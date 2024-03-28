The 9 Best Pancakes in Las Vegas

Food & Drink, Feature, Guide, Food and Drink Feature, Features, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Food & Drink, List - Restaurants, Restaurants, Eat, Guides, Hotel Resto,

There is nothing better than a perfect stack. Whether you prefer them topped with fresh fruit or drowning in syrup, these flapjacks will surely hit the spot. We've rounded up our picks for the nine best pancakes in Las Vegas.

Catch's cinnamon roll pancakes at ARIA Resort & Casino; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Catch

You may know Catch for its incredible seafood selections, but its weekend brunch at ARIA Resort & Casino equality delights with decadent cinnamon roll pancakes. Truly unlike any other pancakes on the Strip, these are made with candied almonds, cream cheese frosting and the most delicious brown sugar-cinnamon swirl—the perfect breakfast blend of savory and sweet.

Bacchanal Buffet

Known as the most extensive buffet in Vegas—with 10 kitchens and over 250 dish options—Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace delights brunch lovers with its delicious pancake bar. Expect perfectly golden and fluffy stacks, where colorful sprinkles can be added in for that Vegas flair.

Honey Salt

Honey Salt’s brunch at Rampart Commons is perfect for those wanting a novel twist on the traditional American breakfast. On Saturdays and Sundays, Vegas visitors can experience the sweet zest of Honey Salt’s chocolate orange Dutch pancake, crafted with citrus curd, vanilla whipped cream and Cocoa Puffs to add a little nostalgia.

Jardin

There’s nothing better than brunch at Jardin at Wynn Las Vegas. With a gorgeous backdrop of glistening pools and lush gardens, diners can pick from myriad classic and modern breakfast dishes. Traditionalists will love Jardin’s buttermilk pancakes topped with Vermont maple syrup and mixed berries, while the chocolate chip red velvet pancakes with macerated strawberries, crème anglaise and vanilla will satisfy those with a sweet tooth.

La Fontaine

Fontainebleau Las Vegas has quickly become a Vegas crowd favorite as one of the Strip’s most recent additions, and we like to think La Fontaine’s pancakes are partially responsible. Its pancake souffles are airy and citrus-forward with lemon curd, berries and thyme whipped cream to start your day off right.

LAGO by Julian Serrano

The Bellagio Hotel & Casino is a Vegas must-see and houses some of the city’s best restaurants, including LAGO by Julian Serrano. This hot spot offers an exceptional weekend brunch with options like Serrano’s famous apple pancakes. Made with cinnamon, citrus ricotta and rosemary syrup, this dish instantly has guests returning for seconds.

Try decked-out red velvet pancakes at LAVO's ticketed Party Brunch on Saturdays at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF TAO GROUP HOSPITALITY



LAVO

After a fun night out at LAVO at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, head back for its Endless Brunch on Sundays, boasting an all-inclusive menu with some of the best pancakes Vegas offers. Indulge in plain, blueberry or banana pancakes topped with a sweet berry compote as you indulge on the outdoor patio overlooking the Strip. You can also dance on tables and pop bottles at LAVO's famous Party Brunch, a ticketed event on Saturdays where decadent red velvet pancakes await.

Sadelle’s

Sadelle’s all-day brunch has made its way from the East Coast to Las Vegas, giving New Yorkers a home away from home right in the heart of the Strip at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino. Although you can’t go wrong, the sweet and comforting taste of its beloved blueberry pancakes will never disappoint and is a must-have for first-timers.

The beautiful patio at Terrace Pointe Cafe at Wynn Las Vegas; PHOTO BY BARBARA KRAFT



Terrace Pointe Cafe

Terrace Pointe Cafe at Wynn Las Vegas offers visitors a casual brunch scene and an all-day breakfast menu. Terrace Pointe’s traditional buttermilk pancakes and eggs are the essential revival meal after a night out in Vegas. Guests craving something sweeter can also opt for the buckwheat pancakes, served with citrus butter and agave syrup.