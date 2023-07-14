7 Of The Best Rosés To Sip This Summer

By: Rachel Feinblatt, Kat Bein By: Rachel Feinblatt, Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Rosé all day? Certainly in the summertime, and if you’re planning a brunch with your girls or want something refreshing to sip by the pool, this year’s season offers quite a few delightful vintages.

Whether you’re looking for something sweet with a hint of strawberry or a bold burst of citrus flavor, these rosés are sure to quench your thirst and inspire a good time.

AIX Rosé

Fueled by a passion for rosé and the desire to bring people together, owner and winemaker Eric Kurver launched AIX Rosé just over 15 years ago. Transforming a 140-year-old Provence vineyard into a winemaking powerhouse, AIX Rosé is the ultimate combination of grenache, syrah and cinsault grapes with every sip. Earning several accolades for its impeccable taste and flavor, AIX is made for those who know how to appreciate good wine and good times.

The Beach by Whispering Angel Rosé

From the brains behind the beloved Whispering Angel comes The Beach, a brand-new rosé set to be a summer staple in 2023. Composed of grenache, cinsault and carignan, this sweet sip is best complemented by the ocean breeze. Radiating notes of peaches and strawberries and accented with a smooth minerality, its whimsical and colorful label makes this the ultimate bottle.

Bridgehampton Breeze Rosé

Crafted with the perfect ratio of dryness, fruit and sweetness, Bridgehampton Breeze Rosé produces a bold and light sensation. This bottle is crafted in the terroir of Bridgehampton loam. With its peach and strawberry aroma with a kick of melon and bright raspberry; spicy, savory edge; and firm acidity, your taste buds are truly blessed with a sweet summer refreshment.

Hampton Water

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hampton Water Rosé (@hamptonwater)

It all started in 2017 when rock star and Hamptons resident Jon Bon Jovi took his talents on the stage to co-launch a rosé that danced with flavor. In collaboration with Jesse Bongiovi and Gérard Bertrand, he launched Hampton Water Rosé, curated from the perfect blend of grenache, cinsault and mourvèdre grapes. The bottle’s clean packaging matches its flavor, composed of bright red fruit flavors from the finest winemakers of the south of France.

Wölffer Estate x Zimmermann Edition Summer in a Bottle

Sip in style with the tasty Wölffer Estate and Zimmermann Edition Summer in a Bottle. The brainchild of Australian sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann and Joey Wölffer, this limited-edition bottle adorns Wölffer’s iconic Summer in a Bottle Long Island Rosé with Zimmermann motifs. Maintaining subtle floral aromas, and hints of fresh-cut grass and blueberries, this drink is undoubtedly reminiscent of summer in the Hamptons.

Duryea's Private Label Rosé

Traveling to Montauk? Duryea’s new special-edition rosé, Cuvée Spéciale, is this summer’s sweet sip, crafted from grapes from its Clos Saint-Vincent plot in St Tropez. With only 90 bottles labeled and imported for this unique cuvée, the wine features a bouquet of exotic fruits and floral notes—with an exceptional finish of slightly spicy notes. Available exclusively in the U.S. at Duryea’s restaurants, the fruity and flavorful sip pairs perfectly with the restaurant’s famous veal, lobster salad, scallops and potatoes with black truffle cream.

Topping Rose House Provençal Rosé

Another sip exclusive to the Hamptons this season, rosé lovers will fall head over heels for Topping Rose House Provençal Rosé given its rich taste and unrivaled flavor. Hamptonites can mentally transport themselves to the south of France after a glass of this sipper, sourced from just outside St-Tropez.

