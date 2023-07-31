5 Best Scented Candle Companies

By: Nina Violi By: Nina Violi | | Lifestyle

Nothing says cozy more than a freshly-lit candle, especially one that fills your home with a soothing, sensual or spicy scent.

From the freshness of spring to the crispness of fall, scents like pumpkin and mountain breeze are great, but finding a unique scent can be a game-changer.

We searched around to find the best brands of candles with the most unique scents—and yes, they will actually smell as good lit as they do at the store.

Diptyque

Founded in 1961, this Parisian brand takes pride in its amazing packaging. The labels, colors, designs and patterns are very detail-orientated. Founders Christiane Montadre-Gautrot, Yves Coueslant and Desmond Knox-Leet worked to create a brand that can also be a full lifestyle, providing fragrances, candles, diffusers, skincare products and home decor. Try the best-selling scents of berries, fig tree, wood fire and roses; or get adventurous with cypress, amber and so many more.

Boy Smells

In 2015, founders Matthew Herman and David Kien started making scented candles and never looked back. The company has since ventured out to offer fragrances and even lingerie. Boy Smells’ signature scents include cedar stack, cameo, ash, Italian kush, cowboy kush and cinderose. These are truly some of the most fragrant candles around. Boy Smells even teamed with Kacey Musgraves on a scented candle called “Slow Burn.”

Anthropologie

Dick Hayne, the founder of Anthropologie, wanted to create a brand for his friend who had trouble finding items to decorate her home. It’s a brand centered around women’s goods that sells clothing, shoes and accessories, furniture, beauty items, gifts, candles, outdoor items, and wedding gowns for the wedding party. Anthropologie’s luxury candles include scents of cotton and sandalwood, Canela bark and cedarwood, white pumpkin and clove, Spanish moss and citrus, and more.

Malin + Goetz

When founded in 2004, Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz already had experience working for luxury brands, and the pair built on their connections to lift the namesake brand to a higher level. These luxury candles offer deep scents such as dark rum, leather, sage, mojito, neroli, tobacco and more. Malin and Goetz also sell cleansers and moisturizers for your face, body and hair, as well as wearable fragrances to last throughout the day and night.

D. S. & Durga

David Seth and Kavi Moltz are a husband and wife duo who combined their creativity to start a fragrance brand with locations in New York City. The couple created the brand because “the power of scent is equal to that of sight and sound.” Candle scents include tuberose myrrhder, the NYC-inspired wild Brooklyn lavender, holy ficus and more.

Looking for even more jaw-dropping candles? The products from bespoke British company Cent.Ldn are downright collectibles, some even large enough to be considered statuettes. Learn more about Cent.Ldn in our interview with creator Hayley Mack.