It’s easily agreed upon to start a meal with a salad, whether individually or shared with others. These clean, green dishes at Las Vegas’ finest restaurants set the tone for any series of courses following. Read below to see the eight best salads in Las Vegas.

Located inside the Bellagio, the Beverly at Sadelle’s is neatly presented as lined up rows of fresh ingredients in the bowl. Composed of turkey, cheddar, bacon, beets and tomato, this salad is packed with plenty of protein. The salad is also served with a choice of dressing: Russian, blue cheese, dijon, balsamic, Greek or lemon vinaigrette. With beautiful views of the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, the bountiful Beverly feels like the right culinary complement to the setting.

The Caesar alla ZZ from Carbone’s Aria Resort and Casino location lives up to the hype. Prepared tableside, the viral sensation is adorned with anchovy fillets and generously sized croutons, all dusted at the end with parmesan. The New York-born establishment serves other popular dishes like buttery smooth beef carpaccio and red-hued spicy rigatoni.

Served in its traditional form, the Famous Caesar Salad at Golden Steer does justice to the classic dish. The salad has been perfected by its seasoned waitstaff who have performed the tableside presentation over 375,000 times. Its rich dressing whips egg yolks, olive oil, anchovy paste and Worcestershire sauce with a dash of Tabasco sauce. Paired with one of Golden Steer’s premier steaks, this Caesar salad contributes to a memorable experience for diners.

The Avocado Salad from LPM Restaurant and Bar brings a crisp, green start to an elegant French-forward Mediterranean dinner. On a bed of baby gem lettuce, avocado and parmesan enhance the dish, adding a simple introduction to the evening’s flavorsome courses.

This crisp Iceberg Wedge from Peter Luger Steak House at Caesars Palace is an expert take on a traditional dish. Topped with chopped tomato, thick-cut bacon and crumbled blue cheese, Peter Luger proves iceberg lettuce is anything but boring. Diners can also add extra proteins to their salad like chopped jumbo shrimp or extra bacon.

At Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Don’s Prime serves the artfully piled Don’s Chopped Salad. Laying a bed of marinated chickpeas, avocado and grilled artichoke, leafy green and crispy potatoes top the dish, which is further drizzled with basil vinaigrette. Its complex flavors pair cleanly with any of the deluxe cuts of beef imported from farms in the Rocky Mountains.

Brezza reinterprets the classic Caesar with fresh ingredients and plating. The salad is served with Parmigiano-Reggiano, rustic croutons and an anchovy vinaigrette. Ideal for sharing, the Brezza Caesar makes for an easy choice to begin a luxe Italian meal.

Accentuated with lemon, pepper, Parmigiano-Reggiano, extra virgin olive oil and black pepper, the Arugula Salad allows for the leafy green to be the star of the show in a subtle yet delicious way. This earthy, natural starter serves as both an appetizer and palate cleanser leading into the rest of the evening’s dishes.

