By: Danica Serena Stockton and Allison Mitchell By: Danica Serena Stockton and Allison Mitchell | | Food & Drink Food and Drink Feature Drink Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink List - Featured List - Restaurants Restaurants City Life Eat Guides

STK dining space and decor at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

Enjoy the best steaks in Las Vegas. Browse the following restaurants that serve some of the most delicious filets, ribeyes, tomahawks and more. Refer back to this restaurant guide anytime you crave steak.

See Also: The Best Restaurants For Christmas Dinner In Las Vegas

Barry’s Downtown Prime

This hot spot from Make It Happen Hospitality is the dining crown jewel at Circa Resort & Casino. Helmed by chef Barry S. Dakake, the glitzy steakhouse pays homage to the ’50s and ’60s and includes eight distinct dining rooms. Expect tableside preparations and top-of-the-line steaks and seafood. 702.726.5504, barrysdowntownprime.com

Bavette’s Steakhouse & Bar

Steak at Bavette's Steakhouse at Park MGM

A Las Vegas treasure by way of Chicago, Bavette’s brings French flair to Park MGM. Sink into a sumptuous red leather banquette as jazz fills the air. Then, order Maude’s Seafood Tower before indulging in butcher’s cuts of roasted bone marrow and ribeye steak frites. 702.730.6700, bavettessteakhouse.com

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés

A spectacular dining experience awaits at Sahara Las Vegas, thanks to award-winning chef José Andrés. From the meat bar, try classic beef tartare. Meanwhile, the fire pit offers globally sourced options like Westholme wagyu from Queensland, Australia and suckling pig from Spain. 702.761.7610, saharalasvegas.com

Carversteak

Tomahawk Steak at Carversteak

From tomahawk steaks to wagyu beef and beyond, Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas highlights executive chef Daniel Ontiveros’ beautiful creations, including warm caviar poppers, lobster en croute and F-1 wagyu strip loin. Enjoy decadent dining experiences in the stunning Knife Shop, Whiskey Room or outdoor patio. 702.550.2333, carversteak.com

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

Satisfy carnivorous cravings at The Palazzo. A medley of decadent steakhouse dishes awaits. Think 100% pure Tajima Kobe Japanese wagyu and the must-order banana cream pie. 702.607.6300, venetianlasvegas.com

Don's Prime

The signature steakhouse of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Don's Prime is a return to the classic American steakhouses of yesteryear. Expect premium cuts from the land and sea, including roasted or chilled seafood plateaus, Pat LaFrieda dry-aged meats and globally sourced wagyu. Premium wines, caviar service and all the steakhouse sides you know and love ensure this dining experience is one to remember. 833.702.7272, fontainebleaulasvegas.com

Jean Georges Steakhouse

Steak at Jean Georges Steakhouse at ARIA Resort & Casino

Located at ARIA Resort & Casino is this opulent steakhouse from Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Three variations of beef are flown in from around the world, including F1 wagyu and Kobe A5, to offer guests the best cuts. Up the ante with a side of black truffle mac and cheese. 877.230.2742, aria.com

One Steakhouse

Restaurateurs and brothers David Morton and Michael Morton grew up in the industry thanks to their father, Arnie Morton, of the Morton’s Steakhouse empire. The legacy continues with ONE Steakhouse at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Reserve the Tomahawk Feast, which feeds a crowd of 10 to 12 with six sides and a dry-aged, 18-pound USDA prime tomahawk steak carved tableside. 702.522.8111, onesteakhouselv.com

Nusr-Et Las Vegas

Turkish chef and influencer Salt Bae gained recognition for his salt sprinkle meme and several international Nusr-Et locations, including Dubai, NYC, Beverly Hills, London, Dallas, Las Vegas and more. Enjoy the sensory-focused dining experience at Nusr-Et Steakhouse with fire presentations, coarse-salted and peppered steaks of all kinds and out-of-this-world baklava. 702.623.0664, nusr-et.com.tr

Papi Steak

Papi Steak dazzles meat lovers at the new Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Indulge in roasted bone marrow, truffle kosher chicken and the signature Papi Steak, a 33-ounce Glatt kosher tomahawk paired with Einhorn's secret sauce at Papi Steak. 833.702.7272, fontainebleaulasvegas.com

Prime Steakhouse

Steaks, seafood and sides at PRIME Steakhouse at Bellagio Resort & Casino

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten steak game is so on point that we had to include him twice. His other carnivorous destination at Bellagio is a jewel box designed by Michael DeSantis in shades of chocolate brown and Tiffany Blue. Order an 18-ounce bone-in ribeye or the famous chilled shellfish platter. 702.693.8484, bellagio.com

Stanton Social Prime

This glamorous steakhouse from celebrity chef Chris Santos opened at Caesars Palace over the summer to buzzing fanfare thanks to its stunning art deco interiors and showstopping 64-ounce super tomahawk. 702.650.5985, taogroup.com

STK

It’s always a party at STK at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. An in-house DJ spins as guests order signature cocktails and dishes, like the 10-ounce filet and Wagyu beef sliders. Stop by for weekend brunch to enjoy an 8-ounce skirt steak with a fried egg, shaved truffle, crispy potatoes and truffle-buttered brioche. 702.698.7790, stksteakhouse.com

STRIPSTEAK

Steaks at StripSteak at Mandalay Bay

As renowned chef Michael Mina’s first steakhouse, the buzz started the day its doors opened at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Naturally, Mina’s menu lived up to the hype thanks to all-natural, corn-fed meat selections. Roughly 100 single-malt scotches await imbibers, while A5 Japanese wagyu ensures an upscale experience. 702.632.7200, mandalaybay.com

SW Steakhouse

A feast for the eyes and palate is on deck at Wynn Las Vegas’ award-winning steakhouse. Chef Mark LoRusso’s A5 Japanese wagyu and dry-aged tomahawk chops amplify the eye-catching entertainment on the Lake of Dreams. 702.770.3325, wynnlasvegas.com

Toca Madera Las Vegas

Walk beneath the canopy of trees and into Toca Madera between The Shops at Crystals and Aria Las Vegas. Flaming tomahawks, live DJ sets and musical performances set the tone for entertainment while enjoying fine cuts. 725.255.9030, tocamadera.com