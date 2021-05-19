Block Party: The 10 Best SPFs To Keep At Hand This Summer

Phebe Wahl | May 19, 2021 | Style & Beauty

After a long, hard winter, we all certainly earned our moment in the sun this summer. Armed with this arsenal of sun protection warriors in a full-spectrum range of textures and finished, you can comfortably catch some rays—and still keep sun damage at bay.

Hampton Sun mineral anti-aging SPF 30 lotion, hamptonsuncare.com

Dr. Dennis Gross all-physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense broad spectrum sunscreen SPF 30, drdennisgross.com

Eve Lom Daily Protection SPF 50 US, evelom.com

Kate Somerville Daily Deflector mineral sunscreen, katesomerville.com

Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting sunscreen, tatcha.com

Volition Beauty Prismatic Luminizing Shield SPF 50, volitionbeauty.com

SkinCeuticals physical matte UV Defense SPF 50, skinceuticals.com

Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops SPF 50, drsturm.com

Odacité Sun Guardian SPF 30, odacite.com

Rita Hazan Lock + Block protective spray, ritahazan.com