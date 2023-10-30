9 Warm Cocktails and Winter Drinks to Stay Cozy all Season

By: Nina Violi, Kat Bein By: Nina Violi, Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

The fire is crackling, the candles are lit, you are watching a holiday film, and your blanket is keeping you warm through the winter season. It's almost a perfect winter scene, but you know what is missing? A great cocktail or two to keep you warm!

From hot chocolate to hot toddies, spiked cider and more, we've collected recipes for hot cocktails that will keep you cozy throughout the season.

Añejo Old Fashioned

Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? What’s usually made with bourbon is crafted with tequila in this recipe from Código 1530—and it’s warmed!

Ingredients:

2 oz Código 1530 Añejo Tequila

½ oz Agave Nectar

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

1 Dash Orange Bitters

Directions: Add ingredients to mixing glass. Top with ice and stir to chill. Strain into a glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange peel.

Warm Irish Coffee

If you’re willing to start your day with a celebration, there’s nothing better than a true Irish coffee. This recipe from Teeling is tasty and decadent, sure to warm your bones from nose to toes.

Ingredients:

1½ parts Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

4 parts local coffee roast

½ part demerara syrup

Bar spoon of heavy cream

Directions: In a warmed glass, mix Teeling Whiskey, brewed coffee, syrup and stir to combine. Top with cream from the back of a bar spoon. Garnish with grated nutmeg.

Hot Buttered Bourbon

Created by Mixologist Susie Hoyt of The Silver Dollar, this recipe features Four Roses Bourbon and goes down silky smooth.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Four Roses Bourbon

1 oz Hot Buttered Rum mix (purchase or make from scratch)

1 dash(es) Angostura bitters

Hot water

Directions: Fill mug up to the top with hot water and allow to temper for about 45 seconds. Dump hot water and refill to 2/3 with hot water. Add a heaping dessert spoon of Hot Buttered Rum Mix and stir vigorously. Add Four Roses Bourbon and 1 dash of Angostura bitters. Top with more hot water if needed and give a quick stir. Garnish with grated nutmeg or a tall cinnamon stick, and serve.

Noilly Toddy

This warm cocktail is like your regular cup of hot tea, but with Noilly Prat and D’usse VSOP.

Ingredients

1¼ oz Noilly Prat Original Dry

½ oz D’usse VSOP

½ oz demerara syrup (2:1)

½ oz lemon juice

3 oz black tea (English breakfast or similar)

2 dashes chocolate bitters

1 dash angostura bitters

Directions

Build all the ingredients besides the tea into a toddy glass, and top with piping hot tea. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Ginger Rum Toddy

This warm tea cocktail is full of floral and spicy flavors with elderflower, rum and allspice. The St-Germain plays well with the ginger and lemon.

Ingredients:

¾ oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

1¼ oz aged rum

¼ oz allspice dram

2 bags ginger tea

½ oz lemon Juice

Directions:

Steep tea bags in hot water, remove tea bags, add the rest of the ingredients, and stir. Garnish with cinnamon sticks, clove and lemon wheel!

Rum Hot Toddy

This cocktail is just like hot cup of tea, but instead of tea, the base is dark rum with honey and lemon. You can add some extra spice with your choice of garnish. Hat tip to Santa Teresa 1796 for the recipe, but you can substitute with your favorite rum.

Ingredients:

1½ ounces Santa Teresa 1796

1 spoonful honey

½ ounce lemon

4 ounces boiling water

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a mug, then garnish with lemon peel, cinnamon, cloves, star anise or other spices.

Milagro Hot Toddy

One more toddy to send you on your way, this one featuring añejo tequila from Milagro.

Ingredients:

1½ parts Milagro Añejo

1 part agave nectar

4 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

1 whole anise star

4 parts boiling water

1 lemon

Directions: Combine agave nectar, spices and Milagro Añejo in a heat-resistant snifter or mug. Add the boiling water. Squeeze the lemon, drop it in, and stir until agave nectar has melted. The Milagro Anejo Hot Toddy highlights the smooth and agave-forward taste of the tequila in a warm delicious cocktail.

Spiced Hot Chocolate

This heavenly hot chocolate drink comes courtesy of Divine Chocolate. Mix drinking chocolate with spices and maple-cinnamon whipped cream for a decadent dessert in a mug. This recipe serves two.

Ingredients:

Whipped Cream:

½ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon maple syrup

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Hot Chocolate

3 cups milk or preferred nondairy milk

¼ cup Divine Drinking Chocolate

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon cardamom

⅛ teaspoon cloves

⅛ teaspoon allspice

Pinch salt

Instructions:

In a medium bowl, beat cream, maple syrup and cinnamon on medium-high speed until stiff. Set aside. In a medium saucepan bring milk to a bare simmer. Take off the heat and whisk in drinking chocolate, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, allspice and salt until completely dissolved and smooth. Divide between 2 heated mugs. Top drinking chocolate with whipped cream. Refrigerate any remaining whipped cream in an airtight container.

Mulled Wine

This classic holiday recipe that too often goes overlooked comes from French wine-based aperitif Lillet. Try the Lillet Blanc warmed over the stove with fresh citrus juice and spices for a cozy treat.

Ingredients:

2 Bottle Lillet Blanc

1 cup fresh orange juice

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

Citrus peels from oranges and lemons (8 to 10 each)

¼ cup sugar

4 cinnamon sticks (more for garnish)

10 cardamom pods (slightly cracked open)

½ teaspoon whole allspice

Add 1 oz Martell Cognac in each glass before serving

Instructions:

Combine Lillet, spices, and juices in a pot over medium heat. Cook until warmed through, strain out solids. Pour into mugs and top with 1oz Cognac, orange wedge and a cinnamon stick.

Now that you're all comfy cozy, curl up with your cocktail and put on a cute winter manicure.