13 Must-See Summer Festivals Across America

The weather is hot and the days are long. It's time to get out there and have some fun.

Whether you're looking to sip wine in the shade, get closer to local craftspeople, or throw your hands up to headline performances from chart-topping artists, this country shines in the summertime. Festivals are the best way to find adventure. We asked our editors to share their favorite summer festivals in their respective cities, and we've pulled a few extra fun fests for you to check out all across the country.

From New York to San Francisco, Miami to Chicago, these are some of the best summer festivals across the United States.

Atlanta - Decatur Arts Festival

May 3-5, 101 East Ct. Sq / Website

Celebrating creativity and expression, the Decatur Arts Festival transforms the streets of downtown Decatur into a vibrant artistic hub. Featuring a diverse selection of visual and performing arts, along with interactive experiences, it's a cultural feast for all ages. Ready for more action? Check the full list of Atlanta festivals for wine, grilled cheese and more.

Aspen - Aspen Arts Festival

July 17, 151 E. Main St. / Website

You can peruse a variety of inspiratonal creations made by national and local artists at the 18th annual Aspen Arts Festival this July. With life-sized sculptures, photography, glass paintings, ceramics, one-of-a-kind jewelry and mixed media works, the show holds enough artwork to suit everyone’s tastes. Located at Main Street’s Paepcke Park, guests can also enjoy stunning views of Aspen, grab a bite at the local eatery and purchase original work from the artists themselves. Still, there are three more great fests where that came from, featuring documentary films, classics music and more on Aspen's full list.

Boston - Boston Water Lantern Festival

Sept. 4, 2-28 River St., Weymouth, MA / Website

Experience the wonder that is Boston’s Water Lantern Festival at the beautiful George Lane Beach. Here, attendees can enjoy bites from local vendors and a variety of summer games or activities with loved ones before releasing thousands of lanterns upon the water. Would you rather get down to some music, or maybe do some good for the environment? Boston's got all that and more on it's full summer fest list.

Chicago - Lollapalooza

July 29-August 1, 337 E. Randolph St. / Website

With eight stages and more than 170 bands from across the world, Lollapalooza—now in its 16th year in Chicago—is one of the world’s most epic music festivals. Headliners this year include Miley Cyrus, Journey and the Foo Fighters; other acts to catch include Modest Mouse, Jack Harlow, Dominic Fike, Surfaces with Goth Babe, the Peach Tree Rascals and more. Of course, you may have already been to Lolla, so why not try one of the other 13 summer fests on Chicago's full list.

Dallas - Riverfront Jazz Festival

1309 Canton St. / Website

Celebrate this Memorial Day Weekend surrounded by the invigorating notes of Jazz, Blues and more at the 4th Riverfront Jazz Festival. Presented by the Black Academy of Arts and Letters, the festival will honor both the new and known talent in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Looking for more art exhibits and cultural engagements? Check Dallas' full list of summer fun.

Hawai’i - Kapalua Wine & Food Festival

Kapalua, Maui / Website

Join thousands of foodies and wine enthusiasts for this 43rd annual affair, rejoicing in the love of good food and wine. World-class winemakers, chefs and master sommeliers await. The celebrations don't end there, so check out the other great festivals on Hawai’i’s full list.

Houston - Houston Barbecue Festival

July, Humble Civic Center Arena Complex / Website

It’s time to get your grub on! The annual Houston Barbecue Festival celebrated its 11th year with an impressive (and did we mention delicious?) lineup of the best barbecue joints in the city. Think Tin Roof BBQ, The Brisket House, 1701 Barbecue, The Pit Room and so many others. General admission tickets secured entry into the festival and unlimited sample portions from each vendor. VIP admission brought the heat with admission to the festival one hour early, unlimited samples, a T-shirt and one drink ticket. Leave some room, though, because there's plenty more summer fun on Houston's full list.

NYC - Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

141 Prospect Park W., July 31–Sep. 18 / Website

Bringing Brooklyn together is what the Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival is all about. The performing arts event is a free, summer-long celebration featuring both new and acclaimed artists of different genres. This year, the headliners will include Ari Lennox, The Roots, Skip Marley and many more. Other event features include dance performances and theater and film screenings—all live-streamed and in-person in Prospect Park at the Bandshell. New York City is most fun in the summertime, though, so be sure to check the other great fests on our list.

Palm Beach - West Palm Seafood Festival

9067 Southern Blvd. / Website

Look out seafood lovers. The West Palm Seafood Festival is coming to the South Florida Fairgrounds Sept. 11 and 12. From fresh seafood sourced from local waters to a full-service bar with craft beer, wine and more, your taste buds will long for this nautical adventure. The family-friendly eventt will also include live music, local vendors and a kids zone with rides that will provide nonstop fun. Don't stop the party, because there are 10 other fantastic festivals on Palm Beach's full list.

San Francisco - Stern Grove Festival

Scottsdale - Uncorked: AZ Wine Festival

May 7, 6–10 p.m., Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N. Pima Road, Phoenix / Website

Be transported around the world from right here in Arizona with the tastings of over 100 wines and Champagnes paired perfectly with gourmet food trucks. VIP wine connoisseurs can enjoy an extra hour of wine tastings with the luxury of shorter lines and exclusive pours from a variety of wineries. Check out the rest of the fun on Scottsdale's full summer fest list.

Silicon Valley /Bay Area - Festival Napa Valley

July 6-21 / Website

Featuring innovative classical, jazz, contemporary, opera, and dance productions paired with Napa Valley’s unparalleled food, wine, and hospitality, Festival Napa Valley offers something for all budgets, ranging from daily admission-free concerts to the Festival’s renowned Patron experience. Cheers to summer all season long at these other great Bay Area events on our full list.

Washington, D.C. - Citi Open

July 31- Aug. 8, 5220 16th Street NW / Website

At the end of the month, DC is welcoming some of the world’s greatest tennis players, including Rafael Nadal, Grigor Dimitrov and Daniel Evans, to Rock Creek Park. With the pandemic eliminating last year’s series from the district, it will be exciting for fans to get back into the stadium at full capacity. The hard court tournament is part of the U.S. Open Series leading up to the US Open Grand Slam at the end of August. Ready for more fun in our nation’s capital? Check the full list of summer fests in the D.C. area.

