilla and milk chocolate with fruit. The finish is illuminated by hints of pepper, cinnamon, spiced chocolate and charred fruit.

Frey Ranch Distillery- Nevada, USA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frey Ranch Distillery (@freyranchdistillery)

Website

As mentioned, the United States are among the top dominators of the whiskey industry. But don’t go thinking that just pertains to Tennessee and Kentucky. Frey Ranch has more than a century of history that goes into the state-of-the-art distilling methods that produce sustainable Nevada-born whiskies. Depending on your preference, choose between its straight bourbon whiskey, rye whiskey and single barrel bourbon.

Suntory World Whisky Ao- Global

Website

With distilleries around the world, the Suntory Group made a powerhouse global whiskey. Ao is a blend of whiskies from Scotland, Ireland, Canada, Japan and the United States and features a five-sided bottle and blue label that honors the five regions and the oceans that connect them. Its sweet and smoky finishes preceded by a cinnamon-like spiciness and smooth and sweet mouthfeel.

As you diversify your whiskey collection, we have no doubt you’ll find magic bottles all around the world.

See also: The 9 Best Single Malt Scotches To Try in 2023