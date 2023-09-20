The 12 Best Spas In Las Vegas

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty Feature Guide Style & Beauty Feature Features Featured Style & Beauty Apple News Fitness Guides

Discover a world of wellness at these top-notch Las Vegas spas.





Take a dip in the balcony pool at ARIA Spa & Salon. PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

ARIA Spa & Salon

The upscale ARIA Spa & Salon stands as the largest Forbes Five-Star Spa in the world. Relax with a range of skincare and massage treatments, turn back time with help from Kalologie Medspa, or prep for a night on the town with a pedicure and blowout inside the full-service salon.

The Fountain of Youth at Awana Spa includes six vitality pools of varying temperatures. PHOTO COURTESY OF RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Awana Spa at Resorts World Las Vegas

Opened in 2021, Awana Spa showcases treatments inspired by European and Eastern rituals and is home to the Art of Aufguss, a theater-inspired heated room with aromatherapy, choreographed music, lighting and dancing towels. Don’t miss the Fountain of Youth experience, a network of six vitality pools, a heated crystal laconic room, vapor-filled steam rooms, cool mist showers and the tranquil rain walk.

Relax in the verdant Spa Suite at Bellagio Spa & Salon. PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

Bellagio Spa & Salon

Discover a steam room, sauna, pool and four whirlpools in one space at Bellagio Spa & Salon. Unwind with the 100-minute Ashiatsu massage to experience what Bellagio calls one of its “deepest, most luxurious” spa therapies. Coming from the Japanese word “ashi” for foot and “atsu” for pressure, the treatment features an experienced massage therapist using his or her feet to provide deep-tissue relaxation while stimulating the circulatory and lymphatic systems.

Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

With more than 150 services on offer in its 134,000-square-foot space, this award-winning Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star spa boasts more than 90 treatment rooms. Its ayurvedic full-body abhyanga treatment features not one but two therapists who perform the therapy in synchronistic rhythm utilizing warm sesame oil. Over the course of 80 minutes, deep relaxation sets in as toxins are released, immunity is enhanced and skin is nourished.

Bring your friends and enjoy an outdoor yoga workout during Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino's Full Moon Flow and Weekend Warm Up classes. PHOTO BY BETHANY PAIGE

Green Valley Ranch Spa by Well & Being



Tucked within Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino in Henderson, this more than 40,000-square-foot oasis includes a private lap pool, a full-service salon and top-notch fitness studio. Enjoy massages and body treatments, facials, waxing and nail services to round out your serene experience. Don't miss the resort's complimentary wellness classes, Full Moon Flow and Weekend Warm Up, which take place around the property's pool on select dates through Oct. 26. Reservations are required.

Qua Baths & Spa at Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace's sprawling 50,000-square-foot sanctuary has been winning awards since it opened in 2007. Three Roman baths use the ancient healing powers of water, while the snowing Artic Ice Room is the only one of its kinds in the world. First-timers should opt for the Qua Signature Mojave Rain, a treatment inspired by the sacred use of plants, oils and the Four Directions in Native American traditions. The tranquil experience includes a sage smudging, essential oils used on your back and feet, and a massage focused on balancing your energy and relieving tension.

Enjoy a range of massages at Red Rock Spa by Well & Being. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Red Rock Spa by Well & Being

This Westside spa at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa is a destination wellness featuring an outdoor shower garden and mind-body studio. Book yourself an entire weekend here since there’s also nutritional coaching, vertical wall yoga and workouts in the nearby Red Rock Canyon.





Ultimate relaxation awaits at Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS

Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Get glowing at Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam with its exclusive Decadent Youth Glow facial. By combining three of the industry's top age fighters—HydraFacial, Intraceuticals and NuFace Microcurrent—into one rejuvenating session, guests are left with a brighter and more youthful appearance. Exfoliation is teamed with the infusion of HydraFacial serums before anti-aging treatments are delivered through hyperbaric oxygen. We're also fans of the Hawaiian-inspired Mana Lomi Massage and the wrinkle-fighting Fire & Ice Facial. Go ahead, get pampered.





Immerse yourself in The Spa at Encore's pools of water. PHOTO COURTESY OF WYNN LAS VEGAS

The Spa at Encore

The sister property of The Spa at Wynn boasts a Forbes Five-Star Award for its top-notch treatments that take place in a sultry, exotic environment. Escape with the Polynesian-inspired Nalu Body Ritual or break a sweat in Encore's Fitness Center. Refuel at the spa-level juice bar, where beverages include fruit juices, elixirs and Tom Brady-approved smoothies. The Super Bowl Champion's TB12 Performance and Recovery Fitness Coaching is also on offer for those looking to train in a one-on-one environment.





2023 marks the third year in a row The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel las Vegas has earned a coveted Forbes Five-Star Award. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

A Forbes Five-Star spa and nail bar, this pampering haven offers a range of massage, body and skincare therapies. Enjoy poolside spa experiences, touch up your tips with manicure and pedicure services, or explore injectables, body contouring, IV therapies and skin rejuvenation at the in-house Kalologie Medspa.

The moody palette of nightfall inspired The Spa at Wynn's design. PHOTO COURTESY OF WYNN LAS VEGAS

The Spa at Wynn

As the first spa in Las Vegas to receive a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award, The Spa at Wynn received a contemporary makeover in 2019 that pays homage to the magic of the night sky. Signature treatments range from the Good Luck Ritual to the Ultimate Facial. The Spa at Wynn also prides itself on offering an extensive range of customizable treatments, ensuring your relaxation time is an experience that's truly you.

Waldorf Astoria Spa Las Vegas

Seven couples suites and multiple heat and water experiences are sprawled across two floors at this intimate sanctuary. For an alfresco experience, head to the eighth-floor pool deck to indulge in treatments from the new poolside spa menu. For the ultimate rejuvenation, book the 30- to 60-minute cabana cool-stone massage, where a massage therapist will set up a table in your private cabana, apply cooling stones and massage oil, and let you Zen out in the comfort of your bathing suit.