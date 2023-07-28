19 Of The Best Sushi Restaurants Across The U.S.

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Sushi is undeniably one of the finest culinary traditions with one of the largest international followings. The high culinary art from Japan celebrates fish in its freshest form, using advance techniques to elevate humble ingredients into something truly world-class.

Though it's centuries old, sushi first exploded in popularity across the United States in the ‘60s, and it’s become a go-to favorite for foodies from New York City to Los Angeles and everywhere in between.

Whether you’re looking for the best roll in your hometown or want to try a fine nigiri while visiting an exciting city, our editors have compiled the best sushi restaurants in their city’s, and we’ve brought a few fine selections to highlight in the list below.

Aspen - Matsuhisa

303 E Main St.; 970-544-6628 / Website

Nestled within the intimate setting of a 120-year-old Victorian home, Matsuhisa boasts supreme rolls and a sophisticated ambiance of bamboo-wrapped ceilings and a natural walnut cocktail bar. Acclaimed chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s new-style Japanese cuisine unveils a celestial selection of flavors while offering the option to dine alfresco with breathtaking views of Aspen’s finest peaks. Don’t forget to relish in the yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño–a signature dish exemplifying Matsuhisa’s skill and precision courtesy of his travels. Discover even more fabulous sushi on Aspen’s full list.

Boston - No Relation

11 William E. Mullins Way, 617-530-1772 / Website

Speakeasy sushi might be our new favorite evening affair. Find your way to Shore Leave’s back room for an intimate, nine-seat omakase experience. Chef Colin Lynch’s divine 14-course menu highlights bites like Saba Sunomono—a delightful fusion of cucumber, shiso and dashi vinegar. Ready for more? Don’t sleep on the other 13 spots on Boston’s best sushi list.

Chicago - Kyoten

2507 W. Armitage Ave.; 312-880-9402 / Website

Kyoten offers a one-of-a-kind eating experience. It is an omakase sushi restaurant, and the meal will be approached as discipline based on the values purity, harmony and balance. Your meal will be prepared by chef Otto, and the wild fish are sourced predominantly from Japan. Kyoten is a reservations-only restaurant, so plan accordingly. The Windy City is a foodie paradise, so make sure to check the other 12 spots on Chicago’s full list.

Dallas - Uchi

2817 Maple Ave.; 214-855-5454 / Website

Situated amid the hustle and bustle of Dallas, an oasis of flavor awaits at Uchi. James Beard Award‑winning chef Tyson Cole’s rotating menu features innovative spins on traditional Japanese cuisine with selections like hama chili and wagyu tataki. For those seeking an extraordinary sushi experience, the omakase offers a multi-course tasting menu to delight. There’s more where that came from though, so be sure to check out the other five-star sushi spots on Dallas’ full list.

Hamptons - Kissaki Water Mill

670 Montauk Hwy Suite E, Water Mill; 631-709-8855 / Website

It's no coincidence Kissaki has become one of the most popular sushi spots in the Hamptons. Kissaki's omakase experience is deeply rooted in Japanese culinary tradition and serves to showcase seasonal ingredients at the pinnacle of their freshness in a simple but utterly-artistic fashion. The menu here impresses with thoughtful and delicious pairings. Besides its creative approach, the high-quality fish keeps customers coming back. Our favorites? The specialty rolls are killer and make for a great delivery option. Spending the summer in The Hamptons? Be sure to hit the other spots on our full best sushi list.

Hawai’i - Hihimanu

3040 Waialae Ave., Unit A-2, Honolulu; 808-744-8491 / Website

Hihimanu blends the modern and traditional when it comes to sushi. Owner and executive chef Ray Howard specializes in the art of Omakase and uses the best ingredients from Hawaii. On the menu is the Uni Bomb, a spoonful of bursting flavor that looks as good as it tastes, and the sweetness from the Hokkaido scallop set it apart. Hawai’i is of course a wonderful place to get world-class sushi, so be sure to try all the fresh fish on the full list.

