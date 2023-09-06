From Aspen To Austria, These Are The 10 Hottest Ski Destinations In The World

By J.P. Anderson, Helen Olsson, Phebe Wahl By J.P. Anderson, Helen Olsson, Phebe Wahl | | Culture Lifestyle

From Aspen and Big Sky to Austria and Japan, these are the world’s hottest skiing destinations for the upcoming season on the slopes.



The church of St. Nicholas, with its distinctive onion-shaped dome, is a landmark in the Austrian village of Lech.

Whether it’s for the bloodpumping thrill of carving down an untouched face or to sip après-ski cocktails by the fireplace, the world’s best ski destinations are gearing up for the rush of powder hounds this season. From the legendary runs of the Alps to the epic vertical in the Rocky Mountains and beyond, scope out these 10 global hot spots to get your ski fix this winter.

BANFF, ALBERTA, CANADA

Why It’s Hot:

The charming, quintessential ski town has a European vibe, with a much shorter flight and a longer ski season that oft en stretches into May. Th e stunning, glacier-fed Lake Louise and nearby streams weaving through Banff National Park offer endless winter adventures ranging from miles of beautiful crosscountry ski trails to ice climbing and skating.

Where to Stay:

Fairmont Banff Springs offers a romantic castle and retreat for skiers to recharge with multiple restaurants, dining options, a sweeping spa—and indoor and outdoor hot pools to soak sore muscles post-ski.

Insider Tip:

Channel your inner Elsa for a frozen fantasy with ice skating at Lake Louise, which boasts ice sculptures and even an ice bar—or opt for one of the nearby frozen waterfall hikes.

ASPEN



For iconic Aspen inn The Little Nell’s 30th anniversary, famed photographer Gray Malin snapped a series of nostalgiatinged images like this one, titled “Après Champagne, Aspen.”

Why It’s Hot:

Rumor has it that a private jet lands at Aspen Airport every six minutes, so this is the spot if you like your après with a full flute of Champagne. With its stunning mountain views, world-class skiing and luxurious accommodations, it’s no wonder that Aspen attracts elite travelers from around the globe. From the adrenaline-pumping slopes of Highland Bowl to the perfectly groomed runs of Buttermilk, there’s a trail for every level of skier—and ample spots for those who prefer to just après all day.

Where to Stay:

The St. Regis Aspen Resort, located at the heart of Aspen, is the largest luxury hotel in town. For the ultimate retreat, request the 1,900-square-foot presidential suite, complete with 24-hour butler service. Or opt for the historic Hotel Jerome (aubergeresorts. com/hoteljerome), which has served as the de facto town hall since its construction in 1889. Don’t miss the newly refreshed Yarrow Spa at Hotel Jerome, offering a range of wellness treatments inspired by the natural elements of the Rocky Mountains. If you’re looking for a buzzing après scene to mingle with the smart set, The Little Nell—Aspen’s only ski-in, ski-out five-star, AAA Five Diamond property—is the place to be.

Insider Tip:

Nothing hits the spot like some Parmesan truffle fries at The Little Nell’s Ajax Tavern aft er tackling some monster moguls. Or, if you are lucky enough to hit a powder day, be sure to hike up Highland Bowl and enjoy pure bliss.

ZERMATT, SWITZERLAND

Why It’s Hot:

Breathtaking Alpine scenery and world-class ski slopes—all beneath the iconic Matterhorn Peak—make Zermatt a thrilling destination for both beginners and experts alike. A lively après-ski scene, charming village locale and luxurious accommodations add to the appeal.

Where to Stay:

The newly renovated Hotel Schweizerhof Zermatt (schweizerhofzermatt. ch/ en) offers a contemporary spin on Alpine style, with cozy accommodations, a premium spa and A-list dining destination The Schweizerhof Kitchen.

Insider Tip:

Don’t miss a ride on the just-debuted Matterhorn Alpine Crossing, a cable car ride that connects Zermatt and the Italian resort of Cervinia, with abundant jaw-dropping views.

BEAVER CREEK, COLO.

Why It’s Hot:

With its signature chocolate chip cookies served on silver platters every afternoon at the base, Beaver Creek is synonymous with white-glove service. The village is filled with twinkling lights and whimsical artwork; the trails are covered in impeccably groomed corduroy. And while the experience feels elevated from the moment you drive through the resort’s imposing entry gates, the skiing can be fierce. Beaver Creek hosts the men’s World Cup downhill on the bulletproof Birds of Prey racecourse, and Grouse Mountain is threaded with nonstop mogul fields. On powder days, it feels as if you have the freshies all to yourself.

Where to Stay:

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch recently celebrated its 20th anniversary with a design refresh by Mexico City-based Simon Hamui Design Studio. Look for organic textures like reclaimed wood panels in the lobby and guest rooms. Custom-built midcentury-inspired furniture adds a modern touch to the Great Room’s massive handhewn timbers and stone fireplace.

Insider Tip:

Take a snowcat-drawn sleigh ride to one of the resort’s iconic on-mountain cabins for an unforgettable dining experience. At Beano’s Cabin, chef Mackenzie Nelson incorporates hyperlocal ingredients (like beets and rhubarb) into a five-course tasting menu. Our favorite: the rabbit confit with crispy leeks.

