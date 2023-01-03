8 Non-Alcoholic Beers That Taste So Good, Your Friends Will Want To Drink Them

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

Drinking is fun and all, but there’s nothing worse than a hangover. Thankfully, you can partake in the party without the cruddy consequences. You just need to find your go-to, non-alcoholic beer!

We’re not talking about the bland, flavorless brew your sober uncle used to bring to all the family gatherings. Gone are the days when zero and low ABV beer meant giving up on some of the taste experience.

With the rise of Dry January, Sober October and other trendy months that inspire alcohol abstinence, it’s safe to say a large portion of today’s modern drinkers like to give their bodies and minds a wee break.

That popularity also brings with it a host of zero and low ABV beer companies ready to please the palates of all those who are down to dry out, even if only sometimes.

If you’re ready to give drinking a little break, or you just want to mix it up and keep a few zero or low ABV options around for those days when you know you’ll kick back quite a few, these non-alcoholic breweries and beers are sure to keep the good times flowing while satisfying your hop craving.

Athletic Brewing

If you’re looking out for your fitness or enjoy an active lifestyle, you know how quick a pitfall a full-on beer drinking session can be. Athletic Brewing exists to nip that temptation in the bud, offering a lineup of full-flavor beers that keep your health and happiness in mind—knowing full well the “happiness” part stays high when the beer actually tastes good. Everything Athletic Brewing makes is non-alcoholic, and you’ll find its Run Wild IPA, Upside Dawn Golden Ale and Free Wave Hazy IPA available year-round. The company also creates a rotating list of seasonal and limited edition beers, so there’s always something new to try.

Untitled Art

Everything about this company, from the colorful label art to the innovative flavors, just screams “I’m a good time!” Untitled Art is way more than a non-alcoholic beer company, boasting a robust lineup of beverages including CBD sparkling water, seltzers, wine spritzers and more, and all that experience translates to some truly unique flavor profiles and approaches. Whether you're more in the mood for a chocolate milk stout, a bright Italian pilsner, a sour watermelon gose, or a tropical Mexican-style brew, Untitled Art brings the perfect can. Seriously, who else is making lychee sherbet six packs? These NA beers will do more than satisfy your friends, they'll actually be impressed.

Brew Dog

These brewers from Scotland bring a little bit of punk attitude to their craft, which means each beer from Brew Dog comes with cool bite. Since 2007, Brew Dog has given the world a bold lineup of tasty beer that will get you drunk, should you want that, as well as a serious array of near beers that taste just as stellar. These are some incredibly unique profiles; from the citrus, pine and malt flavors of the Elvis AF; to the mango and coconut tropical taste of Midest Tropical. There's the coffee and cream style of Tornado Joe, the peach and pine hazy of Peach Pursuit, the decadent spiced dark chocolate of Heaven and Heat, and so much more to explore. Truly, you can drink your fill and then try another, and you’ll never wake up bleary-eyed! Well, not because of the beer, anyway!

Weihenstephaner

If you’re looking for a more classic taste, it doesn’t get any more classic than this. Weihenstephaner proudly exclaims itself the oldest brewery in the world, with a history that dates back more than 1,000 years ago when this formerly Royal Bavarian brew house was staffed by Benedictine monks. While the craft is traditional, the techniques are always modernizing, and all that tried-and-true experience translates to some seriously delicious non-alcoholic beer. Sure, Weihenstephaner still focuses mainly on a full roster of alcoholic stuff, but its non-alcoholic wheat beer and original helles have turned heads for their full-bodied flavor. That NA wheat beer has actually won the bronze, silver and gold in the World Beer Awards, so that’s saying something.

Bravus Brewing

Bringing the classic closer to home, Bravus marks itself as North America’s first totally non-alcoholic craft brewery. Bravus Brewing was founded in 2015, and its since perfect the art of no and low ABV brews in a wide range of flavors and styles to please every face in the crowd. Want something that tastes like a beer-lovers beer? You can't go wrong with the classic, hazy or double dry-hopped IPA. Want something hearty? explore the peanut butter dark or fan-favorite oatmeal dark.Looking for something sweet for summer? Try the strawberry blonde limited release, or the blood orange IPA, or the raspberry gose. Bravus even concocts sparkling hop waters called Whorl. These lemon and ginger-flavored drinks are infused with your choice of Delta-8, CBD or focus-forward adaptogens.

Brooklyn Brewery

Brooklyn Brewery is a well-known name in the craft beer scene, and most of your elevated drinking friends are likely familiar with its award-winning styles, but did you know Brooklyn Brewery has an entire line dedicated to non-alcoholic brews? The Special Effects family offers a range of tastes and brew styles. The Special Effects Hoppy Amber is a big fan favorite, but you can also get a bright Special Effects pilsner, or a hoppy Special Effects IPA. Want to go for gold? You can grab a Special Effects variety pack with a little bit of everything and something more. A Hazy IPA, perhaps?

Drop Bear Beer Co.

Back across the pond, UK-based brewery Drop Bear Beer has been cooking up non-alcoholic beers for more than 60 years. It's also an incredibly sustainable company that makes sure every can it sells is full of natural, vegan-friendly, gluten free and low in calories. It's wild mascot will catch your eye in the aisle, but it's the flavor packed inside that will blow your mind. The lineup includes a traditional New World Lager, a refreshing Yuzu Pale Ale, a fruit-forward Tropical IPA, and a chocolaty Bonfire Stout. All these drinks are certified carbon neutral, so you can sip without a hangover and without tipping your karmic debt.

SoBeer

Drinking beer for the vitamins? Is that a thing? Is it when you're kicking back a few brews from SoBeer. This refreshingly light lager only comes in two flavors: classic and grapefruit, but it also brings just 30 calories and the promise of immune health benefits in the form of Beta Glucan; a natural byproduct of the brewing process which also adds a bit of sweetness into the flavor profile. This one is a great go-to if you’re looking for something that straddles the beer and spiked seltzer worlds; a crisp sip that won’t make you sweat in the summer heat.

With so many incredible brews and flavors on the table, it’s easy to imagine giving alcohol a break. It’s an adventure in itself to try all these brands, let alone the wide range of brews that comes from each of these companies. If you’re inspired to do even more sober drinking, may we suggest one of our favorite non-alcoholic spirits and a few of our go-to mocktail recipes?