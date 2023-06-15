Our 5 Favorite Parental Control Apps For Social Media Monitoring

By Laura Scholz By Laura Scholz | | Lifestyle

Support pediatric mental health with these top five parental control apps for social media monitoring.

In today’s digital age, children and adolescents spend more time online than ever—up to seven hours a day, more than twice the amount recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. While digital platforms allow young people to build connections and communicate with peers, excessive social media usage has been linked to depression, anxiety, low self-esteem and other mental health issues.

Parental control apps have become valuable tools for concerned parents and caregivers, empowering an open dialogue with children about potential online risks and helping them set digital boundaries—critical for supporting pediatric mental health. By providing oversight, filtering content, limiting screen time and promoting other healthy habits, these popular apps can help ensure a safe, positive online experience for young people.

BARK

Comprehensive social media monitoring app Bark uses artificial intelligence to monitor potential online risks like cyberbullying, predators and exposure to inappropriate content. These alerts allow parents to intervene early and promptly address concerns, providing critical support to their child’s mental health and well-being. The app can also block select websites and set screen time limits, with exceptions like meditation tools for winding down at night.

NET NANNY

Net Nanny offers robust parental control features beyond social media monitoring. It promotes healthy digital habits by enabling parents to set up content filters and limit screen time and geo-alerts for a child’s location. It reduces the risk of excessive social media exposure while fostering a balanced, mindful approach to online activities.

QUSTODIO

Qustodio allows parents to monitor their child’s online presence and screen activities in real time. Establish filters to block inappropriate content and set usage limits, like screen-free hours before bedtime, to promote healthy sleep. These digital behavior insights can help parents initiate conversations about responsible online conduct, cyberbullying, digital boundaries and common dangers—essential for building trust and nurturing a child’s mental health.

NORTON FAMILY

Developed by a reputable cybersecurity company, Norton Family provides a holistic approach to parental control. Its social media monitoring capabilities enable parents to understand their child’s digital footprint, identify warning signs, and flag concerning content or behavior. This combination of social media oversight with web filtering and time management features assists parents in striking a balance between age-appropriate digital engagement and offline activities, supporting healthy psychological development.

MOBICIP

With a focus on content filtering and select social media monitoring, Mobicip aids parents in protecting their children from inappropriate content while supervising their social media interactions. In addition to blocking harmful material and setting screen time limits, the app allows parents to collaborate with their children

to develop a customizable online schedule to support emotional well-being while maintaining a positive digital environment