The 9 Best Takeout Restaurants in Las Vegas

When you want to eat at home, these restaurants in Las Vegas are the best for takeout.

The dining room at Lotus of Siam; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

With more than 20 Las Vegas addresses, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop offers easy access to its delicious sandwiches, from its award-winning cheesesteaks to its American wagyu French dip. Order a party tray of sandwiches for your next event, and opt for pickup or delivery to ease the ordering process.

Take your pizza party to-go with a perfect New York-style pie from Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria. A collaboration between restaurateur and pizza aficionado Albert Scalleat and Brooklyn’s Di Fara Pizza, Dom DeMarco's offers barbecue chicken and spicy Hawaiian pizzas alongside delectable pasta and wing options. With over 55 years of business, Dom DeMarco’s is a slice of happiness. Place an online order here.

Chef Sam Marvin at Echo & Rig's butcher shop, where plenty of take-home cuts of meat await. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

The offerings at Echo & Rig butchery and steakhouse take fresh flavor to a new level. For over 10 years, Echo & Rig has maintained its sterling reputation by applying inventive marinades to classic cuts of meat, while seafood lovers can also savor the moment with Ora king salmon and grilled swordfish. Call ahead to place an order for takeout or swing by the butcher shop to grab ingredients and bites to-go. Call 702.489.3525 to place an order.

Find delicious taco offerings at El Dorado Cantina. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

When opening its doors in 2014, El Dorado Cantina crafted its menu out of a craving for an authentic yet tasty Mexican experience. Founded by entrepreneur Darin Feinstein, this hot spot prepares regional recipes from Mexico using organic and non-GMO ingredients. Since a delicious cuisine like Mexican can be craved at all hours of the day, this gem is open around the clock, seven days per week and is always prepared for orders like the chorizo and eggs enchilada or the carne asada skillet. Locations can be found on The Strip on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive or at Tivoli Village in Summerlin. For The Strip, order here, and for Summerlin, place an order here.

This Summerlin hot spot sets a high bar for takeout in Las Vegas. For over a decade, chefs Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla have served an innovative menu inspired by farm-fresh ingredients and global flavors. Diners can indulge in New American cuisine across brunch, lunch and dinner—think Grandma Rosie’s turkey meatballs, the backyard favorite burger and Elizbeth’s Caesar salad—in the comfort of their home. An additional vegan menu accommodates diners of all diets. Place an order for delivery here, or call 702.445.6100.

The Khao Soi noodles at Lotus of Siam; PHOTO BY EUGENE DELA CRUZ/ONESEVEN AGENCY

Lotus of Siam offers a delicious takeout experience that features top-tier Thai cuisine. Combining traditional Thai flavors with contemporary American dining, Lotus of Siam favorites include deep-fried garlic prawns, Khao Soi noodles swimming in a curry-coconut cream sauce with your choice of protein or grilled salmon paired with chopped red onions, cilantro and bell peppers doused in a tangy homemade sauce. Takeout is available at both its Flamingo Road and Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa locations.

For over 25 years, Maggiano’s has drawn inspiration from family recipes to share Italian favorites with the masses. With two Las Vegas locations—in Summerlin and at Fashion Show Las Vegas—Maggiano's leaves the whole family satiated with its housemade pasta, fresh salads, seafood and meat dishes, and delicous dessert. Opt for pickup or delivery!

Since opening its doors in 2018, Sparrow + Wolf has set the Las Vegas culinary scene ablaze with its wood-fired favorites and seafood specials. Under the helm of head chef Brian Howard and general manager John Anthony, Sparrow + Wolf wows diners with dishes like pan-roasted monkfish and Japanese sweet potato. Expect bold flavors as Sparrow + Wolf’s food speaks for itself. Call 702.790.2147 to place an order.

Nestled in the Downtown Arts District, The Great Greek is run by restaurateurs Nick Della Penna and Trent Jones. The menu focuses on elevated twists on classic Greek dishes with fresh ingredients and expert techniques. Indulge in dishes like the Great Greek gyro and chicken souvlaki to transport your taste buds to the shores of Greece. With friendly service and approachable prices, Great Greek is a perfect spot to enjoy the cuisine of the Mediterranean. With seven locations found throughout Las Vegas—with two more on the way on West Sunset Road and in Centennial Hills—you're never too far from this grab-and-go favorite.