WHISTLER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA



Whistler’s powder is world-class

Why It’s Hot:

Just two hours from Vancouver, this world-class destination boasts two massive interconnected peaks, an abundance of impeccably groomed trails, and an incomparable village setting that exudes character and charm. With soaring mountains, breathtaking vistas and unparalleled ski-in, skiout access, it’s no wonder Whistler has emerged as a supreme global ski destination.

Where to Stay:

Set to open in November, the 12,000-square-foot Wedge Mountain Lodge & Spa will offer the ultimate in luxury for groups of up to 20, including a full-service spa, movie theater, game room and wine cellar.

Insider Tip:

Hop on the Peak Express chairlift for an exhilarating open-air ride to the top of Whistler Summit; for après-ski, hit Scandinave Spa for thermal therapy treatments and massage in a lushly forested setting.

TARENTAISE VALLEY, FRENCH ALPS

Why It’s Hot:

A dream destination for ski enthusiasts, this tucked-away region at the foot of the French Alps boasts access to seven top-notch ski resorts, including Tignes and Val d’Isère, plus three heli-ski bases and more.

Where to Stay:

Chalet Pelerin and Chalet Hibou—both by adventure-centric outfit Eleven—offer rustic-chic surroundings and abundant piste and off-piste skiing, all in the picturesque mountain village of Le Miroir. Fun Fact: Th e area surged in popularity during the Winter Olympics in 1992, which Tarentaise Valley town Albertville hosted and which featured several local ski resorts.

TELLURIDE, COLO.

Why It’s Hot:

Postcard pretty, Telluride is set against the dramatic backdrop of the San Juans. But there’s also something about the erstwhile mining town being tucked in a box canyon that adds to its magic. Of course, skiers come for more than the panoramas. The resort offers steep hike-to chutes that drop off Gold Hill and Palmyra Peak. The new high-speed Plunge Lift (aka Lift 9) opened last winter, cutting the ride time in half so you can ski the infamous Plunge twice as many times. For guaranteed first tracks, try heli-skiing with Telluride Helitrax.

Where to Stay:

Perched in Telluride’s Mountain Village, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection recently notched its second five-star award from Forbes Travel Guide. A 2021 renovation tapped a palette of earthen hues and textures inspired by the San Juan landscape, creating an elegant and sophisticated base camp for adventure.

Insider Tip:

Make a reservation at the omakase bar at sushi outpost Kazahana, which launched in 2022. Chef Naoki Takahashi will personally guide you through a curated 15-course tasting menu.

BIG SKY, MONT.

Why It’s Hot:

With over 5,800 acres to explore, Big Sky is the largest ski area in the U.S., with the added bonus that it boasts exceptional snow conditions averaging 400 inches of annual snowfall. Adding to the excitement for the 2023-24 season is the all-new Lone Peak Tram featuring two Swiss-made, 75-person cabins and an all-glass viewing platform with panoramic views from the tram’s top terminal.

Where to Stay:

For the ultimate American Western luxury experience, settle in at the just-renovated historic B-K Cabin at Lone Mountain Ranch, which offers on-demand transport to and from Big Sky Resort, just 10 minutes away.

Fun Fact:

Thanks to its 85 kilometers of well-groomed trails, Lone Mountain Ranch has been rated the No. 1 cross-country skiing destination in North America.

NISEKO, JAPAN



Afternoon tea at Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono

Why It’s Hot:

On Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido, this skiing mecca scores with abundant snowfall and gentle terrain—plus a dining and drinking scene that alone is worth a visit.

Where to Stay:

The ski-in, skiout Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono boasts a primo location and stunning views of the Annupuri ranges and Mount Yōtei.

Insider Tip:

Park Hyatt guests can take advantage of the “First Tracks” program to access the ski resort before general business hours start, with Powder Guides on hand to bring guests to hidden powder spots.

LECH ZÜRS AM ARLBERG, AUSTRIA



Austria’s Arlberg is a vast network of connected villages.

Why It’s Hot:

When it came to ski trips for the royal family, Princess Diana chose Lech, a charming Austrian ski village filled with five-star hotels, gourmet restaurants and high-end shops like Strolz (family run for decades), Sportalp Waldhart and Lenai & Linai. Lech and the nearby village of Zürs are located in the Arlberg, a vast interconnected region spanning more than 305 kilometers of trails and 87 lift s. Here, you can ski the Run of Fame, a 90-kilometer circuit that winds through eight villages, with historical waypoints dedicated to famous locals and movie stars.

Where to Stay:

HRH’s lodging of choice, Hotel Arlberg Lech was founded in 1956 by Johann and Helga Schneider. Today, the family’s third generation operates this luxe hotel. Some recently renovated rooms feature lime plaster walls and bespoke wall pigments inspired by nature and accented with rustic wood and natural stone. The family’s dachshund, Pauli, patrols the halls.

Insider Tip:

Book the Moët & Chandon Champagne Gondola, a special car on the Zugerbergbahn funicular, where a bottle of bubbles, Champagne flutes and small appetizer plates are set on a white tablecloth for an unforgettable commute to the top.