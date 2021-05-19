Block Party: The 10 Best SPFs To Keep At Hand This Summer

Phebe Wahl | May 19, 2021 | Style & Beauty
After a long, hard winter, we all certainly earned our moment in the sun this summer. Armed with this arsenal of sun protection warriors in a full-spectrum range of textures and finished, you can comfortably catch some rays—and still keep sun damage at bay.
Hampton Sun mineral anti-aging SPF 30 lotion, hamptonsuncare.com
Dr. Dennis Gross all-physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense broad spectrum sunscreen SPF 30, drdennisgross.com
Eve Lom Daily Protection SPF 50 US, evelom.com
Kate Somerville Daily Deflector mineral sunscreen, katesomerville.com
Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting sunscreen, tatcha.com
Volition Beauty Prismatic Luminizing Shield SPF 50, volitionbeauty.com
SkinCeuticals physical matte UV Defense SPF 50, skinceuticals.com
Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops SPF 50, drsturm.com
Odacité Sun Guardian SPF 30, odacite.com
Rita Hazan Lock + Block protective spray, ritahazan.com
Photography by: Courtesy of brands