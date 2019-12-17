7 Travel Podcasts to Inspire Your Wanderlust

Ariane Vigna | May 6, 2021 | Lifestyle

Who's ready to get out of the house?

As we prepare to travel once again, you might feel a little rusty. Want some advice for your next idyllic vacation abroad? Need help imagining and planning the perfect trip? The truth is, there’s no better person to guide you through the ins and outs of travel than an experienced explorer.

From packing smart to exploring less touristy destinations and learning about the culture of another country, adventurers from around the world compile their tips and tricks in entertaining travel podcasts. Grab your headphones and prepare for an inspiring journey—then go and take that trip!

The Thoughtful Travel Podcast

Before booking your next flight to a tranquil beach, give yourself a moment to daydream and listen to fascinating tales told by the travel aficionados featured in Amanda Kendle’s podcast. In the Thoughtful Travel Podcast, she interviews fellow travel lovers about their most captivating experiences around the globe, touching on a range of interesting topics from living as an expat to shopping for souvenirs and traveling sustainably.

Let’s Go Together

Hosted by award-winning travel expert Kellee Edwards, Let’s Go Together is the Travel + Leisure podcast you don’t want to miss. The magazine’s podcast aims to celebrate diversity in travel, featuring guests who share their unique experiences. You’ll meet bold adventurers paving the way for others to explore, like the first documented Black woman to travel every country in the world. The best part? Learning how to follow in their footsteps through episodes about going away as an LGBT couple, traveling the globe with mental illness, and road-tripping while Black.

Nomads at the Intersection

If van life sounds dreamy, you'll want to tune into this second iteration of the famous road travel podcast Women on the Road. Nomads at the Intersections navigates the challenges, journeys and inspirations of the modern nomadic movement, while uplifting the voices of underrepresented travelers. In each episode, hosts Noami Grevemberg and Anaïs Moniq are joined by outdoors-people from all walks of life to dive deep into topics like diversity in the road travel community, mental health and allyship.

Amateur Traveler

If you already have a vacation spot in mind, Amateur Traveler is the podcast you need. In each episode, host Chris Christensen shares a one-week itinerary of places to see, things to do and food spots to visit. in a different locale. Because the podcast started in 2005, it’s pretty much guaranteed you’ll find your destination among its 750 episodes, which cover places from French Polynesia to Thailand.

Travel With Rick Steves

Often regarded as America's leading authority on travel to Europe and beyond, Rick Steves is an American travel author and TV personality who encourages wanderlust enthusiasts to explore less touristy destinations so they can experience a country’s true culture. In his weekly podcast, Steves chats with guests and callers about all that the world has to offer, from delicious local artisan cheeses in France, to Wales’ stunning Snowdonia National Park.

JUMP with Traveling Jackie

Jackie Nourse loves to jump right next to some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, and she’s taking us all with her on her journey. The active and daring host has plenty of insider tips to share about traveling off the beaten track and looking for hidden gems in every country. Plus, you’ll get a chance to ask her your most pressing questions in her “Ask Jackie” sessions where she gives thorough answers to her community of loyal listeners.

Wander Woman

Meet Wanderlust editor Phoebe Smith (if you haven’t already because she’s pretty much everywhere). Most of the time, you can find Smith, an award-winning travel writer, in a tent out in the wild—she’s got a knack for finding the most thrilling activities in green spaces. When she’s not busy looking for exciting tracks, Smith takes you on her journey through interviews with locals and graphic descriptions of her surroundings. Bonus points for her efforts to feature underappreciated female travelers in her segment on the “Wander Woman of the Month.”