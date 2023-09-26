12 Best Pizza Restaurants And Shops In Las Vegas

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Food & Drink Feature Guide List - Restaurants Restaurants Eat sports Guides



Hot, cheesy, doughy pizza hits the spot at these Las Vegas pizzerias. An excellent choice for gameday watch parties, quick weekday dinners for the family, midnight snacks with friends, movie nights at home and more, here are some of the hottest pizza spots in Las Vegas.

Dom DeMarco's Pizzeria & Bar

Website | 9785 Charleston Blvd. W

Enjoy New York-style and Sicilian pizza on the west side of town at Dom DeMarco's Pizzeria & Bar. The Las Vegas establishment and the Brooklyn-based mother pizzeria, Di Fara Pizza, attract food critics, chefs, celebrities and pizza enthusiasts.

Evel Pie

Website | 508 Fremont St.

Inspired by Evel Knievel, Evel Pie is a downtown pizza spot that serves slices, pies and beer. Stop in late at night on the weekends with friends after enjoying rooftop cocktails at Commonwealth or Inspire.

Good Pie Pizza Bar

Website | 1212 Main St. S

Another downtown pizza gem, Good Pie Pizza Bar, has various pizza pie styles, including Brooklyn-style round pies and Detroit-style, Sicilian and Grandma-style square pies. Pair with the house or Greek salad for a zesty, fresh balance or go all in with fried ravioli, meatballs and garlic knots.

La Pizza e La Pasta

Website | 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. S

La Pizza e La Pasta at Eataly Las Vegas of Park MGM offers authentic Italian ingredient-based dishes. Italy-imported sausages, cheeses and more add to the authenticity of the cuisine. Enjoy each bite of the Neopolitan pizzas made fresh and served at La Pizza e La Pasta.

Monzu Italian Oven + Bar

Website | 620 Flamingo Rd. W

The apricot pizza at Monzu Italian Oven + Bar combines sweet apricot jam with savory bacon, tangy goat cheese and spicy arugula for a lovely flavor medley with each bite. Salty and sweet with a pinch of heat, this pizza is one of many that inspire guests to come back for more.

Mulberry Street Pizzeria



Website | 3000 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Resorts World Las Vegas is home to Mulberry Street Pizzeria, located across from Redtail and just before Zouk Nightclub within the hotel-casino. Open daily, the pizzeria has extended hours until 5 a.m. from Thursday to Saturday to accommodate the late-night crowds.

Naked City Pizza

Website | 4608 Paradise Rd.

Order full sheets, half sheets or quarter sheets of the delectable pizzas at Naked City Pizza. Meat lovers, vegetable enthusiasts and cheese fanatics are all provided options from the menu. The signature Naked City Pizza pizza is a must-try, topped with sausage, pepperoni, roasted sweet peppers, onions and green olives.

Old School Pizzeria

Website | 1930 Rock Springs Dr.

Executive chef and owner Giovanni Mauro, pulls from his Italian heritage to create fresh seasonal pizzas at Old School Pizzerias throughout Las Vegas and the surrounding areas. The additional locations are in Blue Diamond and North Las Vegas.

Pizza Rock

Website | 201 3rd St. N

Located in Downtown Las Vegas off of 3rd Street, Pizza Rock celebrates 10 years of business this year. Grab a beer, watch the game and have a slice inside or order pizza on the go at the window.

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

Website | 9350 Sahara Ave. W

With locations in Las Vegas and Henderson, Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana serves Southern Nevada with wood-fired Neopolitan pizzas. Try the pizza pere e jalapeno made with pear and jalapeno marmalade, calabrese, mozzarella, red onions and basil or the capricciosa pizza with prosciutto cotto, crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, artichokes, mushrooms and olives.

Those Guys Pies

Website | 2916 Lake East Dr.

With locations in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson, Those Guys Pies provides pizza to all ends of the southern region of Nevada. Build a whole pizza with toppings, including bacon, ribeye, pepperoni, ham, sausage, chicken, pulled pork, caramelized onions, fresh pineapple, charred artichoke and more. Pizza by the slice is available for smaller orders as well.

Yukon Pizza

Website | 1130 Charleston Blvd. E

Another Downtown Las Vegas pizza destination, this pizza shop offers casual dine-in, delivery and pickup. Yukon Pizza is the spot for tasty heirloom wood-fired sourdough slices and pies.