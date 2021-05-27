20 of the Best Outdoor Dining Spots Across America

By: The Editors | May 27, 2021 | Food & Drink

When the weather gets warm, the world reemerges in a celebration of all things fun and sun, and what's more fun than gathering with family and friends over a fantastic meal?

Whether you're looking for al fresco dining with exceptional service, a no-fuss patio with fresh bites and beverages, or want to plan a picnic in the shade, this country is full of fine eateries that will hit the mark and then some. We asked our editors to name their favorite spots for outdoor dining in their own backyards, and now, we compile a few of those favorites in our all-state lineup.

From Chicago to Miami, New York City to Los Angeles, Houston to Hawai'i and more, here are a few of the best spots for outdoor dining across America.

Atlanta - Le Bilboquet

3027 Bolling Way NE / Website

A haven for enjoying French bistro fare and sophisticated sips in a vibrant atmosphere, Le Bilboquet brings a slice of Paris to the center of Buckhead Village. New this season, the Raspberry Beret—made with High West double rye, housemade raspberry shrub, ginger liqueur and orgeat—is perfect for savoring on the restaurant’s patio. Pair with the de-shelled Maine whole lobster a la plancha with almond arugula pesto linguine, cherry heirloom tomato and beurre blanc. If you're looking for more patio and rooftop dining options (even if by "dining" we mean "just having a cocktail"), check the other nine spots on Atlanta's full list.

Aspen - Herron Park

108 Neale Ave.

Looking for a perfect picnic spot the whole family can enjoy? On the East Side of town, you'll find this park that allows the Roaring Fork River to flow through. The park creates a perfect spot for children with two swing sets, one with a traditional rubber “U” for seats and one with the buckets perfect for toddlers. The park includes a mix of a giant playset and three picnic tables and benches for picnics and gatherings. The Rio Grande trail runners, bikers, and walkers often make their way through it. That's not all, because Aspen has four more adorable picnic parks on its full list.

Boston - Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park

Atlantic Ave. / Website

A stone's throw from the culinary delights of Quincy Market (quincy-market.com), this sprawling green space is the perfect picnicking place. Purchase takeout from one of the 50 restaurants calling the historic hall home before finding a seat in The Rose Kennedy Rose Garden located within the park or settling down by the waterfront. Why have just one picnic this summer? Try a few of the delightful picnic spots on Boston's full list.

Chicago - Cindy's Rooftop

12 S. Michigan Ave. / Website



Serving locally sourced, New American style cuisine, Cindy’s caters to family-style comfort food on its awe-inspiring open air terrace, which offers sweet views of Millennium Park, Lake Michigan and The Art Institute of Chicago. Stop in for brunch to try the decadent buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped mascarpone, macerated blueberries and smoked maple syrup. If savory is more your style, dig into the pastrami smoked salmon with horseradish crème fraîche. Still hungry, or maybe you're in the mood for a drink? Try one of the other 12 places on Chicago's full list of patios, backyards and rooftops.

Dallas - Casamia

Website

Impressing your guests has never been this easy. Casamia provides a wide selection of curated boxes with everything you need to create a breathtaking tablescape for your garden party or picnic—from a beautiful variety of melamine plates, fancy drinking glasses and delicate cloth napkins to vases and even planters to elevate your decor. If you’re feeling creative, you can also personalize the tablescape materials and add a theme for every occasion you wish to celebrate. Check out its CasaMINI boxes, too, then check out the rest of Dallas' list of shops that can cater your perfect picnic.

The Hamptons - Moby's

341 Pantigo Road, East Hampton / Website

Reopening for the season by Memorial Day Weekend, Moby's is a must-include on our list of top outdoor spots. Delicious food and drinks and incredible vibes are guaranteed at this chic spot—it's the perfect hangout for those warm summer nights. Staying out east all summer? Do give these other outdoor dining eateries a try on the Hampton's full list.

