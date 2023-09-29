19 Of The Best Spas Across The U.S.

By: The Editors By: The Editors | | Lifestyle

Self-care and relaxation are an essential part of life. Whether you're an on-the-go traveler or a local looking for a way to treat yourself, a facial or a massage can do wonders for your self-care routine.

We know scheduling a massage or facial somewhere new can be nerve racking. There’s nothing worse than booking a massage or facial and finding the service isn’t up to par.

See Also: 20 Of The Most Sought-After Reservations Accross The U.S.

We asked our editors to compile a list of the best spas in their city, so you don’t have to worry. Whether you’re hanging out on the east coast, or soaking in the rays in the west, here is a list of top picks from 19 U.S. cities.

Atlanta - OVME

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OVME Aesthetics (@ovmeofficial)

Multiple locations / Website

This Atlanta-based medical aesthetics enterprise is making national waves, expanding to multiple states to accommodate its cult following. OVME (pronounced “of me”) offers industry-leading, cutting-edge face, body and health treatments for both men and women, always striving to provide their clients with the “best OV you.” Check out the full list of Atlanta Spas here.

Aspen - The Spa at Viceroy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viceroy Snowmass (@viceroysnowmass)

130 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, 970-923-8007 / Website

To stay true to the Roaring Fork Valley’s native heritage, The Spa at Viceroy in Snowmass is the stop for you. Select from a variety of signature rituals inspired by ancient Ute, Nordic and Asian ceremonies and cultures. Reground yourself with the Ute Sun Dance Ritual—a ceremony rooted in the idea of tagu-wini, which embodies the ideas of spiritual rejuvenation. Complete with hot salt soaks, clay wraps and oil treatments, it will breathe new life into your being and have you feeling fresh from the inside out. Check out the full list of Aspen spas here.

Boston - PARLR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARLR (@theparlr)

1 Watson Place, Ste. 201, Framingham, 508-202-9538 / Website

Born from a late-night hair, makeup and photoshoot session during college, Rachael Shifter started PARLR, a spa and salon in Framingham. Stop by the 11,000-square-foot industrial chic space for every hair, facial, makeup and lash treatment one could desire. For a more even complexion, try their unique brightening blueberry facial that uses fruit enzymes and antioxidants—add on dermaplaning for even smoother results, or a jelly mask for radiance. Check out the full list of Boston spas here.

Chicago - IVme Wellness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVme Wellness + Aesthetics (@ivme.now)

1347 N. Wells St.; 346 N. State St. / Website

Whether you’re hungover or fighting a seasonal cold, intravenous hydration therapy promises to get you back on your feet again. Drs. Jack Dybis and Scott Yilk are behind the IVme treatments that cater to weight loss and fat burning, jet lag, cold and flu, vitality and fatigue at their Old Town facility. An experienced, registered nurse will travel to your home, office or hotel room to administer a range of services, such as migraine relief or the recently launched antioxidant therapy. Wanna see the full list? Check it out here!

Dallas - The Ritz-Carlton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas (@ritzcarltondallas)

2121 McKinney Ave.; 214-922-0200 / Website

Right in the heart of Uptown, The Ritz-Carlton’s spa is the perfect stop to spend the “me” time you deserve. Enjoy the benefits of CBD with its newly unveiled Lord Jones CBD experience. And, let’s just say it is one for the books. Enjoy the ultimate 120-minute full-body massage tailor-made just for you. Relax and unwind as the service pampers you with rich and luxurious CBD-infused lotions and foot emollients. The experience ends with a crafted CBD-infused beverage and a seasonal gumdrop that will leave you feeling replenished and rejuvenated. Explore even more great spas on Dallas' full list.

Hamptons - Naturopathica Holistic Health Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naturopathica (@naturopathica)

74 Montauk Highway, East Hampton, 631-329-2525 / Website

This healing-arts center and spa offers bodycare through herbal remedies and rituals. Naturopathica uses all holistic healing practices to help deliver tangible results. There’s more to see in the Hamptons! Check out the full list of spas here.

