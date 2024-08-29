The Best September Events in Las Vegas

Calendar, Culture, Lifestyle, Feature, Parties, Events, The Latest, Lifestyle Feature, Culture Feature, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Movies, Entertainment, List - Entertainment, Community, Music, Apple News, City Life, Guides, Play,

See which headlining concerts, glamorous galas and can't-miss events to head to this September in Las Vegas.



The Cher Show will fill The Smith Center with decades of musical magic from Sept. 17-22. PHOTO BY HARRY LANGDON/GETTY IMAGES

Through 12/31

DISCOSHOW

Step into a time machine and shimmy back to the 1970s with DiscoShow, a new Spiegelworld production that brings the pulsating heartbeat of the disco era to Sin City. The Linq Hotel + Experience, spiegelworld.com

9/1-4/18

CHELSEA HANDLER

Comedian extraordinaire Chelsea Handler makes her bold mark on Las Vegas history as the first female comedic resident at The Chelsea, which is sure to shake up the Strip with riotous laughter. 8 p.m., The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

9/4

2024 DINNER OF CHAMPIONS

Bet on a night to remember during this gala honoring Kelley Tucky. The fundraiser will offer cocktails, dinner and a live auction to help end multiple sclerosis. 5:30 p.m., Palms Casino Resort, nationalmssociety.org

9/4-7

THE BEACH BOYS

The Beach Boys will bring their Endless Summer Gold Tour to Las Vegas in a show chock-full of “Good Vibrations.” 8:30 p.m., The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

9/6

LAPS FOR CHARITY: UNDER THE LIGHTS

Watch participants race on the 1 ½-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway to fundraise for local children’s charities. 8 p.m., Las Vegas Motor Speedway, speedwaycharities.org

9/6-7

JERRY SEINFELD

Seinfeld superfans will be pleased to hear the longest running Caesars Palace resident is back and better than ever. 8 p.m., The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, caesars.com

9/7

DANIEL TOSH

Comedy Central favorite Daniel Tosh will prove why he’s the master of satire during this night of tongue-in-cheek humor. 8 p.m., The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

9/7

BILLY CURRINGTON

Country favorite Billy Currington is ready to light up the stage with his heart-tugging melodies and foot-stomping anthems. 8 p.m., Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com

9/12

2024 SILVER STATE EQUALITY AWARDS

This highly attended event will honor Debbie Gibson in an evening filled with entertainment by Coco Montrese, cocktails, awards and support for Nevada’s LGBTQ+ community. 6 p.m., KAOS at Palms Casino Resort, silverstateequality.org



Join Silver State Equality’s State Director André C. Wade for the organization’s annual awards on Sept. 12. PHOTO COURTESY OF SILVER STATE EQUALITY

9/13

P!NK

Get the party started with P!nk as she continues her Summer Carnival Tour alongside special guests Sheryl Crow, The Script and DJ KidCutUp. 6:30 p.m., Allegiant Stadium, allegiantstadium.com



P!nk’s Summer Carnival Tour will be a whirlwind of musical stardom on Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium. PHOTO BY EBRU YILDIZ

9/13

I HAVE A VOICE GALA

This inaugural evening will support the new Gigi’s Playhouse Las Vegas, which provides educational and therapeutic services for individuals with Down syndrome. 5 p.m., KAOS at Palms Casino Resort, gigisplayhouse.org

9/13

ANDREW SCHULZ

Andrew Schulz makes an electrifying return to Fontainebleau on leg two of The Life Tour. 8 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com

9/13-14

RUMBAZO LATIN FESTIVAL

From Grammy winner Nicky Jam to hitmaker Luis R. Conriquez, this flamboyant fiesta is where beats meet the streets. Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, rumbazofest.com

9/13-21

LOS BUKIS

Los Bukis takes Las Vegas! This historic residency promises a celebration of Latin music. 8 p.m., Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com

9/14

2024 DESSERT BEFORE DINNER GALA

Support the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada during this chef-led competition featuring confections based on different Girl Scout cookies. 6 p.m., Encore Ballroom at Wynn Las Vegas, girlscoutsnv.org