Houston - Roka Akor

2929 Weslayan St.; 713-622-1777 / Website

Robatayaki, seafood and maki, oh my! Good things come in threes, especially when it comes to Roka Akor’s trifecta of specialties—steak, seafood and sushi. From domestic and Japanese wagyu, including the coveted Kobe beef, to delectable seafood and maki from fish flown in directly from Japan, this chic and intimate spot has a menu that is sure to impress any palate. Roka Akor’s vast Japanese whisky selection is something to admire, which includes Yamazaki, Hibiki or Hakushu. Houston is a fantastic place for fine food, so check the rest of Houston’s best sushi list for more delights.

Las Vegas - Morimoto

MGM Grand, 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd.; 702-891-3001 / Website

From the big screen to the bustling streets of Vegas, Iron Chef star Masaharu Morimoto provides the epitome of upscale dining at MGM Grand. Morimoto ensures excellence, whether you choose the soft shell crab roll, tempura calamari salad, or the Angry Chicken. Opt for a seat at one of the teppan tables, where the restaurant’s skilled chefs prepare decadent dishes right before your eyes. There's more glitz and glamour on Las Vegas' full list of best sushi.

Los Angeles - Morihiro

3133 Glendale Blvd.; 323-522-3993 / Website

Morihiro founder Morihiro “Mori” Onodera upholds the virtues of traditional sushi with an obsessive approach to sourcing and preparation that yields extraordinary morsels. Trained in Tokyo and trailblazing L.A. sushi restaurants like Matsuhisa, Onodera brings authenticity to Los Angeles through his seasonal omakase menus. Dining at Morihiro is a masterclass in edomae finesse. With a thriving Japanese and Japanese-American population, L.A. is a masterclass in sushi, so be sure to read the rest of this city’s best sushi list.

Miami - Omakai

2107 NW Second Ave.; 786-579-9995 / Website

Created by two brothers with a goal to bring authentic sushi flavors to Miami, Omakai offers options for everyone with their five Omakase-style menus, including the oma, oma bite, vegan oma, oma deluxe and the omakai experience. The “leave it up to us” section allows guests to pair their meal with the tasty options that remain staples of the à la carte selection. Miami is renowned for its seafood, so do check out the rest of the Magic City’s full list.

NYC - Sushi Noz

181 E 78th St., Manhattan; 917-338-1792 / Website

If ordering cucumber rolls is like shopping off the rack, dining at Sushi Noz is like vacationing in the South of France. This 8-person sushi counter is the pinnacle of New York City’s bustling restaurant scene. The 200-year-old sushi counter is inundated with New York City’s power players and a bit too much Baccarat cologne. In typical Noz fashion, they only serve a pre-fixe tasting menu, with 5-6 small plates, and a selection of seasonal nigiri. The omakase goes for $400, which is pocket change for the Investment Banking crowd. Of course, New York offers more than one amazing sushi spot. Do yourself a favor and try all the eateries on our full list.

Orange County - Hana Re

2930 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, 714-545-2800 / Website

Orange County’s sole Michelin-starred sushi restaurant is tucked within The Lab Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa. Opened in 2015 by chef Atsushi Yokoyama and restaurateur Fred Fukushima, the intimate Japanese concept consists of three small dining rooms and a sushi counter with 10 seats. The draw of the menu is the omakase, during which Yokoyama presents dishes teeming with foie gras, uni, Japanese A5 wagyu beef, caviar, abalone and lobster. Guests can toast the experience with sake and end on a sweet note with panna cotta. Need even more fine fish in your life? There are 19 other sushi restaurants on Orange County’s full list.