Hawaii - Kalaha Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kahala Hotel & Resort (@kahala_resort)

The Kahala Hotel & Resort, 5000 Kahala Ave., Kahala, O'ahu; 808-739-8938 / Website

Tranquility is king at The Kahala Spa, where beauty rituals are performed in personal suites with private soaking tubs. Pamper yourself with a hydrating facial treatment such as the Ho‘ola Hana Hou (90 minutes), which begins with a back massage using warm stones to activate the vital energy points that address signs of aging, giving your complexion that coveted glow. Check out the full list of top spas in Hawaii here.

Las Vegas - The Spa at Wynn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wynn Las Vegas (@wynnlasvegas)

Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd.; 702-770-4772 / Website

As the first spa in Las Vegas to receive a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award, The Spa at Wynn has established itself with relaxing and rejuvenating treatments. Its selection of couples rituals is the ultimate way to build a stronger bond with your significant other. The Couple’s Good Luck Ritual strengthens and promotes high relationship wishes in the Couple’s Suite, one of the most amorous settings of the property. In addition, the Couple’s Tropical Journey and the Couple’s Desert Stone Indulgence are designed to situate the couple into the relaxing state that they truly deserve. Check out the full list of vetted spas in Vegas here.

Los Angeles - Tomoko

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomoko Japanese Spa (@tomoko_spa)

141 S Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills; 310-205-7300 / Website

Tomoko in Beverly Hills is a go-to for traditional Japanese mind and body healing, offering five single treatments and three couples experiences. Its practiced techniques include acupressure, hot stone therapy and face shaping for a truly rejuvenating experience. All guests are warmly welcomed with a hot tea and foot bath prior to any treatment. Check out the full list is top spas in L.A. here.

Miami - The Standard

40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717 / Website

Newly renovated, The Standard Miami’s spa is the ultimate oasis for rejuvenation. Placing an emphasis on wellness and relaxation, the spa features a Turkish-style hammam, sauna and ice room and a host of cutting-edge wellness treatments. With an array of massages that range from 60 to 120 minutes, the spa also features health services such as Ayurvedic therapy, astrology readings, B-12 shots and more. Check out Miami’s full list here.

Gotham - SkinSpirit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skin, Face & Body Experts (@skinspirit)

160 E. 89th St., 212-838-4800 / Website

From Kybella jawline contouring to custom facials, SkinSpirit offers a spa experience with the benefits of a skincare clinic. Led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. M. Dean Vistnes, SkinSpirit uses the latest technology and custom-tailored treatment plans to give clients glowing results. The intensive Signature Facial is physician-designed and ideal for maintaining healthy skin. For a more targeted approach, the Dermaplaning Facial Treatment exfoliates dead skin cells, removes unwanted facial hair and addresses sun damage and hyperpigmentation. Check out the full list of vetted spas in NYC here.

Orange County - Boost Spa at Lido House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lido House (@lido_house)

3300 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach; 949-662-6170 Website

Start your day, end your day or spend your entire day at the Boost Spa to indulge in natural ingredients and cutting-edge techniques. Achieve total serenity through a tasteful menu of treatments like the HydraFacial and Organic Seaweed Wrap. Book the Deeper Than Deep Hot Stone Massage to revive your body with salt stones bathed in Frangipani Monoi body oil that's worked into your tired muscles. Check out the full list here.

Palm Beach - Lara House of Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOWNTOWN WPB Beauty Salon (@larahouseofbeauty)

120 S. Dixie Hwy Suite 104, 561-232-8348 / Website

From facials and waxing to micro pigmentation and eyelashes, Lara House of Beauty has everything you need for a sweet new glow. For the body, try treatments like vacuum therapy that stimulate the muscles, break cellulite and fat deposits, remove toxins and improve lymphatic drainage; or go for the body wrap infused with nourishing oils and botanical-based formulas for tightening, toning and firming. Check out the full list of Palm Beach spas here.

