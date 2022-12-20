Here Are Your 26 Favorite Things Of 2022 In Las Vegas

By Danica Serena Stockton By Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Food & Drink People List - Restaurants List - Bars Community Restaurants Apple News web-og

Las Vegas cityscape

We have our favorites of all the wondrous experiences, opportunities and things that Las Vegas has to offer but what are your favorites? We took to our social media page on Instagram to see what our followers had to say about the best things of 2022 in Las Vegas.

See Also: Here Are Our 150 Favorite Things Of 2022 In Las Vegas

18 Favorite Restaurants in Las Vegas

Catch at Aria Resort & Casino table spread

Dining and Las Vegas go hand in hand. With some of the best culinary options in the country, Vegas has become a foodie and chef destination hot spot. Here are the eateries you voted as the absolute best of 2022.

Carbone: Aria Resort & Casino has some of the richest Italian dining at Carbone. You may want to fast prior to visiting Carbone with these decadent and filling dishes.

Aria Resort & Casino has some of the richest Italian dining at Carbone. You may want to fast prior to visiting Carbone with these decadent and filling dishes. Catch: Aria Resort & Casino has lighter but equally as delicious dishes at Catch, the seafood spot with Insta-worthy plates and photo opps. Taste the fresh flavors of the sea with the tasty treats plated here.

Aria Resort & Casino has lighter but equally as delicious dishes at Catch, the seafood spot with Insta-worthy plates and photo opps. Taste the fresh flavors of the sea with the tasty treats plated here. Charcoal Room: Santa Fe Station brings back memories of family bowling outings and movie date nights from high school for most. You all voted Charcoal Room as one of your favorite places to dine at in Las Vegas.

Santa Fe Station brings back memories of family bowling outings and movie date nights from high school for most. You all voted Charcoal Room as one of your favorite places to dine at in Las Vegas. Cipriani: Italian fine dining at Wynn Las Vegas is a delight at Cipriani. Opt for pizza, pasta, branzino, veal, Wagyu ribeye or one of the many other delightful menu selections available.

Italian fine dining at Wynn Las Vegas is a delight at Cipriani. Opt for pizza, pasta, branzino, veal, Wagyu ribeye or one of the many other delightful menu selections available. Tom Colicchio's Craftsteak: Top chef and James-Beard Award winning chef Tom Colicchio made quite the impression on our social media followers. This MGM Grand eatery has options like diver sea scallops, braised short rib and lobster to curb your hunger.

Top chef and James-Beard Award winning chef Tom Colicchio made quite the impression on our social media followers. This MGM Grand eatery has options like diver sea scallops, braised short rib and lobster to curb your hunger. Golden Steer: A Vegas classic that has stood the test of time since 1958 is Golden Steer. This legendary classic steakhouse has been featured in films like Casino and offers diners a slice of old Vegas.

See Also: The Best Restaurants For Christmas Dinner In Las Vegas

Herbs & Rye: Flavors play both at the bar and in the kitchen at Herb & Rye. A long time hidden gem of Vegas locals and an immediate favorite of all that visit, Herbs & Rye really leans into the art of seasonings, fresh herbs and intermingling flavors for interesting and divine combinations both in hand-crafted cocktail form as well as in culinary preparations.

Flavors play both at the bar and in the kitchen at Herb & Rye. A long time hidden gem of Vegas locals and an immediate favorite of all that visit, Herbs & Rye really leans into the art of seasonings, fresh herbs and intermingling flavors for interesting and divine combinations both in hand-crafted cocktail form as well as in culinary preparations. Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab: Succulent stone crab, juicy prime steak and fresh seafood whet the appetites of all who set foot in the surf n' turf eatery. Head to The Forum shop at Caesars for the ultimate dining experience at Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab. Shop new threads and stroll through the numerous shops after your meal for your health and your wardrobe too.

Succulent stone crab, juicy prime steak and fresh seafood whet the appetites of all who set foot in the surf n' turf eatery. Head to The Forum shop at Caesars for the ultimate dining experience at Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab. Shop new threads and stroll through the numerous shops after your meal for your health and your wardrobe too. Le Thai: If you know Thai food in Las Vegas then you know Le Thai. Enjoy the sweet, savory and tangy flavors of chicken larb salad, creamy tom yum, massaman curry and more at one of the two locations.

If you know Thai food in Las Vegas then you know Le Thai. Enjoy the sweet, savory and tangy flavors of chicken larb salad, creamy tom yum, massaman curry and more at one of the two locations. Lotus of Siam: Enjoy a hot bowl of woon sen soup or a serving of the spicey and tart pla koong shrimp salad at one of the most frequented thai dining spots in all of Las Vegas. Make your reservation ahead of time as getting a table at this spot can be challenging.

Enjoy a hot bowl of woon sen soup or a serving of the spicey and tart pla koong shrimp salad at one of the most frequented thai dining spots in all of Las Vegas. Make your reservation ahead of time as getting a table at this spot can be challenging. Mizumi: There seems to be a theme here with audience favorites when it comes to restaurants. The Wynn Las Vegas has got quite the culinary selections according to you all. With yet another Wynn eatery, Mizumi Japanese seafood restaurant made the list as a crowd favorite.

There seems to be a theme here with audience favorites when it comes to restaurants. The Wynn Las Vegas has got quite the culinary selections according to you all. With yet another Wynn eatery, Mizumi Japanese seafood restaurant made the list as a crowd favorite. Oscar's Steakhouse: Aged steaks, hand-crafted cocktails and classic steakhouse dishes like crab cakes, onion soup and pork chops bring guests back to Plaza Hotel & Casino to dine at Oscar's Steakhouse.

