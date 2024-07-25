7 Top Las Vegas Restaurants For Waterfront Dining

Food & Drink, Feature,

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Food & Drink, Feature,

Picasso

Nestled within the pulsating desert oasis of Las Vegas are exquisite dining spots offering stunning water views. From the glistening Fountains of Bellagio to glimmering pools, these restaurants blend culinary excellence with mesmerizing aquatic backdrops. Here’ are seven great waterfront dining restaurants in Las Vegas that promise not just a meal but an unforgettable experience.

Lago

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LagoBellagio (@lago.bellagio)

Website/ 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Located at the Bellagio, Lago by Julian Serrano offers Italian cuisine with front-row seats to the famous Fountains of Bellagio. This esteemed Italian restaurant invites guests to indulge in a variety of flavors while watching the magnificent water show right from their table. The menu is a celebration of Italian favorites, featuring elegant antipasti, rich pasta dishes and delicate seafood and meat entrees. Dining at Lago is not just about the food but the ambiance—the sight of fountains dancing to a well-choreographed symphony under the Nevada sky. Whether you're sipping on a signature cocktail or relishing a risotto, Lago delivers a multifaceted sensory treat.

Picasso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bellagio Las Vegas (@bellagio)

Website/ 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Also housed in the Bellagio, Picasso is a Michelin-recognized gem that combines the culinary prowess of renowned chef Julian Serrano with the artistic genius of Pablo Picasso. This fine dining restaurant offers a sweeping view of the Bellagio fountains, making every meal a feast for both the palate and the eyes. The menu, inspired by the regional cuisine of France and Spain, is an ode to culinary artistry. From decadent foie gras to succulent filet mignon dishes, Picasso’s offerings are meticulously prepared and beautifully presented. Complementing this gourmet journey is an extensive wine list featuring over 1,500 European selections. Dining at Picasso is akin to experiencing a live painting—vibrant and exceptionally well-executed.

Spago by Wolfgang Puck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spago Las Vegas (@spagolv)

Website/ 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Spago sits elegantly at Bellagio, offering unparalleled views of the iconic fountains. From the culinary genius of Hollywood-beloved Wolfgang Puck, Spago is renowned for redefining seasonal New American cuisine. The menu, crafted with locally sourced ingredients, is a burst of innovative flavors. The panoramic windows allow diners to immerse themselves in the captivating fountain performances while enjoying their meal. Whether you're indulging in the signature smoked salmon pizza or a sublime dessert, Spago elevates the dining experience to an art form.

SW Steakhouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @truongtreats

Website/ 3131 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

At Wynn Las Vegas, SW Steakhouse merges the grandeur of a classic steakhouse with the whimsical charm of the Lake of Dreams. This dining spot is not only renowned for its premium steaks but also for the spectacular aquatic show that accompanies your meal. Executive chef Mark LoRusso crafts a menu that features top-quality beef, including Japanese A5 Wagyu, alongside seafood delights. What sets SW Steakhouse apart is its lakeside setting where guests can enjoy the visual delight of water shows laden with music and lights. The combination of exquisite fare and captivating water visuals ensures a truly memorable dining affair.

Mizumi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mizumi (@mizumi.wynnlv)

Website/ 3131 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Another standout at Wynn Las Vegas, Mizumi transports diners to a serene Japanese garden complete with a tranquil koi pond and waterfall. The serene environment, combined with Mizumi’s sophisticated Japanese cuisine, sets the stage for a contemplative dining experience. The menu features traditional Japanese favorites such as sushi, sashimi and tempura, as well as innovative omakase. The setting is second to none, with private dining rooms offering exclusive views of lush gardens and a vibrant waterfall. At Mizumi, the harmony between the setting and the cuisine creates an immersive Japanese experience in the heart of Las Vegas.

Marché Bacchus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marche Bacchus French Bistro (@marche_bacchus)

Website/ 2620 Regatta Dr 89128

For those seeking a more tranquil lakeside experience away from the Strip, Marché Bacchus offers a charming refuge. Located on the edge of a picturesque lake in Desert Shores, this French bistro and wine shop delivers a European dining experience in a serene suburban setting. Furthermore, Marché Bacchus prides itself on a menu replete with French classics—from escargot to duck—paired with an extensive selection of wines. The outdoor patio overlooks the picturesque lake and is the perfect setting for long brunches or romantic dinners.

Kassi Beach House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kassi Beach House & Kassi Beach Club (@kassibeachhouse)

Website/ 4455 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Bringing an Italian beach vibe to Las Vegas, Kassi Beach House at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas offers a relaxed, yet chic dining experience with a poolside view. This bohemian-inspired spot evokes the feeling of a coastal getaway, complete with sun-drenched decor and breezy ambiance. The menu features coastal Italian dishes such as rich pastas, seafood delights and handcrafted cocktails. The poolside locale allows guests to dine with a view of shimmering waters, akin to lounging at a seaside resort. Kassi Beach House is perfect for those who want to enjoy a laid-back, beachy atmosphere while savoring gourmet fare.

Las Vegas’ waterfront dining options offer a refreshing contrast to the city’s traditional theatrics. These seven restaurants not only provide top-notch culinary experiences but also breathtaking water views that transform every meal into an event.

See also: 12 Top Massages In Las Vegas