Philadelphia - Cure de Repos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CURE de Repos (@curederepos)

8439 Germantown Ave., 202-643-7377 / Website

Delivering a true boutique experience, this Chestnut Hill business ensures each client leaves rejuvenated. Founded by Chrissy Dress, who boasts more than 10 years of beauty experience including makeup artistry for MTV and E!, Cure de Repos offers refreshing facials, healing acupuncture, soothing massages and more. Start your spa day with a Cure Signature Facial including an ultrasound lift, before moving on to the Yin/Yang Balance Treatment, which uses sliding cups and acupuncture for dual refreshment. Check out the full list of spas in Philly here.

San Diego - Saffron & Sage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Diego Holistic Health Club (@saffronandsagesandiego)

2555 State Street, Suite 101, San Diego; 619-933-2340 / Website

Clean nutrition, essential oils, all-natural beauty. Saffron & Sage, a San Diego holistic health club, is designed to help you regain and cultivate your wellness journey. Maintain a connection with your practitioners during a number of therapies and treatments. Partake in acupuncture, botanical medicine, breathwork, a self-care consultation, energy therapy, facials, fire cupping, hypnotherapy, and sound or nutritional therapy. With many more specialty treatment options, Saffron & Sage ensures a transformative experience above the rest. Check out the full list of spas in San Diego here.

San Francisco - Burke Williams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burke Williams Spa (@burke_williams)

Westfield Shopping Centre, 845 Market St Suite 510; 415-694-7980 / Website

This spa at Westfield Shopping Centre is ideal for your next self-care day. From facials to massages, a day here is sure to recharge the mind and body.Check out the full list of SF spas here.

Scottsdale - The Boulders Resort and Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boulders Resort & Spa (@thebouldersresort)

34631 N. Tom Darlington Drive; 480-488-9009 / Website

Restore mind and body at this 33,000-square-foot spa, offering stimulating revitalization through the art of massage, the science of facials, and other refreshing therapies infused with ingredients from the Boulders’ desert environment. Check out the full list of top spas in Scottsdale here.

Silicon Valley - Watercourse Way Bath & House Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watercourse Way Bath House Spa (@watercoursewaybathhousespa)

165 Channing Ave., Palo Alto; 650-462-2000 / Website

Watercourse Way is a bathhouse oasis that opened in 1980, drawing inspiration from the natural hot springs in Tassajara. The spot provides a Zen-focused experience with an emphasis on privacy. Services include dry rubs, wraps and massages to cleanse and beautify the body. Watercourse Way uses natural products like sea salt-infused essential oil scrubs and papaya-pineapple-grapeseed scrubs. When it comes to facials, Watercourse Way studies your skin type to choose the best option for you, making its facials for both men and women particularly special. A treatment here is truly personal and private. Check the full list of vetted spas in Silicon Valley here.

Washington, D.C. - S+P MedSpa

2440 M St NW #510; 202-933-5934 / Website

From flawless facials and peels to lights, lasers and microneedling, Dr. Somenek and Dr. Pittman are redefining the definition of luxury skincare. S+P MedSpa believes that taking care of your skin is just as important as eating well or getting enough sleep, and the team’s lengthy lineup of treatments is the proof. The miraculous mandelic peel, derived from natural bitter almonds, targets discoloration and wrinkles. The Diamond Glow dermal infusion uses advanced technology to exfoliate, extract and infuse, revealing radiant and rejuvenated skin. Check out the full list of D.C. spas here.

Now that you're all relaxed and pampered, bring some magic home with you; perhaps with an order of this new fragrance that uses high-tech formulas to create a more sustainable scent? Or you can peruse Brad Pitt's new skincare line, which utilizes a brand-new molecule to keep your skin firm and plump.