9/14

AID FOR AIDS BLACK AND WHITE PARTY 2024

Don your most daring black and white attire for a night filled with luxury, philanthropy and a dash of risqué fun, all to support a noble cause. 8 p.m., KAOS at Palms Casino Resort, afanlv.org

9/17-22

THE CHER SHOW

Be dazzled during this Tony Award-winning tribute to Cher’s unparalleled career through 35 musical numbers. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

9/20

10TH ANNUAL RISE UP GALA

Hosted by the Tyler Robinson Foundation, this enchanting event includes a performance by Imagine Dragons—all to benefit pediatric childhood cancer. Wynn Las Vegas, trf.org



The 10th annual Rise Up Gala will feature a performance by Imagine Dragons; PHOTO BY PHOEBE MELIKIDSE

9/20-21

IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

Big Sean, Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani, Thomas Rhett and more will headline this annual festival. 7:30 p.m., T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, iheart.com

9/20-1/25

EAGLES

Catch the Eagles at their can’t-miss sensational Sphere residency, proving why they’ve flown high for over five decades. 8:30 p.m., Sphere Las Vegas, thesphere.com

9/21

HEATHER MCDONALD

Laugh until you cry with Heather McDonald, the undisputed queen of comedy podcasts. 8:30 p.m., The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

9/26-10/13

GARTH BROOKS

Catch the legendary Garth Brooks during his beloved residency, where the award-winning superstar will share hits ranging from 1990’s “The Thunder Rolls” to 2023’s “Rodeo Man.” 8 p.m., The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, caesars.com

9/27

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS

Return to the glory days of alt-rock with The Smashing Pumpkins for a night where 1988 nostalgia meets 2024. 8 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com

9/27

FOOD IS ART

Let your taste buds embark on a journey of culinary excellence before dancing the night away to support ALS of Nevada patients and families. 7 p.m., The Strat Casino & Tower, alsofnevada.org

9/27

TEA, TRENDS AND TRANQUILITY

For this chic afternoon event, hats are on, and tea is poured to support Help of Southern Nevada’s life-changing programming. 2:30 p.m., Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, helpsonv.org

9/27

EXPERIENCE HENDRIX

A star-studded lineup of guitarists will celebrate the spirit of Jimi Hendrix, performing signature songs “Little Wing,” “Purple Haze” and “Fire.” 7:30 p.m., Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

9/27-28

BERT KREISCHER

Stand-up comic Bert Kreischer rocks the world’s entertainment capital with the headlining debut of his must-see show. 8 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

9/27-28

VIVA ST. JUDE

This three-day event includes a golf tournament, white party, fashion soiree and poker tournament to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Multiple locations, stjude.org

9/28

KACEY MUSGRAVES

With special guests Father John Misty and Nickel Creek, Grammy Award winner Kacey Musgraves will celebrate her new album, Deeper Well. 7:30 p.m., T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

9/28

NICKI MINAJ

Catch rap darling Nicki Minaj as she continues her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. 9 p.m., MGM Grand Garden Arena, mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com





Barbz unite! See all-star rapper Nicki Minaj at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sept. 28. PHOTO BY KEVIN MAZUR/GETTY IMAGES

9/28

SARAH SILVERMAN

Leave your phone at home during this unplugged show from comedian Sarah Silverman. 8 p.m., Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com

9/28

ANDERSON .PAAK

Multihyphenate talent Anderson .Paak will bring his award-winning grooves to BleauLive Theater with special guests Maurice Brown and Gawd. 8 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com

9/28-29

TOM JONES

Iconic Welsh singer Tom Jones will wow his devoted fans during this stop on his Ages and Stages Tour, spanning six decades of albums and lyrical artistry. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

9/29

HANS ZIMMER LIVE

With music from masterpieces like Gladiator and The Lion King, film composer Hans Zimmer’s sweeping melodies will come to life during this awe-inspiring performance. 7 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com