6 Of The Best Vintage Clothing Stores In The U.S.

Fast fashion is out and retro looks are in. What better way to cop the coolest threads in your city than to hit the coolest vintage shop in town?

Whether you’re hanging out at home or out on the road, there are good threads to be found from coast to coast. Next time you’re looking to breathe new life into something previously loved, hit one of these top-notch thrift stores, hand-picked by our fashionable editors across the country.

Atlanta - Atlanta Luxury Bags

400 Galleria Pkwy. SE; 404-655-4493 / Website

High-end handbags perch on the shelves and display tables at Atlanta Luxury Bags. Louis Vuitton backpacks and lock necklaces, Fendi totes, Chanel classic flap handbags and more attract shoppers seeking pre-loved luxury handbags that look like new. Discover more high-end vintage on Atlanta’s full list.

Las Vegas - Closet Couture

3650 Jones Blvd. S; 702-685-7900 / Website

Closet Couture is an upscale consignment shop that buys and sells luxury clothing, shoes, handbags and more. The high-end fashion boutique carries items like Jean Paul Gaultier tops, Moncler children’s outerwear, Valentino handbags, and more. Find more hidden gems on Las Vegas’ full list.

Los Angeles - Decades

8214 Melrose Ave.; 323-655-1960 / Website

Decades has earned its reputation as an elite source for vintage fashion in Los Angeles. Located in West Hollywood, the luxury shop curates museum-quality clothing and accessories from the world’s top designers. For those with champagne wishes, you may discover Chanel handbags, as well as tour jackets once worn by music legends. Beyond the wares, the minimalist space resembles an art gallery more than a thrift store. Don’t stop there. Keep sifting through the silk on Los Angeles’ full list.

Miami - Yesterday

2852 NW 7th Ave. / Website

Tucked in the outskirts of Wynwood, Yesterday is barely recognizable when first walking up to the door. Once inside, shoppers can enjoy a selection of specially selected vintage tees, ranging from $100 to $850. You can also sell and trade your clothes or shoes in the store for a profit or exchange. Explore even more on Miami’s full list.

NYC - Designer Revival

324 E 81st St.; 212-734-3639 / Website

Designer Revival dedicates its business to making high-end fashion accessible to anyone. This woman-led business hand-picks both new and old pieces for its customers from a multitude of designers. From handbags to dresses to shoes, this chic store has something for everyone, from many eras throughout time. Of course, New York City is the center of fashion, so there’s even more to find on the full list.

San Francisco - Afterlife Collective

541 Valencia St.; 415-796-2398 / Website

Sitting a few blocks above Mission Dolores Park, Afterlife Collective offers everything a nostalgia-fueled collector of all things 1980s could want. From neon-pink windbreakers to vintage Adidas sneakers, Afterlife is stocked to the brim with the best retro treasures. Not only does the collection feature entire sections devoted to Grateful Dead merch and 1990s Nike memorabilia, Afterlife doubles as an apothecary, selling various handcrafted incense sets. Dig yet deeper and find more classic digs on San Francisco’s full list.

