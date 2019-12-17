At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

October 30, 2020

3 Film Releases From Martin Sprock's Sprockefeller Pictures
Read More

October 29, 2020

Lenny Kravitz on Piano Collab, Quarantine & Rock 'n Roll's Future
Read More

October 22, 2020

How Elizabeth Debicki Surrendered to 2020 and Prepared to Play Princess Diana

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

November 25, 2020

Top 7 Pie Shops in Las Vegas
Read More

November 25, 2020

Find Out How Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Is Keeping Our Bartenders Pouring
Read More

November 18, 2020

10 Vegas Restaurants For Thanksgiving Dinner To Go

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

November 11, 2020

The Real Deal: 9 Most Jaw-Dropping Homes To Hit The Market Across The Country
Read More

October 30, 2020

8 Splashy Accessories To Brighten Up Your Tabletop
Read More

October 26, 2020

Carnegie Heights is a Luxury Living Community at its Best

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

November 24, 2020

7 New Women's Loungewear Collection Launches
Read More

November 9, 2020

Ermenegildo Zegna Celebrates 110 Years By Turning To Sustainability
Read More

November 8, 2020

Bauble Buzz: Jewelry Designers Reimagine Age-Old Pieces
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Top 7 Pie Shops in Las Vegas

Addison Aloian | November 25, 2020 | Food & Drink

Share

Best Pies Las Vegas

When ordering dessert, pie may not be your go to. Cupcakes, cookies and ice cream all take the popular cake (pun intended), but pie is a confection that really deserves more affection.

Some of our fondest memories are baked into a pie, and while nothing will ever beat your grandmother's homemade pie, these Vegas bakeries will at least give her a run for her money.

From pumpkin, to apple, cranberry and more, pies can be celebrated in every season. Sin City loves to dig in to a good treat, and these seven family-owned bakeries, restaurants and even seafood houses have some of the best pies you'll find in the Las Vegas area.

See also: Top 12 Pie Spots in Chicago

Pies Unlimited

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ursula (@nunubug98)

2465 W Craig Rd. | Website

This shop really lives up to its name. Serving more 30 flavors of fruit pies, cream pies, seasonal pies, specialty pies and meringue pies, it's the kind of place you come to all year long. Fall in love with German Chocolate Meringue, get in the winter spirit with Eggnog Cream, or come back in summer with Mango Cream and Pineapple.

Rolling in Dough Bakery

10260 W Charleston Blvd #4 | Website

From traditional flavors like Banana Cream and Lemon Blueberry Pie, to unconventional flavors such as Peanut Butter Honeycomb and Chocolate Chip Bourbon Pecan Pie, there is truly something for everyone at Rolling in Dough. Plus, they're family owned and operated, so shopping here means supporting local.

Mrs. Williams Bakery

1821 Las Vegas Blvd N | Website

Fighting your sweet tooth while cutting back on sugar? Mrs. Williams has your back. She's been baking sugar-free sweets since 1991, and with flavors from Chocolate, to Dutch Apple and Marble, you won't even notice the difference.

Sip and Savor Kitchen

6415 S Fort Apache Rd #105 | Website

If you’re looking for a heartier pie, slip on down to Sip and Savor Kitchen. Meat pies are on the menu here, with wild combos like the beef and cheese potato top pie. The savory and salty flavors mix together to create paradise in your stomach. You’ll really want to “sip and savor” every bite.

See also: Top 10 Pie Shops in NYC

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House

3799 Las Vegas Blvd S | Website

Emeril’s is a full-fledged seafood restaurant, but it also kills the dessert game. Rumor has it their Banana Cream Pie is to die for – but don’t just take our word for it. Try it yourself!

Unbuttonpies

1525 Pinto Ln | Website

Unbutton Pies has two locations, the other being in California. It's a small business run by professional baker Maurita Armstead. Some of their flavors include the Strawberry Fruit Gelatin Pie, Southern Chess Classic Pie and French Lemon Meringue Pie, but what really sparked our interest was the Fried Fruit Pies. Is your stomach growling, too?

Jerry’s Famous Coffee Shop

1821 Las Vegas Blvd N | Website

A humble restaurant with classic diner food, Jerry’s comes through with traditional pie delights. There are fruit pies such as apple and lime, cream pies like chocolate cream and coconut cream, and seasonal pies like pecan and pumpkin. Make a slice of their pie your new favorite post-work snack.

Tags: dessert bakery web-og
Categories: Food & Drink

REDA&CO;

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: