Addison Aloian | November 25, 2020 | Food & Drink

When ordering dessert, pie may not be your go to. Cupcakes, cookies and ice cream all take the popular cake (pun intended), but pie is a confection that really deserves more affection.

Some of our fondest memories are baked into a pie, and while nothing will ever beat your grandmother's homemade pie, these Vegas bakeries will at least give her a run for her money.

From pumpkin, to apple, cranberry and more, pies can be celebrated in every season. Sin City loves to dig in to a good treat, and these seven family-owned bakeries, restaurants and even seafood houses have some of the best pies you'll find in the Las Vegas area.

Pies Unlimited



2465 W Craig Rd. | Website

This shop really lives up to its name. Serving more 30 flavors of fruit pies, cream pies, seasonal pies, specialty pies and meringue pies, it's the kind of place you come to all year long. Fall in love with German Chocolate Meringue, get in the winter spirit with Eggnog Cream, or come back in summer with Mango Cream and Pineapple.

Rolling in Dough Bakery



10260 W Charleston Blvd #4 | Website

From traditional flavors like Banana Cream and Lemon Blueberry Pie, to unconventional flavors such as Peanut Butter Honeycomb and Chocolate Chip Bourbon Pecan Pie, there is truly something for everyone at Rolling in Dough. Plus, they're family owned and operated, so shopping here means supporting local.

Mrs. Williams Bakery

1821 Las Vegas Blvd N | Website

Fighting your sweet tooth while cutting back on sugar? Mrs. Williams has your back. She's been baking sugar-free sweets since 1991, and with flavors from Chocolate, to Dutch Apple and Marble, you won't even notice the difference.

Sip and Savor Kitchen



6415 S Fort Apache Rd #105 | Website

If you’re looking for a heartier pie, slip on down to Sip and Savor Kitchen. Meat pies are on the menu here, with wild combos like the beef and cheese potato top pie. The savory and salty flavors mix together to create paradise in your stomach. You’ll really want to “sip and savor” every bite.

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House



3799 Las Vegas Blvd S | Website

Emeril’s is a full-fledged seafood restaurant, but it also kills the dessert game. Rumor has it their Banana Cream Pie is to die for – but don’t just take our word for it. Try it yourself!

Unbuttonpies

1525 Pinto Ln | Website



Unbutton Pies has two locations, the other being in California. It's a small business run by professional baker Maurita Armstead. Some of their flavors include the Strawberry Fruit Gelatin Pie, Southern Chess Classic Pie and French Lemon Meringue Pie, but what really sparked our interest was the Fried Fruit Pies. Is your stomach growling, too?

Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop



1821 Las Vegas Blvd N | Website

A humble restaurant with classic diner food, Jerry’s comes through with traditional pie delights. There are fruit pies such as apple and lime, cream pies like chocolate cream and coconut cream, and seasonal pies like pecan and pumpkin. Make a slice of their pie your new favorite post-work snack.