Palm Beach - Taki Omakase

632 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach; 561-759-7362 / Website

Taki is a hidden gem known only to those in search of the most refined and exquisite Omakase journey. Led by the masterful Chef Takashi, Taki Omakase is a culinary maestro who orchestrates an unforgettable symphony of flavors. This intimate and exclusive dining destination celebrates Japanese gastronomy at its finest, where the traditions of omakase are embraced with unwavering dedication. South Florida knows fresh fish, and Palm Beach is all about finery, so check the rest of this region’s list and enjoy.

Philadelphia - Azie on Main

789 E. Lancaster Ave., Villanova; 610-527-5700 / Website

Azie’s sushi stands at the pinnacle of America’s New Asian movement, which elevates Southeast Asian regional cuisine with hints of European flair. Beyond classic rolls, the restaurant offers an extensive collection of surprising yet sophisticated sushi like the strawberry jalapeño with spicy tuna and soy wrap and the New Philly with Kobe beef and gruyere cheese. The City of Brotherly Love adores sushi, so try each stop on Philly’s full best sushi list.

San Diego - Cloak & Petal

1953 India St., Little Italy, 619-501-5505 / Website

Picture yourself in the industrial setting of a Tokyo subway, where two glorious flowering cherry blossom trees have broken through the cement. That’s the scene at Cloak & Petal. Don’t miss out on the Cesar Chavez Roll (pepper-crusted tuna, tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, avocado, yamagobo, smoked serrano ponzu, spicy mustard tosazu and micro cilantro). The restaurant also debuted Shibuya Nights in 2022, an open-concept dining and lounge space that embraces Tokyo’s underground scene and offers a separate menu highlighted by short rib tacos, blistered shishitos and specialty cocktails. There are even more stunning spots on San Diego’s full best sushi list.

San Francisco - Omakase

665 Townsend St.;415-865-0633 / Website

Translating to "chef's choice" in Japanese, Omakase crafts a distinctive dining experience for each guest with inventive dishes, fish and sake sourced directly from Japan. Executive Chef Jackson Yu is evidently dedicated to his culinary craft, as he even traveled to the mountainous regions of Japan to select the pottery and plateware for the restaurant. With a menu that mirrors Chef Yu's refinement and utilizes the Edomae style to highlight the pure, fresh taste of fish, Omakase is a high-quality destination to get your sushi fix. Another Californian city known for its thriving Japanese influences, do yourself a favor and explore all the incredible sushi spots on San Francisco’s full list.

Scottsdale - Sushi Roku

7277 E Camelback Road; 480-970-2121 / Website

Sushi Roku is renowned for its innovative techniques, combining nontraditional ingredients and merging exotic flavors from Latin America and Europe to create the most decadent dishes. With an eagerness for innovation all while keeping traditional cuisine in mind, the menu offers an array of creative sushi dishes, noodles, decadent rice bowls, and various hot and cold dishes. Still hungry? There are 12 other wonderful sushi restaurants on Scottsdale's full list.

Silicon Valley - Ozumo

355 Santana Row, San Jose; 408-886-3090 / Website

Voted as one of the best sushi spots in San Jose, Ozumo thrives as one of the Bay Area’s top restaurants. Enter the lavish ambiance and bask in the intimate and stunning interior, all while gazing upon the most visually striking fish creations. Indulge in a variety of sushi and sashimi, a delicious robata grill and an expansive sake list. Silicon Valley is a foodie paradise and close to the sea, so take advantage of all the fresh fish on the full list.

Washington D.C. - Sushi Gakyu

1420 New York Ave. NW; 202-849-3686 / Website

Sushi Gakyu’s Chef Yoshi Ota is one of the few D.C. chefs licensed in Japan to safely prepare poisonous fish fugu, or pufferfish. Ota is equally knowledgeable about sake. He is a certified sake sommelier! Pair your meal with one of his top sake picks, and try something new with a sour plum roll or conchi nigiri. In our nation’s capital, food is always top of mind, so be sure to enjoy as many of the sushi restaurants on D.C.’s full list as possible.

