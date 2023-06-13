10 Fashionable and Functional Pickleball Athleisure Looks, Accessories And Essentials

By: Mary Brennan By: Mary Brennan | | Style & Beauty

Athleticwear is all about walking the line between practice and practicality, but serving the ball doesn’t mean you have to compromise on serving stylish looks on the court!

Comfort, maneuverability and style are all key to playing and looking your best while engaging in the fastest growing sport in America, so we’ve compiled a list of essential pickleball fashion items to grow your courtside wardrobe.

Pickleball Shoes

Two Swiss brothers partnered up in 1966 to create K-Swiss, a California-based brand that created the world’s first all-leather tennis shoe. Bring its more than 50 years of experience into your game! The company's durable and lightweight shoes can be worn on and off the pickleball court in a variety of different styles and colors.

Functional Skirts

Designed for tennis and running, this Lululemon skirt is lined and lightweight. The proprietary Luxtreme Fabric wicks moisture, and the design includes pockets in the liner to hold a ball or phone. The Pleat to Street Mid-Rise and Pace Rival Mid-Rise skirts by Lululemon are two other style options for functional athletic skirts.

Basic Courtware Apparel

P.E. Nation aims to create multifunctional wardrobe pieces while using sustainable materials. The brand's tennis and athletic wear collections offer muted colors and basic pieces, which can all be mixed and matched for an everyday look while maintaining performance-ready status. This free play rib tee paired with the volley skirt is a basic combo for a simple athletic outfit.

Sun-Blocking Visors

Lele Sadoughi visors block out harmful UV rays with stylish terry-cloth material and pastel colors. The elastic back with a bow and patterned interior lining are stylish and practical for keeping sweat away.

Athletic Shorts

Nike partnered with Spanish tennis icon Rafa Nadal to create breathable men’s shorts designed for the side-to-side movement on tennis and pickleball courts. The moisture-wicking fabric with a Rafa Bull logo combines for a comfortable and trendy time while swinging your paddle.

Court Dresses

Outdoor Voices combined its Double Time Bra top and Court Skort bottom to put a fun spin on a basic exercise dress. The stylish cutouts keep you cool during and after recreational activities, while also including a pocket in the lining for extra storage. For a similar stylish dress with more protection against the sun, check out the long sleeve Desirae Ecostretch Dress by Reformation.

Pickleball Bag

In addition to its pickleball apparel, Ame & Lulu created a simple canvas tote to hold all pickleball accessories. Inside pockets and exterior paddle storage provide ample space for extra items and water bottles. Available in three color options, the bag can also be custom monogrammed for a personal touch.

One-Piece Bodysuits

This flattering, synchronized bodysuit by Joja can be dressed up or down for wear on and off the court. The simple basic provides comfortable compression for maneuverability during exercise, and style during leisure time.

Patterned Apparel

Functionality meets fun in Lucky in Love’s unique options that feature bright colors and prints. The brand provides bold options for women’s athletic apparel that are designed to be mixed and matched to show off your vibrant personality, whether you're running errands or going head-to-head with your opponent.

SPF is a Necessity

EleVen by champion tennis player Venus Williams is an activewear, beauty and wellness company that aims to create everyday apparel that doubles as performance wear. While her activewear is perfect for a paddle workout, the dermatologist-approved Unrivaled Sun Serum absorbs into skin to protect, hydrate and nourish with SPF 40.



As pickleball increases in popularity, so does the demand for fashion-forward and functional styles. For more options to step up your athleisure game, check out our list of the 8 Best High-End Athleisure Brands.