Hawai'i - Lehua Lounge

3550 Wailea Alanui Drive, Maui / Website

Named after the delicate blossom, this posh outdoor lounge at the swanky Andaz Resort draws locals from all over Maui to enjoy music and live entertainment at sunset. This poolside setting is coupled with beautiful views of Mokapu Beach and vibrant scenery nestled among crystal clear waterfalls. Once the sun goes down, score a seat by the fire pit and order the Kona Squall, a breezy combination of rye whiskey, aged rum, and orgeat and mole bitters. Ready to island hop? Try some of the fine outdoor dining options from O'ahu to Waikiki and more on Hawai'i's full list.

Houston - Phoenicia Specialty Foods

12141 Westheimer Rd. / Website

Calling all foodies! Find your favorite international products (a cheese lover’s holy grail), savor pastries and desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth, and curate the perfect assortment for your next picnic spread. Its to-go-style platters are perfect for any occasion, as well as its specialty boxes (over 20 varieties to choose from) ranging from hot boxes filled with Mediterranean delicacies like shawarma and falafel pita wraps to salads and even breakfast boxes. Explore the menu and learn more about its to-go finger foods, side dishes, entrees and main dishes. Curbside, delivery and takeout are available. Make every weekend a picnic with the other fine food shops on Houston's full list.

Las Vegas - LAVO

The Palazzo, 3327 Las Vegas Blvd. South / Website

Serving up Southern Italian cuisine in a buzzworthy setting, LAVO is a dining and lounge experience within Palazzo. Start your night off with signature cocktails in the lounge as the luxurious decor and hit-playing DJ set the mood for a memorable evening, or enjoy a relaxing weekend brunch with friends on the patio that features sweeping views of the Strip. Ready to keep the party going? Check out the other six spots on Vegas' fill list of outdoor dining finery.

Los Angeles - The Picnic Collective

Website

Indulge in an intimate outdoor experience complete with gorgeous scenery, gourmet cuisine and carefully-curated decor. The Picnic Collective suits a wide range of celebrations from a dinner for two to a group gathering. Picnic on a boat, by the beach or in your backyard with locally-sourced food, custom floral arrangements and of course, good company. Look into the popular Bliss Package—a two-hour experience including full furnishings, a farm table upgrade, individualized bread boxes and other deluxe items. Interested in more L.A. picnic opps? Check the full list of luxury picnic services offered throughout the city.

Miami - MILA

1636 Meridian Ave., Miami / Website

For a fun and delicious experience, dine at MILA’s beautiful rooftop and explore the delectable menu. Located in the heart of South Beach, dishes like shawarma spiced wagyu gyozas and glazed chicken satay are served izakaya-style on the rooftop lounge. The MediterrAsian favorite also boasts a mean Sunday brunch featuring dancers and good vibes alongside a sweet and savory five-course menu featuring appetizers, egg dishes, robata, a signature entree and dessert. Not only is everything picture-perfect, but the dishes also taste absolutely amazing! More rooftops, patios and backyards are still to be enjoyed on Miami's full list.

New York City - Perfect Picnic NYC

405 Central Park West / Website

Assorted baguettinis, a seasonal salad and a family-size blanket are just a few of the standout inclusions in Perfect Picnic NYC’s family picnic package. Their variety of entrees, drinks and desserts create a versatile meal for up to eight people and an unforgettable picnic experience. What sets Perfect Picnic apart from other options is attention to detail; they even provide a map of their favorite picnic spots in the city. Ready to explore more? Check NYC's full list of picnic kits and caterers.

Orange County - Dolce Picnics

Website

The result of yet another pandemic-induced pivot, sisters Jillian and Tara Torcaso combined their professional backgrounds in corporate event planning and business to bring Dolce Picnics to life. Named after the phrase “la dolce vita” (a nod to the duo’s Italian heritage), Dolce Picnics offers 15 preset themes—most popular being Amalfi Coast, French Riviera, Desert Rose and California Glam—or the option to create an entirely bespoke design. Each picnic includes full event planning services, from coordination to design, setup and catering, and can be hosted in a variety of settings, including backyards, beaches, parks, indoors or, our favorite, in the forest beneath the redwoods at the Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach. With reality TV stars (hello, Lilly Ghalichi and Peter Weber) and influencers already hopping on the Dolce Picnics wagon, it’s about time we all follow suit. Of course, the O.C. offers more than one fine picnic service, so give the full list a read.

Palm Beach - Bice

313 Worth Ave., Palm Beach / Website

This white-linen Italian restaurant originally hails from Milan and serves classic dishes. The Caesar salad and tuna tartare with avocado-cucumber relish are favorites to start, followed by a traditional tagliolini alla Bolognese. Request a seat inside the main dining room or outside on the via. After you've indulged, make the most of your summer by trying all 11 of the finest outdoor dining spots on Palm Beach's full list.

Philadelphia - Cira Green

129 S. 30th St. / Website

Open year round, Cira Green is a destination unlike any other in Philadelphia. Located in University City, this massive elevated park in the sky is a year-round destination for city-goers to escape the ordinary. Whether you’re grabbing a burger and an ice-cold cocktail at the Sunset Social or catching a movie on the big screen with family and friends, the people-watching is just as good as the incredible views of Center City. Philly is full of fine parks and outdoor destinations, though, so be sure to check the full list.

San Diego - Pop Up Picnic Co.

Website

Leave the picnic basket at home and let Pop Up Picnic Co. provide you with a luxury event and dining experience. Casually lounge in style on soft pillows with its boho setup, or try the OG, which provides a farm table, bistro chairs and candles. Each picnic is draped in chic tabletop decor, flowers and your choice of seasonal charcuterie. Pop Up Picnic Co. also caters to many dietary restrictions like vegan, keto, dairy-free and gluten-free, so no one will be left out of the fun. All of its cheeses, meats and additional pairings are sustainably sourced from local vendors and served with plastic-free and recyclable plates, napkins, drinkware and utensils. San Diego actually offers few fine picnic services, so be sure to check the full list.

San Francisco - Picnics in the Bay

Website

The husband-and-wife team behind Picnics in the Bay is focused on bringing clients an unrivaled experience. They offer three thoughtfully-planned, elegant picnic packages and an at-home Luxury Movie Night kit. No matter the celebration, Picnics in the Bay will bring a splendid experience to your home or at any of its private locations. Its photo-worthy designs include assorted cushions, arch backdrops, handcrafted platters and other offerings for an unforgettable picnic escapade. Of course, you should check SF's full list of luxury picnic services, too.

Scottsdale - JADE BAR AND ELEMENTS RESTAURANT

5700 E. McDonald Dr. / Website

If you are visiting the Valley of the Sun, you should put this on your list of not-to-miss stops. Located at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort, the patio boasts stunning views of Paradise Valley that can’t be beat. Food Network star chef Beau MacMillan has created a bold and whimsical menu of American cuisine with Asian elements. His culinary delights—paired with watching the sunset—add up to one stellar outdoor dining experience. Still, Scottsdale has a lot to offer for outdoor dining, s be sure to check out the full list.

Silicon Valley - Ettan

518 Bryant St., Palo Alto / Website

This bohemian-style restaurant serves a Cal-Indie cuisine with fresh and authentic ingredients and flavors, all on a chic patio setting. Get cozy on one of the outdoor chairs and couches, and start off your dinner with the Ettan salad, filled with mixed greens, avocado, grapes and pumpkin seeds with a fermented curry leaf chutney. Don't stop there. Try each of the five outdoor eateries on the full list for Silicon Valley.

Washington D.C. - Officina

1120 Maine Ave. SW. / Website

Chic furniture, firepits and greenery set the tone for chef Nicholas Stefanelli’s multi-level dining experience. For panoramic views of the Potomac, head upstairs to the Rome-inspired Terrazza to indulge in saltimbocca di pollo, ravioli and scrumptious cannolis. In the mood for a picnic or different flavors? Check D.C.'s full list of outdoor dining options and perfect picnic spots.