12 Of The Best Smoothie Places In Las Vegas

By: Haley Bosselman

Las Vegas is a desert oasis with a thriving health and wellness scene as proven in part by the number of excellent spots that serve up delicious, nutritious smoothies. From neighborhood juice bars to restaurants at five-star resorts, here are 12 of the best places to get a smoothie in Las Vegas.

Little Avalon

Website/ 9410 W Sahara Ave 89117

Little Avalon is a charming cafe located in southwest Las Vegas that has a robust smoothie menu featuring vibrant ingredient combinations. The tropical On the Island mixes up papaya, dragon fruit, mango, strawberry, coconut water and lime juice, while the green matcha mint keeps things refreshing with a blend of matcha, avocado, kale, dates, vanilla extract, mint oil, coffee beans, cacao nibs and almond milk.

Sunlife Organics

Website/ 6810 Helen Toland St 89113

Sunlife Organics effuses Malibu spirit and its mission to love, heal and inspire in each of its beverages. Any order here blasts your body with vitamins and nutrients thanks to its commitment to using high-quality, organic ingredients, which you can taste in the likes of its aloe vera-enlivened Alchemist or the Young Thai coconut meat-based Billion Dollar Smoothie.

Liquid Las Vegas

Website/ 1735 S Rainbow Blvd 89146

Liquid Las Vegas is a neighborhood acai spot that makes grabbing a smoothie easy thanks to its drive-thru window. Among its lineup of fresh juices, and acaí bowls, you have over a dozen smoothies to choose from—all of which deliver as a cooling, tasty treat.

The Juice Standard

Website/ 3708 Las Vegas Blvd 89109

The Juice Standard at the Cosmopolitan is a Las Vegas institution founded by natives Jamie Goguen and Marcella Williams that ensures you can find health-conscious drinks and eats even among the Strip. Whether on the go or headed to the pool, you’ll be delighted by any of the organic superfood smoothies. Consider the strengthening Protein Power enriched with cashew milk, dates and yogurt or the Green & Good made with coconut water, kale, banana, raw agave, avocado and spirulina.

Juice Stars

Website/ 124 S 6th St 89101

Also a Las Vegas-native, Juice Stars was born after its founder went on an eye-opening trip to Europe and was inspired to bring home easy access to fresh juice. Here, you’ll discover a handcrafted, made-to-order lineup of smoothies that range from greens-based to sweet-forward and beyond. The Berry Delight keeps things classic with a blend of strawberries, banana, orange and other berries, while the Green Goddess packs a punch as a concoction of spinach, kale, banana, mango, pineapple, cilantro, basil, flax seeds, spirulina and coconut milk.

Nékter Juice Bar

Website/ Various

Tried and true, Nékter Juice Bar can be found across Las Vegas, serving up nutrient-packed smoothies full of vitamins, minerals and fiber. The smoothie options are categorized as functional or regular, but all fall under the superfood smoothie umbrella. Consider the peanut butter chocolate protein to start your day or the Pink Flamingo as a mid-day treat.

La Papaya Deli

Website/ 3347 E Russel Rd 89120

La Papaya Deli pairs its welcoming atmosphere and menu of health-forward dishes fit for any time of day with a smoothie selection that satisfies tropical flavor cravings. Citrus is the star in the Mega Mango Smoothie, which features mango, strawberry, pineapple and orange.

Planet Smoothie

Website/ 7959 Blue Diamond Rd 89178

Since its Atlanta debut in 1995, Planet Smoothie has worked to serve up great-tasting smoothies packed with top-notch ingredients. Fan favorites include The Last mango, Captain Kid, Twig & Berries, PBJ and Vinnie Del Rocco.

Tableau

Website/ 3131 Las Vegas Blvd 89109

You might flock to the Tableau at Wynn Las Vegas for a decadent market-fresh brunch, but it’s also a can’t-miss establishment for smoothies. In particular, this elevated bistro expertly delivers on its chai smoothie made with banana, toasted almonds and coconut cream.

Terrace Pointe Café

Website/ 3131 Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Also at Wynn Las Vegas, Terrace Pointe Cafe offers gourmet smoothies that incorporate seasonal, high-quality ingredients into your poolside, terrace or chic, indoor-set daytime dining experience. For a fruit-driven choice, consider the Banana Berry Smoothie with vanilla plant-based protein, oat milk, banana, blueberry, almond butter, walnut, hemp, chia and flax seed.

Thick & Thin Treat Bar

Website/ 10620 Dean Martin Dr 89141

Both a juice bar and ice cream parlor, Thick & Thin lets its guests decide how to treat themselves. If that looks like grabbing a smoothie, choose from its menu of fruit-based beverages like the chocolate chip-invigorated Choco Berry or the Jungle Jam with pineapple, banana, mango, spinach and coconut water.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Website/ Various

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has locations scattered throughout the metro area offering bold, fruit-forward smoothies. The Island Green smoothie mixes pineapple, mango, banana, kale and spinach for a taste of the tropics, while the Kiwi Quencher offers a zing of strawberries, kiwi and non-fat yogurt.

