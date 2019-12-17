At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

5 New Perfumes, Fragrances and Scents Perfect for Spring

Laura Eckstein Jones | February 18, 2021 |

Take a moment to stop and smell the top notes. These transportive scents will take you someplace far, far away.

bt_GVVGKB05C716WVEV7S76CITCKJG48.jpg

1. The Harmonist Sun Force Parfum

L.A.’s rainy winter calls for a bright dose of sunshine in the form of The Harmonist’s newest scent, Sun Force. With top notes of Hawaiian pomela, Bulgarian rose oil and saffron; heart notes of cardamom, incense and organic honey; and base notes of sandalwood, organic benzoin and musk, the vibrant fragrance—that’s also available in a new scented bath and shower sponge—captures the warmth of the sun.

2. Krigler Mont Suisse 67 Eau de Parfum

Originally created in the 1960s as a bespoke scent for a Swiss client who split his time between Gstaad and St. Moritz, Mont Suisse 67 was inspired by the Swiss mountain region. The crisp, unisex scent—that was gift ed to a few select clients, including Roger Moore, who made it his signature fragrance—evokes fallen snow through a newly updated formula with notes of tart Italian lemon, warm wormwood, nutmeg, ginger and more.

3. Louis Vuitton Étoile

Filante Master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud used osmanthus, one of his favorite flowers from childhood, as the keynote in his latest fragrance for Louis Vuitton. Meant to evoke joyful memories, the osmanthus’ fruity apricot and cassis scent is balanced by jasmine from Grasse—extracted using CO2 extraction, a technique exclusive to Louis Vuitton—and essence of magnolia.

4. Maison Francis Kurkdjian L’Homme À la Rose Eau de Parfum

Rose takes center stage in Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s newest scent—but it’s far from traditional. At first spritz, the fragrance exudes freshness through notes of grapefruit and essence of Damask rose from Bulgaria. It eventually deepens, as middle woody and amber notes appear, and develops into something truly sensual as the day goes on.

5. Parfums de Marly Delina La Rosée

Light, bright and wonderfully effervescent, Parisian brand Parfums de Marly’s latest launch combines top notes of lychee, pear and bergamot essence; heart notes of Turkish rose, peony and transparent water flowers; and base notes of soft wood, white musk and vetiver. Th e beautifully balanced and fresh scent wears well from day to night.


Tags: beauty fragrances scents spring fashion perfume beauty treatments los angeles style and beauty launch

Photography by: Courtesy of brands

