12 Best Restaurants In Las Vegas For Outdoor Dining

SW Restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas on Lake of Dreams

As the weather cools, outdoor dining opportunities and interest rise. Browse details regarding the top Las Vegas restaurants for outdoor dining, including menus, dishes, outdoor settings and ambiances at the following dining establishments.

Americana Restaurant

Website | 2620 Regatta Dr.

Americana in Lakeside Village Las Vegas of Desert Shores offers an upscale dining experience with lake views and patio seating next to the water attractions. Enjoy fresh air, food, and a glass or bottle to share some of the finest wines offered at Americana.

Carversteak at Resorts World

Carversteak south patio outdoor dining area

Website | 3000 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Carversteak's south and north patio dining areas offer views of The Strip. Resorts World offers many additional attractions and activities before or after an outdoor dining experience. Shop, unwind at the state-of-the-art Awana Spa, play yard games at Redtail, take a chance at luck on the casino floor and dance at Zouk Nightclub for the ultimate Resorts World Las Vegas experience.

Delilah

Delilah outdoor dining area

Website | 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Delilah offers a swanky upscale ambiance with food, music, live performances and handcrafted cocktails at Wynn Las Vegas. The outdoor courtyard holds around 75 guests and provides a delightful outdoor dining experience for guests.

Kassi Beach House

Website | 3000 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Gather friends to connect with over fresh ingredient plates at Kassi Beach. The indoor-to-outdoor dining space is ideal for a seamless outdoor dining experience. Guests surrounded by greenery overhead and all around dine on the patio, while indoor seated guests still enjoy the fresh air with retracted collapsable walls that allow the outdoors in.

Lago

Patio dining at Lago

Website | 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Chef Julian Serrano's Lago offers beautiful views of the Bellagio fountains from the outdoor patio dining area. Twirl delicious housemade noodles while appreciating the aquatic shows. Service is unmatched, the food is incredible, and the views are breathtaking at Lago, located in Bellagio Hotel & Casino.

Marche Bacchus

Website | 2620 Regatta Dr.

The French-inspired Marche Bacchus in Lakeside Village Las Vegas at Desert Shores offers a beautiful lakeside dining setting for guests to enjoy brunch, lunch and dinner. Whether the occasion is a romantic date night, a mother-daughter brunch or a gathering of friends, the outdoor dining area adds a layer of appeal. Enjoy beautiful views of the lake and delectable bites at Marche Bacchus in Lakeside Village.

Mon Ami Gabi

Mon Ami Gabi Las Vegas patio seating

Website | 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. S

People watch while dining on the outside patio of Mon Ami Gabi Classic French Bistro at Paris Las Vegas. Enjoy authentic French cuisine at the Lettuce Entertain You dining establishment. The outdoor seating is in the middle of all the action of The Strip.

Prime Steakhouse

Fountainside outdoor dining at Prime Steakhouse

Website | 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Prime Steakhouse offers yet another opportunity to enjoy water fountain shows at Bellagio Hotel & Casino while dining outdoors. The culinary spearheader, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, established this dining concept to inspire guests with fine steakhouse dining. Whether a filet, bone-in ribeye, seafood plate or excellent wine selection, the outdoor dining patio offers an elevated way to enjoy any entrees at Prime Steakhouse.

Sinatra

Sinatra outdoor dining area

Website | 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Enjoy outdoor seating beside firepits and under the stars at Sinatra at Encore. The Italian fine-dining establishment is another Forbes Travel Guide award-winning eatery with impeccable food worth recognizing with an outdoor dining area.

Spago

Lakeside outdoor dining at Spago

Website | 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Wolfgang Puck's Spago at Bellagio Las Vegas overlooks the fountains with prime patio seating for a front and center view of the show. Observe the fountain shows and start the dining experience with delicious appetizers, including the smoked salmon thin crispy crust pizza and the baby beet salad. Try the various pasta made in-house and the delightful desserts made with fresh farmer's market-sourced fruits.

SW Steakhouse

Website | 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Wynn Las Vegas is home to SW Steakhouse. Dine alongside the Lake of Dreams while indulging in certified domestic and Japanese wagyu, prime-aged steaks, sea scallops and more at this Forbes Travel Guide-awarded steakhouse. The prime views of the various water shows at the Lake of Dreams add to the many attractive features of SW Steakhouse for outdoor dining and entertainment.

Wakuda

Website | 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Enjoy the fresh Japanese culinary creations of chef Tetsuya Wakuda. The New Zealand king salmon belly nigiri melts in the mouth on contact, as does the Japanese wagyu. The Strip-facing patio is an outdoor dining opportunity with glittering views at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort.