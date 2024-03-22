8 Of The Best Palomas In Las Vegas

Food & Drink, Feature,

Refreshing and with a hint of mellow sweetness, the paloma is perfect as a dinner accompaniment, for daytime rendezvous or to invigorate late-night adventures. Las Vegas’ premier culinary and spirit establishments are experts at the grapefruit-forward drink, so be sure to consider the below places the next time you’re looking to one.

Borracha

Website/ 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy 89052

You can always entrust a Mexican cantina to have an excellent paloma. At Borracha, discover a fiery twist on the cocktail. Its Spicy Paloma is made with Volcan blanco, Ancho Reyes, Aperol, grapefruit juice and lime.

Casa Calavera

Website/ 4455 Paradise Rd 89169

For paloma sipping with poolside views, head to Casa Calavera. This Mexican restaurant’s patio puts you right next to its pool, promising an effervescent ambiance while you take in its refreshing cocktails. Its paloma has an extra fizz to it and comes made with El Tesoro tequila, grapefruit liquor, lime, agave and grapefruit soda.

Chica

Website/ 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd

Find a paloma with a side of party at Chica. Located inside The Venetian, Lorena Garcia’s celebration of Mexican cuisine keeps it classic for its version of the cocktail. The Palomita has an El Tesoro blanco base mixed with grapefruit, lime, Q grapefruit soda and agave.

Casa Playa

Website/ 3131 Las Vegas Blvd 89109

The Wynn treats its visitors to the finest coastal Mexican cuisine through Casa Playa, all of which is expertly paired with its top-notch lineup of cocktails. Even better, its own take on the paloma presents a light twist on the standard recipe and is crafted with Espolòn blanco tequila, grapefruit soda, lime and tamarind.

Flanker

Website/ 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd 89119

When in need of a paloma while watching sports, Flanker is the place to be. The Mandalay Bay kitchen and sports bar has a diverse array of cocktails with its Blushin’ Paloma as a standout. Featuring DeLeón blanco tequila, it is also made with lime, prickly pear, Fever Tree pink grapefruit and coriander-hibiscus salt.

La Popular

Website/ 4321 W Flamingo Dr

Tucked inside the Palms Casino Resort, Mexico City-rooted La Popular has an agave-centered beverage program that showcases rare Mexican spirits and small-batch distilleries in Oaxaca, Jalisco and Guadalajara. In other words, the paloma you get here is extra special. Individualistic and artisanal, the bartenders stir up palomas with Monte Alban resposado tequila and housemade grapefruit soda.

Toca Madera

Website/ 3720 S Las Vegas Blvd 89158

The cocktail masters at Toca Madera can whip up just about any drink, making the elevated Mexican restaurant a must-try for a paloma. You won’t find it on the menu, but just ask your bartender for one and be ready with your choice of tequila. The light cocktail pairs expertly with Toca Madera’s decadent offerings like the truffle quesadilla, short rib enchiladas and Mayan prawns.

Todo Bien

Website/ 8533 Rozita Lee Ave 89113

The Todo Bien experience promises a tropical paradise environment accompanied by picturesque cocktails. Here, you’ll find a particularly pretty paloma that embodies the beverage’s long history that goes back to the 1950s.

