In the words of Michael McDonald, "Las Vegas is a city built on hopes, dreams, and a little bit of crazy." Renown for its dazzling lights and world-class nightlife, Vegas is surrounded by arid deserts teeming with wilderness and adventure. What better way to appreciate this incandescent city than by admiring Mother Nature's own brilliant light show?

Our carefully-curated list of hand-picked locations represent for Vegas' most stunning sunset panoramas and finest vantage points. Whether you seek an unforgettable sunset vista to share with a romantic partner, or simply wish to marvel at the picturesque spectrum across the clouds, this selection guarantees the ideal spot.

From natural landscapes to high-rise observatories and characteristically-excessive Vegas venues, these are the best places to watch the sunset in Las Vegas.

The Neon Museum

770 Las Vegas Boulevard North / Website

What could be more fitting than watching the sky assume a golden hue as it gently envelops the city's iconic neon signs? This museum in the heart of old Vegas is filled with the city's most historic signs in all shapes and sizes. The cartoonish neon juxtaposed with Vegas' beathtaking sunset provides unique photo ops worthy of a cinematic scene.

Voodoo Lounge at the Rio

3700 W. Flamingo Road / Website

The higher you go, the more vast the view. Sit back and relax with a cockail and aperitif as the magical colors transform the sky. Match the gorgeous scene with luxurious attire and join the city's fanciest crowd for a stylish way to catch the sunset.

Red Rock Canyon

Scenic Loop Drive / Website

You might opt for a more natural setting to fully experience the sunset's beauty. Watch the sun light the desert's painted rocks and pricly cacti as it spreads across brick-colored sand. This view is hard to match; a perfect urban escape to appreciate twilight's nuanced glow.

Stratosphere 107 SkyLounge

2000 Las Vegas Boulevard S. / Website

True to its name, this spot offers a stratoshperic bird's-eye view of the warm setting sun as it paints Sin City. Make your way to the STRAT Hotel's 107th floors and stare in awe at the 360-degree view. Savor a hip cocktail and gourmet plat du jour, while you're at it.

INSIDER TIP: Try your luck at the hotel's casino for a classic Las Vegas night.

Lake Mead

U.S. 93, four miles southeast of Boulder City / Website

Why limit yourself to one sunset when you can double it? This other-worldly location casts the sunset across the crystal clear surface of Lake Mead. The drive is worthwhile on its own, and the natural setting allows for intimate appreciation, removed from the city's chaos.

The Village at Lake Las Vegas

20 Costa di Lago / Website

This unique neighborhood combines jazz clubs, fine dining, sports, shopping and luxury estates. Rent a lavish villa and watch the sunset form the comfort of your own exclusive palace. Here, the caliente ambience will draw you in and make you relax as your worries gently fade away.

The High Roller

3545 Las Vegas Boulevard / Website

Looking for even more height? Grab a ticket and get on board the World's tallest observation wheel. Mix fun with thrill and a memorable sunset vista as you levitate in to the the sky. You'll feel as though you can touch the clouds with your very hands.

Paris Observation Deck

3655 Las Vegas Boulevard South / Website

If you're seeking that extra je ne sais quoi, seek no further. Grab your red beret and travel to Paris for the night. Admire Las Vegas' romantic sunset as the French would from the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck.

INSIDER TIP: Follow your trip to pseudo-France with a delicious meal at the Eiffel Tower Restaurant, which includes its own view of the Bellagio Fountains.