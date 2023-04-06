By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Lifestyle Parties Events Guide Travel Entertainment List - Bars List - Entertainment Travel & Recreation Weekend Escapes

Marquee Dayclub bottle presentation

Las Vegas and pool parties are the quintessential combination for fun during the spring and summer seasons. Have the party atmosphere of the nightclub with bottle service, live DJs and music performances but with the added enjoyment of the sun, deepening your golden tan, glistening pools, bikinis and a full night's rest.

Whether the goal is to fist pump and shuffle to some of the most internationally-celebrated EDM DJs, break it down to live hip-hop performances by award-winning artists or bachata and salsa to Latin music, here are the details on pool parties for varied day club experiences. Turn up the heat this summer at 10 of the best pool parties and beach clubs in Las Vegas.

Ayu Dayclub

Ayu Dayclub pool and stage surrounded by cabanas

4455 Paradise Rd. / Website

Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Group present Ayu Dayclub for guests to pop bottles, swim, dance and soak up the Las Vegas rays. The entertainment lineup includes DJ Pauly D, Gordo and other electronic music talent. This expansive multi-level entertainment complex is quite the setting to be seen in while catching sunbeams.

Daylight Beach Club

Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

3950 S Las Vegas Blvd. / Website

This 50,000-square-foot pool party offers an oversized 4,400-square-foot pool along with private pools. Dance to the DJ, sip some cooling drinks and dance to the beat at Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay on the south end of The Strip. For the Latin night, salsa, bachata and merengue all night at “Neon Vibra,”the neon-themed Latin pool party that Daylight Beach Club hosts on Saturday nights beginning on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Drai's Beachclub

Drai's Beachclub at The Cromwell poolside bungalow

3595 S Las Vegas Blvd. / Website

Drai's Beachclub is the rooftop pool party at Cromwell Hotel. Live entertainment from show-stopping music artists include Bia, Gucci Mane and many other hip-hop centric artists. Turn up under the sun and oversized palm trees while dancing at Drai's Beachclub.

Élia Beach

4455 Paradise Rd. / Website

Élia Beach undergoes a revamp and reopens on April 20 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tropical house and deep house tracks from world-class DJs keep guests vibing under the sun with toes in the sand. Be in the center of all the action in the sand-bottom lagoon center stage or opt for a more secluded experience with one of the cabanas tucked up above the pool floor and shaded by trees at Élia Beach.

Encore Beach Club

Marshmello at Encore Beach Club

3131 S Las Vegas Blvd / Website

Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas Encore is a multi-tiered pool party complex full of cabanas, bottle service tables, daybeds and endless opportunities for a good time. This luxurious beach club is a pool season must. Get golden, meet with friends and enjoy your weekend in a very Vegas way at Encore Beach Club.

Liquid Pool Lounge

Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria Resort and Casino

3730 Las Vegas Boulevard / Website

Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria Resort and Casino is an upscale adult-only experience. Groove to DJ Lucky Lou tunes and enjoy this chic pool lounge cocktail in hand.

Marquee Dayclub

Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas spans 22,000 square feet for multilevel fun. Dance hard and marvel at the creative and captivating bottle presentations complete with stage props, themed-costumes and more. This rooftop pool deck party features music sets from DJ Pauly D, Gordo, DJ Kittie and Chris Lake and hosts the Full Bloom Sunday series at Marquee Dayclub.

Stadium Swim

Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino

8 E Fremont St. / Website

Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino offers a unique combination of a sportsbook and day club atmosphere. The 21 and up casino and resort is home to the world's largest sportsbook. Order a platter of food and cocktails for the crew for a super sports centered aqua theater at Stadium Swim.

Tao Beach

Tao Beach Dayclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

3377 S Las Vegas Blvd / Website

The beachy extension of Tao Nightclub extends the nightlife party to daytime with Tao Beach Dayclub at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. This oasis in the desert provides high-end cabanas and a luxurious setting that transports pool guests to faraway lands with tropical beaches. A booming performance lineup elevates the experience with acts from Alesso, Lil Jon, Sam Feldt and more at Tao Beach Dayclub.

Wet Republic Ultra Pool

Wet Republic Ultra Pool at MGM Grand

3799 S Las Vegas Blvd / Website

Wet Republic Ultra Pool at MGM Grand has saltwater pools and a playful atmosphere. Dance from day at Wet Republic to night at Hakkasan Nightclub. Get splashed.

Spray and rub in the SPF, oil up and coordinate your look for one of these ultimate pool parties. Private cabanas, VIP bottle service and daybeds with your friends can make an epic weekend at one of the best pool parties and day clubs in Las Vegas.