6 Top Nachos In Las Vegas

Food & Drink, Feature,

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Food & Drink, Feature,

Warm, fresh tortilla chips are a savory delight in themselves, but nothing quite compares to topping it with cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa and more of your favorite fixings. Read on for the top nachos in Las Vegas.

Casa Calavera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeMejico (@demejico)

Website/ 4455 Paradise Rd 89169

This Virgin Hotels restaurant brings the party in its open-air dining space. Between rounds of margaritas, be sure to graze on shared plates with your group, such as the Calavera Nachos. Showcasing a housemade chipotle cheesy nacho sauce, it comes piled with refried beans, Oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream. Opt for guacamole and carne asada for the ultimate nacho order.

El Dorado Cantina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Dorado Cantina (@eldoradocantina)

Website/ Various

Whether you’re at the Summerlin or Vegas Strip location, you can’t go wrong here with an order of nachos. The El Dorado Cantina take on the comfort dish loads guacamole, refried beans, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños on a bed of tortilla chips. Add chicken, carnitas, steak or shrimp for an extra hearty meal.

The Henry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Henry (@thehenryrestaurant)

Website/ 3708 Las Vegas Blvd 89109

The Henry makes sure that those at The Cosmopolitan have nachos available whether you have an afternoon or midnight craving. Available on its lunch and late-night menus, the New American restaurant gets innovative and switches out tortilla chips for tater tots, which are then paired with braised short rib, cheese sauce, jalapeño, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Hussong’s Cantina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hussongs LV (@hussongslv)

Website/ 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd 89119

Transporting the flair of Ensenada to Las Vegas, Hussong’s Cantina is an excellent choice for Baja cuisine and, if you time it right, rock ‘n’ roll Mariachi. Complete the adventure with Hussong’s Nacho Platter. Alongside the choice to add chicken, barbacoa, shrimp, carne asada or carnitas, it tops tortilla chips with cheese sauce, refried beans, pico de gallo, Mexican cheese blend, sour cream and avocado salsa.

Doña Maria Tamales

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dona Maria Tamales (@donamariatamales)

Website/ Various

For more than 40 years, Doña Maria Tamales has treated the Las Vegas area to the quintessential family Mexican restaurant experience, made specialized by its renowned tamales. You’ll also want to be sure to save room for nachos here. A bed of gooey cheesy goodness, it comes with beans, sour cream, jack cheese, guacamole and homemade jalapeño cheese sauce. Consider adding beef, chicken, carnitas or steak for a truly savory dish.

Nacho Daddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nacho Daddy Las Vegas(@nachodaddylv)

Website/ Various

As you might expect from the name, Nacho Daddy knows a thing or two about nachos. Here, you can discover just how crafty and decadent nachos can be with classic orders like Supreme Tostada and Enchilada Nachos, while the Southern Fried Chicken, Buffalo Hot, Thai Chicken and Filet Mignon Nachos offer unique, flavorsome spins.

From Las Vegas Strip restaurants to longtime Mexican establishments, there is no shortage of great nachos in the city.