See Also: The 10 Best Couples Massages In Las Vegas

Piero's: This stand-alone Italian restaurant is family owned and operated since 1982. Piero's has captured and maintained the attention of authentic Italian food enthusiasts for decades.

This stand-alone Italian restaurant is family owned and operated since 1982. Piero's has captured and maintained the attention of authentic Italian food enthusiasts for decades. SW Steakhouse: Wynn Las Vegas offers the best of the best in many regards and dining is no exception. SW Steakhouse is not only your favorite but has also gained recognition from Forbes Travel Guide as a four star dining establishment.

Wynn Las Vegas offers the best of the best in many regards and dining is no exception. SW Steakhouse is not only your favorite but has also gained recognition from Forbes Travel Guide as a four star dining establishment. Toca Madera: This Mexican steakhouse expanded to the Las Vegas area in 2022 to bring their fiery sensations to The Shops at Crystals and Aria Resort & Casino. With fires ignited tableside on the regular thrills and tasty bites are abundant at this new hot spot.

This Mexican steakhouse expanded to the Las Vegas area in 2022 to bring their fiery sensations to The Shops at Crystals and Aria Resort & Casino. With fires ignited tableside on the regular thrills and tasty bites are abundant at this new hot spot. Vetri Cucina: Another new spot on the block caught the attention of our Instagram audience. Vetri Cucina reopened at Palms Casino Resort in November 2022 and you all are loving it.

Another new spot on the block caught the attention of our Instagram audience. Vetri Cucina reopened at Palms Casino Resort in November 2022 and you all are loving it. Vintner's Grill: Good luck finding this hidden gem tucked away in Summerlin. A local's best kept secret is Vintner's Grill. Brunch, lunch and dinner are all equally as impressive and outdoor patio seating is available when the weather permits.

Good luck finding this hidden gem tucked away in Summerlin. A local's best kept secret is Vintner's Grill. Brunch, lunch and dinner are all equally as impressive and outdoor patio seating is available when the weather permits. Zuma: High-end Japanese dining is done izakaya style at Zuma inside of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Order from the main kitchen, the robata grill or the sushi counter for delightful bites of Japanese cuisine that breaks away from the norm.

5 Favorite Bars / Cocktail Spots in Las Vegas

SkyBar at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

Cheers to a great year and the good life. We asked for your input on your favorite bars and cocktail lounges. Here is what you all had to say.

Center Bar: The atrium at Mirage Las Vegas and Center Bar set the scene for an open space concept engulfed in the indoor jungle atmosphere. Sip and chat before heading out for the night or relax and visit with friends before retiring for the evening.

The atrium at Mirage Las Vegas and Center Bar set the scene for an open space concept engulfed in the indoor jungle atmosphere. Sip and chat before heading out for the night or relax and visit with friends before retiring for the evening. Chandelier Bar: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas glitters throughout. The iconic Instagram moment that must be captured at Center Bar is strung with extravagant strings of crystals. Cheers to the glam life!

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas glitters throughout. The iconic Instagram moment that must be captured at Center Bar is strung with extravagant strings of crystals. Cheers to the glam life! The Laundry Room: This downtown hidden speakeasy-style bar offers handcrafted cocktails shaken, stirred or straight up. Jam out with a small crowd at The Laundry Room.

This downtown hidden speakeasy-style bar offers handcrafted cocktails shaken, stirred or straight up. Jam out with a small crowd at The Laundry Room. Pizza Rock: Green Valley Ranch does so much right when it comes to dining and shopping offerings. We love a good retail eatery duo. Check out Pizza Rock, which was voted as a favorite by our audience for Las Vegas restaurants of 2022.

Green Valley Ranch does so much right when it comes to dining and shopping offerings. We love a good retail eatery duo. Check out Pizza Rock, which was voted as a favorite by our audience for Las Vegas restaurants of 2022. SkyBar: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas offers stunning views of the Strip and a diverse selection of cocktails to entertain guests. Meet for an after work round, a pre-dinner gathering or a nightcap with friends.

3 Favorite Party Spots

Stadium Swim Winter Swim at Circa Resort & Casino

Party people gather round the dance floor or get the bottles popping at the tables and cabanas. You told us these were the best spots to party in Las Vegas. Where to next?

Encore Beach Club: Encore Wynn Las Vegas brings the heat in the summer and offers a winter series of swim parties as well. Party to the beats of RL Grime on December 31 and those of Dillon Francis on January 7. Learn more about table reservations and tickets here.

Encore Wynn Las Vegas brings the heat in the summer and offers a winter series of swim parties as well. Party to the beats of RL Grime on December 31 and those of Dillon Francis on January 7. Learn more about table reservations and tickets here. Stadium Swim: This year-round amphitheater pool hosts parties throughout every season. Join the celebrations at Circa Resort & Casino for Stadium Swim and Winter Swim complete with heated pools, hot tubs, signature parties, plush robes and a ski lodge for a one-of-a-kind winter pool experience. Football watch parties and winter swim bikini competitions keep the pool culture going all year long.

This year-round amphitheater pool hosts parties throughout every season. Join the celebrations at Circa Resort & Casino for Stadium Swim and Winter Swim complete with heated pools, hot tubs, signature parties, plush robes and a ski lodge for a one-of-a-kind winter pool experience. Football watch parties and winter swim bikini competitions keep the pool culture going all year long. XS Nightclub: Live it up at XS Nightclub inside of Wynn Encore Las Vegas. Capture group photos of your nicest outfits against the flattering backdrop of gold plated molds of women towering 15 feet tall or snap your pics at the table or in the DJ booth if you have access. A long night and a good time are waiting to be had at this nightlife destination.