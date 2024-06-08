The Top 6 Vegan Restaurants In Las Vegas

Food & Drink, Feature, Guide,

Crossroads

Plant-based dining presents some of the city’s most innovative and delicious culinary experiences. Read on for the top vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Las Vegas.

Crossroads Kitchen

Website/ 3000 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Crossroads first opened in Los Angeles over a decade ago, alluring vegans and vegetarians from near and far for its unrivaled plant-based dining experience. Then, in spring 2022, chef Tal Ronnen treated Las Vegas to its very own location. Continuing its ability to please plant-based eaters, flexitarians and carnivores alike, Crossroads Las Vegas delights with seasonal dishes and classic menu items like the must-order stuffed zucchini blossom and truffle mushroom bianca pizza.

Chef Kenny’s Vegan Dim Sum

Website/ 5570 W Flamingo Rd 89103

Dumplings and sushi have never been tastier—even when they’re 100% animal free. Chef Kenny Chye is crafting umami delights ranging from spicy vegan crispy beef to jackfruit hand rolls. Make sure to try the tofu specialties complete with stir-fried veggies and delectable sauces.

Tacotarian

Website/ 1130 S Casino CenterBlvd 89104

Carne Asada without the carne? Sounds too good to be true. At Tacotarian’s three Las Vegas locations—with its newest arriving in Henderson soon—guests can indulge in more than 14 different vegan tacos. Come hungry for the Cali burrito with your choice of “meat,” cauliflower ceviche or Gardein “fish” tacos with mango chutney. For the finale, try the from-scratch blueberry cheesecake made with vegan cream cheese.

Tarantino’s Vegan

Website/ 7960 S Rainbow Blvd 89139

Nothing satisfies an appetite like a hearty plate of mom’s meatballs and spaghetti. But Tarantino’s Vegan gives Italian comfort food a vegan twist as the first 100% plant-based Italian restaurant in Las Vegas. Indulge in almond ricotta lasagna, classic caprese or Italian wedding soup. Don’t forget to finish with a creamy cannoli or tiramisu.

The Modern Vegan

Website/ 700 E Naples Dr 89119

Eat all your favorites while ditching the meat. The Modern Vegan whips up magic in the kitchen with dishes ranging from Louisiana fried chick’n drenched in sausage and mushroom gravy to lobster-stuffed portobello steak. At lunchtime, brighten up your afternoon with TMV’s array of wraps, sandwiches, protein buddha bowls and salads.

True Food Kitchen

Website/ Various

True Food Kitchen carries an array of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options with abundant flavor. Start with shareables such as the edamame guacamole or the herb hummu then dive into a vegan double cheeseburger on a flaxseed bun. Accompany your meal with a sparkling prickly pear tisane or dragon fruit limeade to wash it all down.

