The 5 Spring Beauty Products You Need to Know

Claire Harper | March 12, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature Migration

Refresh your beauty regime with newly launched products from five staple skincare brands.

PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS

1. ILIA Beauty

Founded in Laguna Beach, clean beauty brand ILIA is gearing up to launch what could be the most-needed product of 2021—a Blue Light Filter Protect + Set mist. Hitting the web in late March, the multi-benefit t mist, which can be applied before or after makeup application, doesn’t just protect your skin from more than eight hours of screen time—it simultaneously hydrates and balances surface oil thanks to active levels of hydrolyzed algae and seawater. We’re also sweet on ILIA’s new Lip Wrap hydrating mask (shown above). Swipe on the fragrance-, silicone- and petroleum-free formula post-Zoom to nourish and soften lips with papaya enzymes, hyaluronic acid and salicornia herbacea extract. Website

PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS

2. Kopari

Give your lips some love with this San Diego brand’s two new island-inspired flavors of its bestselling, all-natural and vegan Lip Glossy. Pineapple and watermelon have joined the OG coconut flavor, and are now available together in the new Paradise Pout Lip Kit. Expect ultra-hydrating and nonsticky coverage—your lips can thank us later. Website

3. Lawless

Plump your pout sans needles with Lawless’ new product, Forget the Filler. The clinically proven lip treatment and gloss smooths, softens and hydrates thanks to shea butter and rose hip oil; delivers immediate and long-term plumping; reduces lip folds; and flatters with its perfect baby pink shade. The stats speak for themselves—devotees saw a 351% increase in collagen synthesis, 146% increase in the lip’s connective tissue and 40% increase in volume. And with San Diego-based founder Annie Lawless Jacobs’ commitment to clean beauty, Forget the Filler is free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates and more. Website

PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS

4. Too Faced

Newport Beach brand Too Faced isn’t messing around this spring, with five new products rolling out just in time for sunny beach days. Up first are Doll-Size eye shadow palettes in four new colorways—Let’s Play, Th at’s My Jam, Kitty Likes to Scratch and Light My Fire. Pair the pigments with its 36-hour gel eyeliner pencil, Killer Liner, which comes in 11 shades ranging from Cashmere and Camo to turquoise and plum (for those looking to spice things up), plus traditional colors like black, Espresso and Caramel. To top off your evening eye look, new Better Than Sex false lashes are now available in four styles. Complete your seasonal look with Peach Bloom Color Blossoming cheek and lip tint, and Peach Bloom Color Blossoming lip balm. Website


PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS

5. Urban Decay

Long known for its super-pigmented Naked eye shadow palettes, this Newport Beach-based beauty brand is drawing upon its Western heritage for the latest addition to its cult collection. Welcome to the Naked Wild West, a bold palette of 12 ultra-blendable, velvety shades that reflect California’s deserts, Joshua trees and glittering night sky. Shadows—ranging from soft beige, rich terra cotta brown, deep copper and burnt orange to charcoal, turquoise, green and blue—come in a mix of matte, satin, metallic and shimmer textures, making the palette ideal for looks from day to night. Th e best part? Th e new palette is completely vegan so you can look good and feel good. Website

Tags: spring beauty skincare makeup beauty treatments style and beauty launch skincare products beauty influencer skincare line

Photography by: Courtesy of brands

