Here Are Our 150 Favorite Things Of 2022 In Las Vegas

Las Vegas overflows with ample options of activities, events, places to be and sites the see. With no shortage of experiences to be had and memories to be made, here is a list of our 150 favorite things of 2022 in Las Vegas.

Ghostbar at Palms Casino Resort terrace

For sunny days in winter, mild days in summer and clear days in fall and spring, these outdoor bars are a great way to connect over cocktails while enjoying fresh air. Beautiful views from high vantage points or cozy patios for intimate and compelling conversations, this list has got suggestions for all.

The 7 Best Vegetarian And Vegan Restaurants In Las Vegas 2022

Vegan pasta at Crossroads Kitchen in Resorts World Las Vegas

The days of veggie patties and salads being the only suitable vegetarian and vegan dishes have been long gone in the Las Vegas area. Check each of these delicious plant-based restaurants off of your list of must-try eateries for dedicated vegans and vegetarians as well as flexitarians and those seeking to incorporate healthier meals into their diet.

The 10 Best Couples Massages In Las Vegas

Awana Spa at Resorts World Las Vegas treatment room

An intentional slow-down can be so necessary when living in or visiting such a fast paced city. Take a day to drown out all distractions and demands to treat yourself to massage at some of the best spas in all of Las Vegas. If you have yet to meet your significant other or they are not able to accompany you, enjoy a spa day and massage solo or with a friend or family member at any of the establishments mentioned.

The 10 Best Couples Massages In Las Vegas

The 11 Best Coffee And Espresso Cocktails To Sip This Season

Buono Notte cocktail at Lavo Italian Restaurant

This season and every season coffee gives life to those of us who lean on the delicious caffeinated beans for a jumpstart to our day, a pick-me-up in the afternoon or evening with a long night ahead. Sip on these delicious coffee and espresso cocktails, some of which are totally unexpected.

The 11 Best Coffee And Espresso Cocktails To Sip This Season

The 11 Best New Restaurants And Most Anticipated Openings In Las Vegas

Rosa Ristorante Italian steak tablespread

Las Vegas has been booming over the past couple of years and 2022 saw a tremendous spike in new establishments opening. The restaurant scene is busy and bustling with the many tried and true culinary veterans along with the fresh and innovative new concepts that came to fruition in 2022. Here are the best new restaurants and most anticipated openings in Las Vegas.

The 11 Best New Restaurants And Most Anticipated Openings In Las Vegas

The 14 Best Las Vegas Immersive Experiences You Have Got To See

Mayfair Supper Club cabaret show inside Bellagio Las Vegas

Families with children, adult couples and friends all enjoy immersive experiences as they have been popping up in numbers globally. Las Vegas has some of the most captivating and engaging immersive experiences. Enjoy the artworks of the classics in 3D and HD, explore imaginary worlds never seen before or get lost in the sultry cabaret scene from back in time to forget the world we live in today if only for one night.

The Best Las Vegas Immersive Experiences You Have Got To See

The 14 Best Restaurants For Christmas Dinner In Las Vegas

Mon Ami Gabi petit filet and garlic shrimp Christmas dinner

Christmas time is such a lovely time of year to make memories together to cherish and Christmas dinner is a large part of the holiday experience. Here are the best restaurants for Christmas dinner in Las Vegas and for anytime of the year as well.

The Best Restaurants For Christmas Dinner In Las Vegas

The 20 Best Breakfasts In Las Vegas

Brezza brunch tablescape at Resorts World Las Vegas

Eggs Benedict, smoked salmon lox bagels, egg scrambles, pancakes, waffles, croissants, omelets, mimosas and more are the mouth-watering dishes we love to eat at breakfast and brunch. Take a look at these tantalizing photos from the 20 best breakfast and brunch spots in all of Las Vegas to choose which one you will be visiting next.

The 20 Best Breakfasts In Las Vegas

The 25 Best Things To Do In Las Vegas

Fendi shopping boutique at Wynn Las Vegas

With so many different types of visitors and locals alike, the activities and events in Las Vegas are so diverse. Here is a breakdown of the best things to do in Las Vegas as a couple, with your family, on your birthday, for bachelors as well as for bachelorette parties.

The 25 Best Things To Do In Las Vegas

The 31 Best Las Vegas Bars And Lounges You Need To Visit In 2022

Bar Zazu exterior

It is no surprise that with such a robust nightlife scene Las Vegas has a plethora of enjoyable bars and lounges to wet one's whistle. From hidden speakeasies to sky lounges with cityscapes and views of the sun setting behind the mountains, there are so many different types of bars and lounges to visit and meet with friends and family for cocktails, beer or wine. Take a look at these beautiful spaces and the lovely libations created at each.

The 31 Best Las Vegas Bars And Lounges You Need To Visit In 2022