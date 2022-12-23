10 Tasty Non-Alcoholic Spirits To Boost Your Mocktails and Drink to Your Health

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

They say a hair of the dog that bit you is the best hangover cure, but we think forgoing the hangover entirely is a much better approach.

Alcohol can be fun, but non-alcoholic drinks are kind of all the rage. Whether you’re participating in Dry January, cutting back on your drinking or just find the mocktail craze kind of intriguing, there’s a zero proof (or close to it) spirit out there that can really pack your punch bowl with flavor and zest—without all the dehydration and awkward mornings spent trying to remember what you said the night before.

From bourbon to gin, vodka, tequila and a few totally different flavors, these eight non-alcoholic spirits are about to change your definition of a good time.

Bare Zero Proof

Developed alongside some of the country’s leading bartenders, Bare Zero Proof set out to create a full flavor, zero proof line of spirits that will create well-balanced cocktails, so you don’t have to feel like you’re having a weak impersonation of your favorites. Bare brings a modern classic gin, a bourbon whiskey and a reposado-style tequila to the table, and of course the website offers a variety of cocktail recipes to get you mixing, shaking and stirring with confidence.

De Soi

Looking for a sweet non-alcoholic aperitif? Katy Perry just launched a new line of before-dinner drinks that will tickle your senses without borrowing any fun from tomorrow. A blend of reishi mushrooms, ashwaganda and other natural adaptogens are brewed into a variety of flavor profiles, so you can enhance your evening and get in the mood without going too far. Try the Golden House with maca and L-theanine, the Champignon Dreams with reishi mushrooms and passion flower, or the Purple Lune with ashwaganda and cherry.

Monday

Distilled in southern California, Monday is a non-alcoholic spirit that’s ready to bring you to the healthy side for good. The company believes this is a movement, not just a fad, and so it brews its spirits with taste and composition in mind. We’re particularly big fans of Monday’s gin, which nets zero carbs, calories and sugars as well as zero alcohol. Monday also makes a whiskey, if you like your spirits brown. Blend these one-to-one with your favorite mixers, and enjoy the fine flavors of an expert cocktail.

Caleño

This Latina-owned and operated spirits company was inspired by founder Ellie's Colombian culture and a night out on the town. Uninspired by the mocktails on the menu, she crafted her own fine spirit which now comes in two flavors. Light & Zesty blends Inca berries, pineapple, papaya, coriander, juniper berry, green cardamom and lemon peel for a bright burst of flavor that's best for substituting clear liquors. Dark & Spicy brings a mix of pineapple, coconut, ginger, black cardamom, vanilla, kola nut and lime for a brown liquor taste not unlike rum. Because they both pack a lot of flavor, you need only mix with tonic water or ginger ale to have a good time.

Seedlip

Seedlip founder Ben Branson bases his recipes off the work of physician John French who practiced and documented the art of herbal medicine in th 1600s. Today, Seedlip has perfected a variety of non-alcoholic concoctions that might not heal your ails, but they will pair perfectly with meals and merriment. Seedlip’s Grove 42 is a citrus blend of Mediterranean orange, lemon peel, lemongrass and ginger for a bright pick me up. Spice 94 blends allspice with cardamom and citrus notes, which can sub for whiskey or mezcal. Garden 108 is a fresh mix of peas, rosemary, thyme and spearmint which can be a good replacement for gin or tequila. Seedlip even sells cocktail books, for when you’re ready to get experimental.

Ritual Zero Proof

From the minds of a couple and their best friend, Ritual is a family-oriented company that's passionate about food, fun and flavor. Rather than replace alcohol all together, Ritual wants to add a new profile to your toolkit (but you can totally make cocktails with this stuff and find yourself missing nothing). Offering one of the most robust menus, Ritual brews alternatives for tequila, rum, whiskey and gin. The tequila alternative is particularly popular, having won a platinum score of 98 out of 100 at the Beverage Tasting Institute.

Spiritless Kentucky 74

If you’re a bourbon believer, get ready to have your mind blown wide open. Founded in 2019, Spiritless studied the work of mixology in order to create the perfect zero-proof bourbon replacement. The company suggests using it one-to-one with your favorite bourbon, whiskey or scotch to cut back on ABV, or you can go full Kentucky 47 for a smooth finish and smooth landing. Notes of caramel, vanilla and oak helped make Kentucky 47 the Best Non-Alcoholic Spirit of the second annual L.A. Spirits Awards.

Arkay Beverages

Father and son duo Reynald and Kevin Grattagliano birthed the idea of this zero-proof party more than 10 years ago, and we have hangovers to thank for that. Arkay definitely offers the most options for your bar cart. From amaretto to American whiskey, blue curacao to bourbon, brandy, rum, coffee liqueur and more, you can pretty much make any mocktail with Arkay. More than anything, Arkay’s alcohol-free vodka gets the most remarks from customers.

Three Spirit

What do you get when you mix plant scientists with bartenders? A healthy alcohol alternative that can lift your spirits, relax your mind or turn on the charm. Three Spirit comes in three brews: Livener mixes guayaca with schisandra berry to energize your body and mind; Social Elixir is made with cacao and green tea to bring a bit of zen joy to your space; and Nightcap helps you wind down with lemon balm and valerian root. Mix them into bloody marys, juleps, margaritas and more with handy recipes on the Three Spirit website.

Spindrift Canned Nojito

Alright, this isn’t really a “spirit,” but it’s served in the same, well, spirit. If you’re a flavored seltzer addict, you very well already know Spindrift, It's the colorful bubbled water that sets itself apart from other popular brands by trading "fruit essence" for real fruit additives. It's a flavorful experience that leaves nothing of mystery, and the company's latest expansion includes its first-ever cocktail-inspired flavor: mint and lime. Positioned as Spindrift’s take on a non-alcoholic mojito—a “nojito,” if you will—this delightfully fizzy treat skips the rum and the added sugar for a sip that’s refreshing and healthy, but still brings the celebratory vibes.

Now that your bar cart is aboslutely stacked with spiritless spirits, put some of these bottles to the ultimate test and use your favorite to create one of our go-to mocktail recipes.