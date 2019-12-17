5 Fabulous Spring Fragrances to Celebrate the Season

Shreya Chari | April 7, 2021 | Style & Beauty Fashion Week

Spring is finally in bloom, and it might be the best season of the year. Longer days and fragrant flowers help us shrug off those winter blues, and in 2021, the sense of new hope feels extra real.

Our mindsets and lifestyles have changed completely, and with change in mind, why not find a new signature scent? It's one of our most powerful senses, and a great perfume can change your whole mood—maybe even the mood of those around you.

From floral mixes to spicy aromas, famed fragrance houses and exciting upstarts, these spring fragrances will put an extra spring in your step.

The Phluid Project Humanity Eau de Parfum

This fragrance is for the daring. One of TPP’s five formulas, Humanity brings a fresh perspective to the table. Similar to its unique brand, this eau de parfum stands out. This formula contains ginger root, coconut, incense, jasmine, olibanum resin and sandalwood. Before use, it is required to be shaken vigorously to awaken its different tones. It also serves to moisturize your skin once sprayed.

Kate Spade New York Eau de Parfum

Those who love a sweet floral fragrance will find this eau da parfum simply irresistible. Kate Spade New York's fresh new fragrance mixes sweet fruit with strong musk for a revitalizing spray. Notes of strawberry, citrus, rose, freesia, ambrosia and cashmeran will lift your spirits and your smile. It hits fruity, floral and fresh, perfect for everyday wear.

Kilian Love Don’t Be Shy Extreme Eau de Parfum

Looking to make a good impression? This eau da parfum is known to be addictive. Love Don’t Be Shy is categorized as a “narcotic perfume” by Kilian, thanks to a large quantity of Bulgarian rose. Other unique ingredients include orange blossom, neroli and marshmallow. Kilian warns customers that this "gourmand floral" is "such an addictive pleasure that sensitive souls are asked to abstain.”

Miss Dior Rose N’Roses Eau de Toilette Roller-Pearl

For girls on the go, here’s a perfume you’ll appreciate. This subtly sweet blend is made up of Grass rose, white musk and bergamot. It comes in rollerball form, which makes it easy to apply when you’re running errands or out of the house. If you love it enough, the Rose N'Roses comes in a variety of larger sprays, so you can stay smelling sweet from morning to night.

Jo Malone London Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense

For those who don’t really vibe with florals or light spritzes, this may be your new favorite. The dramatic red bottle matches the intensity of this fragrance. The Scarlet Poppy is for the bold and dramatic. Alongside the main ingredient, this fragrance includes tones of ambrette and tonka bean. Jo Malone London also promises that the perfume “grows as you wear it.”

