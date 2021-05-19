Search Our Site

Block Party: The 10 Best SPFs To Keep At Hand This Summer

Phebe Wahl | May 19, 2021 | Style & Beauty

After a long, hard winter, we all certainly earned our moment in the sun this summer. Armed with this arsenal of sun protection warriors in a full-spectrum range of textures and finished, you can comfortably catch some rays—and still keep sun damage at bay.

Hampton sun spf

Hampton Sun mineral anti-aging SPF 30 lotion, hamptonsuncare.com

dr gross spf art

Dr. Dennis Gross all-physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense broad spectrum sunscreen SPF 30, drdennisgross.com

eve lom spf art high res

Eve Lom Daily Protection SPF 50 US, evelom.com

Kate sommerville spf

Kate Somerville Daily Deflector mineral sunscreen, katesomerville.com

spf high res roundup

Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting sunscreen, tatcha.com

volition spf art

Volition Beauty Prismatic Luminizing Shield SPF 50, volitionbeauty.com

SkinCeuticals spf

SkinCeuticals physical matte UV Defense SPF 50, skinceuticals.com

dr stürm sun drops

Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops SPF 50, drsturm.com

sun guardian spf

Odacité Sun Guardian SPF 30, odacite.com

rita spf high res art

Rita Hazan Lock + Block protective spray, ritahazan.com

Photography by: Courtesy of brands

