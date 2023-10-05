14 Best Restaurants In Las Vegas For Seafood

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Food & Drink Feature Guide Food and Drink Feature List - Restaurants Restaurants Eat

Michael Mina varied seafood dishes

These Las Vegas seafood restaurants provide guests with top-notch dining experiences. Scallops, lobster, crab, fish and shrimp dishes and mollusks satisfy. Visit some of the best seafood restaurants in Las Vegas with the following suggestions.

See Also: 14 Best Pizza Restaurants And Shops In Las Vegas

Amalfi by Bobby Flay

Whole grilled fish at Amalfi by Bobby Flay

Website | 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Amalfi by Bobby Flay at Caesars Palace has an expansive raw bar and ice baths to keep seafood fresh and chilled. The Mediterranean-inspired menu features market whole fish, steaks and more. Dive into a festive Italian dining experience at Amalfi by Bobby Flay at Caesars Palace.

Catch

Oysters, wagyu and sashimi at Catch

Website | 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Gather the crew and head to Aria Resort & Casino for lunch, brunch or dinner at Catch. Photo opportunities, Asian-inspired seafood dishes and the beverage selection contribute to the Catch appeal.

Emeril's New Orleans Fish House

Grilled Maine lobster tail with wild mushrooms and grits

Website | 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. S

The seafood affair at Emeril's New Orleans Fish House at MGM Grand is an ongoing celebration of seafood. The modern take on New Orleans-style seafood is the main appeal to this dining establishment, like the Creole seafood boil, Carolina gold jambalaya and Ora king salmon.

Estiatorio Milos

Website | 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. S

The Greek and Mediteranean-influenced cuisine at Estiatorio Milos inspires guests to revisit for fresh seafood expertly prepared. Located at Restaurant Row of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the eatery is steps away from Grand Canal Shoppes, the casino floor, Lavo and more for an exciting evening.

Kallisto Oyster Bar & Naxos Taverna

King crab at Kallisto Oyster Bar

Website | 11011 Charleston Blvd. W

Kallisto Oyster Bar is at Naxos Taverna inside Red Rock Casino and Resort in Summerlin. Naxos Taverna offers Meditteranean coastal eats from the open kitchen and a coastal-inspired ambiance.

King's Fish House

Website | 2255 Village Walk Dr.

Located at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Nev., King's Fish House is a comfortable seafood restaurant with several options. Browse the raw bar, sushi, and fish house main menu. The miso yaki wild Chilean sea bass is tender, moist and flavored to perfection with mushrooms and baby bok choy. The menus are extensive, and the ambiance is cozy.

Joe's Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Madagascar shrimp dinner spread at Joe's Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Website | 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Joe's Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab in The Forum Shops at Caesars serves stone crab, other seafood delights and steakhouse staples. Enjoy the crab without the fight, as the stone crabs come cracked and ready to eat.

Lakeside

Website | 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Dine alongside Wynn Las Vegas' Lake of Dreams. Observe the water features and entertainment while diving into one of the many seafood dishes offered at this dining establishment.

See Also: 28 Of The Best New Restaurants And Most Anticipated Openings In Las Vegas

Mastro's Ocean Club

Website | 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Mastro's Ocean Club seafood dishes include roasted branzino rubbed in herbs, Norwegian coldwater salmon, jumbo lobster tail and more. The Shops at Crystals restaurant has a wide wine selection to pair.

Michael Mina at Bellagio

Shellfish at Michael Mina

Website | 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Michael Mina at Bellagio Las Vegas has private dining areas to accommodate large parties and super-exclusive groups. The decadent lobster gnocchi with black truffle butter and the ahi tuna tartare are tasty starters.

Ocean Prime

Caviar at Ocean Prime

Website | 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Ocean Prime brings an upscale dining environment and stand-out seafood dishes to the Las Vegas Strip. Try caviar-topped deviled eggs and the hamachi crudo topped with pickled mango to start. The baked lobster man and cheese is creamy and delicious.

Other Mama

Website | 3655 Durango Dr. S

Other Mama has gained media mentions and awards for years. The southwest local spot offers a seafood-centered food program with raw bar bites, sushi and kitchen-prepared dishes like French toast caviar and roasted octopus.

The Oyster Bar

Seafood at The Oyster Bar

Website | 2411 Sahara Ave. W

The Oyster Bar at Palace Station in the Paradise area operates 24/7. The Oyster Bar boasts cooking each dish to order, from gumbos and chowders to shucked oysters and steamed clams.

Sushisamba Website | 3327 Las Vegas Blvd. S The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Las Vegas is home to the U.S. locations of Sushisamba. The Brazilian, Peruvian and Japanese fusion eatery expresses culinary creativity through its unique menu. Water Grill Website | 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. Water Grill at the Forum Shops at Caesars serves fish, shellfish and sushi; reserve private rooms, the patio or the entire space for larger parties of 18 to 600 guests.