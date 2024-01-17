The 4 Best Noninvasive Treatments Worth The Splurge

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Style & Beauty

With so many options, which noninvasive treatments are worth the splurge? Here, we buzz the latest and greatest that deliver the maximum return on investment.

From simple injectables to high-tech resurfacing tools to ever-evolving energy-based devices, in-office anti-aging options are more plentiful than ever. While the age-cessation holy grail remains elusive, the new and improved technologies are pretty darn effective at tightening, smoothing and reinvigorating skin. These five modalities offer subtle to moderately dramatic improvements in tone, texture and firmness. While the treatments aren’t entirely pain-free, they sidestep surgery’s serious downtime.

THE NEW GLOW-GETTER

The biggest buzz in the beauty industry is SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM, the first and only FDA-approved microdroplet injectable for improving skin smoothness in the cheeks. Increasing hydration and providing a glow that can last up to six months, the treatment relies on mini needles to deliver actives deep within the skin. The sensation level clocks relatively low—slight stinging or burning— with instant results. “You want to do it about a month ahead of time, ideally,” says double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. David Shafer in terms of when to time the treatment prior to a big event.

BEAM ME UP FOR TIGHTER SKIN

The technology behind the radio frequency-using Morpheus8 device features microneedling tips and bulk heating capabilities to rally collagen and elastin while firming skin from the inside out, combining microneedling and radio frequency technology. This treatment penetrates deep into the dermis, stimulating collagen production and tightening the skin at a foundational level. Morpheus8 works wonders on everything from wrinkles and discoloration to acne scars, proving it is a comprehensive solution for multiple skin concerns. While the treatment is noninvasive and recovery time is minimal, there is an ouch factor, so discuss with your doctor in advance so you are prepared. Patients should expect short-term redness, but substantial tightening and lifting become noticeable over the next three months as the skin restructures itself. Most patients opt for three sessions spaced a month apart.

A BRIGHT FUTURE

The Clear + Brilliant laser treatment takes radiance-restoring lasers to a new level of luminosity. Equipped with advanced filters and a more aggressive approach than most non-ablative lasers, it resurfaces skin rapidly to reveal fresher layers below. Patients experience a hot pinching sensation during treatment as the laser delivers intense pulses of light to wipe away sun damage, pigmentation and dullness. Mild redness subsides within hours. Most patients need several treatments spaced a month apart for ultimate brightness. Within a few weeks, skin looks renewed with smaller pores, less pigmentation, and refined tone and texture. Clear complexions become downright brilliant.

GETTING SNATCHED SANS SURGERY

For those who fear injections, the FDA-approved Sofwave system transforms energy from ultrasonic blasts into targeted skin tightening. Specialized treatment heads attach to deliver either HIFEM for muscle tightening or ultrasound-based S450 for deep dermal heating—or practitioners can alternate between the two for total facial and neck conditioning. Patients feel a slight tugging sensation as the device contracts muscles under the skin, stimulating both immediate tightening and lasting collagen rebuilding over the next few months. Three sessions a month apart make for enhanced contour and can take the years off without ever having to go under the knife.