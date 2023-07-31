By: Denise Warner, The Editors By: Denise Warner, The Editors | | Food & Drink

Whether you're in the mood for oysters, shrimp, lobster or salmon—we've got you covered with 10 of the best seafood spots across the country.

From Aspen to Washington D.C., here's where you can satifsy your cravings. See the list below!

Aspen - Le Bateau

Website/ 315 Hyman Ave 81611

Though the beloved French restaurant stirs up buzz over foie gras, Le Bateau is a significant dining destination just for the sake of its coastal French fare. To sum, it captures refined seafood cuisine through the likes of hay-roasted oysters, steelhead trout tartar and truffle-crusted halibut. —Haley Bosselman

Boston - Little Whale Oyster Bar

Website | 857-277-0800

Little Whale Oyster Bar in Boston's Back Bay is chef Michael Serpa's third seafood concept. Beautiful interior design featuring pearly white tones, soft greys and luminescent accents reflect the alluring appearance of the most sought-after bivalve sea mollusks. Pleasure the senses with a chilled glass of white wine paired with oysters and additional seafood at Little Whale Oyster Bar. —Danica Serena Stockton

Los Angeles - The Albright

Website/ 258 Santa Monica Pier 90401

Located on the Santa Monica Pier, The Albright offers a charming seaside dining experience with breathtaking ocean views. Known for its delicious seafood dishes, including its famous fish and chips, this restaurant prides itself on its robust craft beer and California wine program and using locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. —Haley Bosselman

New York City - Avra

Multiple locations / Website

Don’t we all wish to be transported to the beautiful Greek islands? At Avra, you get just that and more, as dining here is more than a meal; it’s an experience. Their menu features authentic Greek foods like Fasolakia, Horta, and Spankorizo. At Avra, they source their olive oil from a small family farm in the Peloponnese and only use the first harvest of the season, giving the oil a distinct freshness and robust taste. —Amaya Henry

Orange County - Bear Flag Fish Co.

Website/ Various

With multiple locations across Orange County, Bear Flag Fish Co is a perfect place go-to for eats. Its locally sourced, sustainable catch menu spans beloved seafood bites and dishes like ceviche, seaweed salad, poké, chowder, tacos, sushi and burritos. —Claire Barnett, Isabel Haglund

Philadelphia - Oyster House

Website | 215-567-7683

Visit this seafood destination in Philadelphia for the freshest catches of the day. The lunch and dinner menus may vary due to the nature of the family-run business prioritizing seafood items that are available fresh daily. Whether roasted, chilled or raw, Oyster House is the spot for all things seafood. —Danica Serena Stockton

San Diego - Brigantine Seafood & Oyster Bar

Website/ 1360 N Harbor Dr 92101, Mulitple Locations

Serving upscale San Diegostyle surf and turf since the Morton family opened its first restaurant on Shelter Island in 1969, the Brigantine brand is known for high-quality seafood and service. Visit locations in Coronado, Del Mar, Escondido and the new Embarcadero branch launched in 2020 for hit dishes like fish tacos and marinated grilled swordfish. —Lauren Nehorai, Isabel Haglund

San Francisco - Waterbar

399 The Embarcadero; 415-284-9922 / Website

This unique waterfront restaurant has floor-to-ceiling aquariums with views of the Bay Bridge. Big windows and high ceilings provide gorgeous views of the boats on the Bay with a side of fresh seafood. While the ambiance itself is an experience, guests suggest trying the fresh-caught oyster bar with a vast selection. Check in during happy hour for the one-dollar oyster deal from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Whether overlooking the water from the patio or dining in the elegant aquarium room, Waterbar is a scenic destination for any meal occasion. —Mary Brennan

Scottsdale - Blue Water Grill

Website/ 1525 East Bethany Home Road 85014

Blue Water Grill offers sushi, sandwiches, salads and an array of entrees like seared Eastern scallops and walnut-crusted halibut. If you can come in a little earlier in your evening, stop by for weeknight happy hour and enjoy $9 cocktails and a selection of discounted small plates. —Isabel Haglund

Washington D.C. - Fiola Mare

Website | 202-350-4982

Satisfy seafood cravings at the Michelin Guide-recognized waterfront restaurant. Fiola Mare's pristine dining areas have glittering views of the Potomac River. The menu features coastal Italian cuisine prepared with the utmost attention to detail for an unparalleled dining experience. —Danica Serena Stockton

